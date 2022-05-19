The Lawyer Fighting to Clear Johnny Depp's Name

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jniV_0fjHQ3cG00
Image by ohioduidefense/Pixabay

When Amber Heard gave gripping testimony before a ten-day break in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, many thought that was it for the actor.

That was until the case resumed on Monday (May 16th) at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia and the actor’s lawyer,Camille Vasquez, cross-examined Amber Heard. The California litigator gave the actress a run for her money on Monday and Tuesday, winning a massive online following, with Johnny Depp supporters sharing videos of the defense lawyer 'grilling' the actress.

Camille Vasquez challenged Amber Heard for every accusation and claim the actress has made against her now ex-husband. The interactions were so tense that she put the actress on the defensive.

Camille Vasquez even managed to get Amber Heard to admit she didn't donate the full $7 million divorce settlement she received from Johnny Depp to charity as she had claimed in media interviews and also in a British courtroom. Amber kept saying she pledged the money and Camille reminded her pledging is not donating.

Vasquez also accused Amber Heard of hitting her ex-girlfriend, citing an article that reported her arrest in 2009 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Who is the eloquent and discreet Camille Vasquez?

For a start, she has no social media presence. However, since the cross-examination, Depp's supporters have been praising her work defending the actor. They have created memes portraying her as the Nordic god of thunder and Marvel character Thor, and one fan tweeted, 'In a world of Amber Heards, be a Camille Vasquez.'

Her Brown Rudnick profile , the firm she works for, reveals she is an associate in the Firm’s Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group. She is 37 and specializes in “plaintiff-side defamation suits” but also has experience in contract disputes, business-related torts and employment-related claims.

The California native is based in Orange County and was an attorney at a national firm in Los Angeles before joining Brown Rudnick. The lawyer is of hispanic origin as her surname reveals, and she speaks fluent Spanish. Newsweek reports that she graduated with a bachelor's degree in arts, communications and political science in 2006, and a Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School. She took the bar exam in California and was listed on Best Lawyers’ “Ones to Watch” in 2021.

Speaking to The Daily Beast , Juda Engelmayer, a crisis coordinator who represented Harvey Weinstein, said: 'Johnny Depp is winning on social media—so his lawyer is doing the same. Historically, women who have defended men accused of sex crimes are met with online hate. But Camille Vasquez seems to have benefited from Johnny's praise.'

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation because of an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018. Heard has countersued for $100 million . The trial continues.

