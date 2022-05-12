Opinion: Celebrity Trial of The Century or Just Two Messed Up Adults?

Rodnae Productions/Pexels

For those of us who love cinema, Kramer vs. Kramer is a divorce classic. The 1979 legal drama starring Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman tells the story of Ted and Joanna divorce battle over the custody of their young son, the adorable Billy. Meryl has a sort of midlife crisis and leaves not only the husband but her own child. This is the late 70s so no Facetime or mobile phones to keep daily contact with her child. She literally cuts off contact with her child too. It is a bittersweet movie where the two adults eventually act like adults are expected to, with maturity and thinking in the welfare of their child rather than their own.

As any writer knows, reality is better than fiction and in the case of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, it is stranger, weirder and even worse than any fiction we have ever seen in legal drama movies about relationships breaking down. Theirs is already the main celebrity trial of this century.

The fact that this trial can be televised and anyone from anywhere in the world can watch it as if it were a reality television show, shows the justice system needs to seriously rethink people's rights to privacy.

Regardless of whether you think he is right and she is wrong, or viceversa, this is a private matter that should be private, having it all being so public and open for discussion, is not only embarrassing but completely damaging.When you go to your local cinema and see an Amber Heard movie, will you pay to watch it ? Will you be able to detach the actress from the person giving gripping testimony yesterday? Same goes for Johnny Deep who claims her op-ed in the Washington Post “canceled him” and is sueing her for defamation over the article where she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

The details they are both revealing are hurtful, abusive, and an insult to the word "relationship". Theirs was everything but a healthy relationship, and it does anyone no favors hearing about every single detail of the worst of human behavior.

One is left wondering why Johnny Deep remarried after he divorced the mother of her two children and also married a much younger woman, which by Hollywood standards is pretty usual (Leonardo DiCaprio is famous for dating only women 25 years old and under).

He is not alone, many wealthy famous men seem to have an addiction to marriage even after failed and expensive divorces. For example, the ex-pro German tennis player, Boris Becker is currently in jail in the U.K. serving a two-and-a-half years sentence after being found guilty of hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. According to information revealed during his trial, his downfall started when he had to pay his first wife $11 million after they divorced, plus maintenance costs of $19.000 per month and giving up 3 million mansion in Miami. You would think that was a lesson learned,but nope. He did it again and divorced the second wife too. He now has a new partner, so maybe he will also marry her after leaving jail.

As for Johnny Depp, the amount of money both him and Amber Heard have spent suing each other over a failed and abusive relationship is obscene. It is sad that two people who at some point loved one another end up like this, but even worse that their abusive relationship is now a public affair for everyone, including internet bots, to comment and know about.

In this case, there are no winners or losers. They both are losers who deserve some empathy and help.It is embarrassing for them, their families, their friends, and their work colleagues. Surely having the whole thing made public will make the emotional recovery, even longer for both. Theirs is already the most talked-about celebrity story of the year.