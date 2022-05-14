Opinion:Johnny Depp Versus Amber Heard Trial is Damaging for Both

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnnP4_0fTh4on700
Rodnae Productions/Pexels

For those of us who love cinema, Kramer vs. Kramer is a divorce classic. The 1979 legal drama starring Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman tells the story of Ted and Joanna divorce battle over the custody of their young son, the adorable Billy. Meryl has a sort of midlife crisis and leaves not only the husband but her own child. This is the late 70s so no Facetime or mobile phones to keep daily contact with her child. She literally cuts off contact with her child too. It is a bittersweet movie where the two adults eventually act like adults are expected to, with maturity and thinking in the welfare of their child rather than their own.

As any writer knows, reality is better than fiction and in the case of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, it is stranger, weirder and even worse than any fiction we have ever seen in legal drama movies about relationships breaking down. Theirs is already the main celebrity trial of this century.

The fact that this trial can be televised and anyone from anywhere in the world can watch it as if it were a reality television show, shows the justice system needs to seriously rethink people's rights to privacy.

Regardless of whether you think he is right and she is wrong, or viceversa, this is a private matter that should be private, having it all being so public and open for discussion, is not only embarrassing but completely damaging.When you go to your local cinema and see an Amber Heard movie, will you pay to watch it ? Will you be able to detach the actress from the person giving gripping testimony yesterday? Same goes for Johnny Deep who claims her op-ed in the Washington Post “canceled him” and is sueing her for defamation over the article where she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

The details they are both revealing are hurtful, abusive, and an insult to the word "relationship". Theirs was everything but a healthy relationship, and it does anyone no favors hearing about every single detail of the worst of human behavior.

One is left wondering why Johnny Depp married after the break-up from the mother of his two children , whom he never married. Midlife crisis? Following, Hollywood standards (Leonardo DiCaprio is famous for dating only women 25 years old and under) the actor married a much younger woman and a new intense relationship started. One that would change his career and his life .

Many wealthy famous men seem to have an addiction to being in relationships or married even after failed and expensive divorces. For example, the ex-pro German tennis player, Boris Becker is currently in jail in the U.K. serving a two-and-a-half years sentence after being found guilty of hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. According to information revealed during his trial, his downfall started when he had to pay his first wife $11 million after they divorced, plus maintenance costs of $19.000 per month and giving up 3 million mansion in Miami. You would think that was a lesson learned,but nope. He did it again and divorced the second wife too. He now has a new partner, so maybe he will also marry her after leaving jail.

The amount of money both him and Amber Heard have spent suing each other is obscene. It is sad that two people who at some point loved one another end up like this.There are no winners or losers here. They both are losers who deserve some empathy and help.It is embarrassing for them, their families, their friends, and their work colleagues. Surely having the whole thing made public will make the emotional recovery, even longer for both. Theirs is already the most talked-about celebrity story of the year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Johnny Depp# Amber Heard# Depp versus Heard trial# Johnny Deep trial# Depp versus Heard defamation t

Comments / 16

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains. Contact me via the link below.

N/A
2421 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

American Fashionistas Saving on Luxury Goods

There is a reason why some women who are wealthy remain so for the rest of their lives, instead of spending their money on a $20,000 Fendi bag, they would rather pay a third of that and buy the best fake version available.

Read full story

To Shower or Not To Shower Daily

To shower or not to shower, that is the question for those wondering about the pros and cons of daily bathing habits. While many openly admit to showering a few times per day, hardly anyone will admit they do it once or twice a week only.

Read full story
69 comments

Elon Musk Says He Wants Cocaine Back into Coca-Cola

Man of the moment, Elon Musk, loves Tweeting. He also calls himself a "freedom of speech absolutist", so he usually writes things that open online debates and even make headlines. That happened recently when he jokingly tweeted "next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in".

Read full story
149 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Could Spanish Be an Official Language in the U.S.?

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513".

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

A 70s Cop TV Series For Anyone Who Loves San Francisco

“The streets of San Francisco”, was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.What a time to be alive!

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

These Chinese-American Films Set in San Francisco Will Warm Your Heart

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco.

Read full story

Hair Loss in Men is Rather Common but Many Hardly Ever Seek Help

The unfortunate incident at the Oscars 2022 edition, involving Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock on stage, brought to light the sensitivities surrounding hair loss. Jada Pinkett Smitt suffers from Alopecia Areata, which is an autoimmune type of hair loss characterized by small to medium sized circular patches of complete hair loss, a condition that can affect both women and men. However, men are the ones who often find it difficult to discuss openly the hair loss problems they face, let alone seek help.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Family-Owned Business Keeps Pets Safe While Addressing L.A.’s Rat Epidemic

L.A. is ranked as the second most rat-infested city in U.S., according to the pest control service Orkin The rodent problem became increasingly bad because of the lockdowns during the pandemic. When cities shut down the rats that took up residency in restaurant kitchens and commercial businesses moved into the houses in surrounding neighbourhoods. In addition, as the homeless population has increased, the additional clutter, food and waste in the streets has encouraged more rats to take up residency within the city, exacerbating L.A.’s rat epidemic.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

California Treasured Cheesecake: San Sebastian La Viña Cheesecake

The famous Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, has quickly become Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
2 comments

The Film Industry Says They Need Female Directors But You Need to Tick the Right Box

Photo of Filmmaker Amancay Tapia by Angelica Mastrogiuseppe. Making your first feature film takes a lot of work, endless energy and determination. Particularly when you have a budget of $7.000 and you are not only directing and doing the set design and make-up but also cooking for your crew . That was me in 2008 when shooting Campo de Batalla in La Paz, Bolivia. I was so exhausted, it took so much effort and the rewards were so little that I haven't made another feature film ever since.

Read full story

Opinion: The Time Has Come to Stop the Constant Stream of News

Once upon a time, people used to buy newspapers in their local newsstand and read the news.For many, this was a joyous part of their daily routine.That all changed around the year 2007 when the smartphone revolution started, and social media exploded providing a constant stream of news.

Read full story

Working From Home or From The Office? The Noise Factor

During the pandemic more and more employers realised their workers could actually do the same amount of work they do in the office from the comfort of their homes and by doing so, saving them a lot of money on energy bills.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Opinion: San Francisco Needs To Be Affordable For Those On A Low Income

Big cities need socioeconomic diversity. No major city in the world can afford losing the socioeconomic or intellectual diversity that adds value to the community. San Francisco could lose it in a near future as workers on an average or low income can no longer afford living in the city.Their work,however, is essential to any community.

Read full story
1 comments

Tim Cook Says Social Media Doesn't Enrich Your Life

Silicon Valley tech luminaries have condemned social media and excessive use of technology as damaging to society and detrimental to users. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO admitted that Apple products are not meant for constant use. In 2018, in a keynote address at the European Parliament, he said.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Know Your City: San Francisco El Cid Statue

There are so many interesting facts about San Francisco that even the most knowledgeable city lovers stumble upon something new every time they walk around. At the California Palace of the Legion of Honor art museum, in Lincoln Park, you may have noticed an equestrian statue dedicated to El Cid, also known as Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar, El Cid. One of the best-known figures in the history of Spain. El Cid is Arabic for “lord” and “El Cantar de mio Cid” -The Song of My Cid or The Poem of the Cid- is the most important Spanish medieval songs of deeds and a classic in European literature.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

China’s First Couturier Exhibition Opens in San Francisco in April

Haute couture is not made for commercial gain, but more for a kind of inner quest, a satisfaction of our spiritual being. Guo Pei was born in 1967 and is China’s most renowned couturier because of her historical references, traditional techniques and contemporary vision of the world.

Read full story
5 comments

Bay Area residents need $1.3 million to be financially comfortable

An online survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the leading provider of financial services, has revealed interesting data about Bay Area residents on what they consider to be wealthy for those living in this blessed but very expensive part of the country.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Skateboarding In San Francisco

The city of San Francisco and skateboarding are inseparable ever since skateboarding gained popularity in 1970s California when kids used swimming pools as skate parks. In the 1970s, the state experienced a severe drought and as a result, pools were emptied and kids, creative as they are, started to use them as playgrounds to skate.

Read full story

Condensed Milk Flan Recipe

This is the typical “Flan de Leche” recipe , also known as “creme caramel”, “flan”, or “custard caramel” but this one has a twist. We will add delicious condensed milk to the mixture which will give the “flan” a more smooth and creamy texture. I just love condensed milk and this is a great dessert to eat it.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy