A 70s Cop TV Series For Anyone Who Loves San Francisco

Photo by KEHN HERMANO from Pexels

“The streets of San Francisco”, was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.What a time to be alive!

The series manages to capture this special time really well so it is worth watching just for this reason alone. The main characters of the series are two homicide detectives for the SFPD, played by charistmatic Karl Malden and a young and charming Michael Douglas.

Stone (Karl Malden) is the street-smart veteran police officer and Keller( Michael Douglas ) is the college-educated rookie. The duo team up, and together they solve cases in and around San Francisco.

Paternal and lovable Stone represents the establishment, whereas ladies’ man Keller, embodies the freewheeling 70s. While working together they come into contact with a variety of characters including hippies, spaced-out druggies, glam disco queens or conservative businessmen.

The combination of a standard cop-show format and a peek at lifestyles that back then were considered fringe and edgy, helped to make this show a big hit.

The way the police officers solve crimes is not particularly groundbreaking, the structure is a bit formulaic and the crimes are always wrapped up in the final act, often following chase scenes or fight scenes that are rather gentle by today’s standards. However, structure or how the two main characters solve crimes, is not why a younger generation will love the show today. You will love it because the show has a very unique appeal, the always charming city of San Francisco.

San Francisco, one of the most liberal cities the world has ever known, is a main character in every episode and that alone, made the show appealing back in the 70s when it first aired, and makes it interesting nowadays to anyone who loves or feels curious about the city.

“The streets of San Francisco” is a product of its time, but above all, it is a great legacy to San Francisco and every episode plays like a video time capsule of the era. Through its vibrant history, San Francsico has allowed its past to shape what it is today.