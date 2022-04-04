San Francisco, CA

California Treasured Cheesecake: San Sebastian La Viña Cheesecake

Amancay Tapia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDavM_0eydgIsi00
Kezia Lynn /Pexels

The famous Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, has quickly become Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

This creamy, crustless, burnt-topped cheesecake with a phenomenal texture, has made the delight of customers at Basuku Cheesecakes, the company that has quickly gained a sort of cult following because of their own “handmade Japanese-inspired Basque cheesecake”.Other Bay Area bakers have also come up with their particular version of the Basque original by infusing matcha tea, black sesame or kumquats into the batter. The possibilities are endless and during the pandemic local bakers loved the time they spent coming up with their own versions of the Basque original.

The cheesecake and its striking appearance, caramelised almost burnt on the top and super creamy inside, is getting increasingly popular because it allows for plenty of room to be creative with the basics; cream cheese, sugar, eggs, heavy cream and a bit of flour. International bakery chain Uncle Tetsu, known for fluffy Japanese-style cheesecakes, has started dabbling in the Basque style at Bay Area locations and The San Francisco Proper Hotel is serving honey-scented versions of the cheesecake.

So if you would like to make the original La Viña Basque cheesecake at home, here is the recipe. Once you master it, you can try and attempt to make your own version just like Bay Area bakers have done to great success.

Ingredients (for 10-12 people)

7 good quality large eggs, ideally at room temperature. If you think 7 eggs are way to many remember that this cake has a custard like creamy texture.

400 g regular white sugar.

1 kg cream cheese at room temperature, this is important as when softened, it corporates better into the batter.

1.5 tbs of flour.

1/2 heavy cream, the heavy cream adds richness to the cheesecake.

Steps for making San Sebastian La Viña Cheesecake

First, it is important to first preheat the oven to 200°C/390°F and you can do this first while you prepare the batter.

Next, grease a springform pan with butter, then line with 2 sheets of parchment paper that is kind of ruffled and folded to give the cheesecake dimpled edges. The cheesecake will rise quite a lot while baking and then fall, so the parchment paper is perfect to catch the batter.

In a large metal bowl, mix all of the ingredients together with a metal spoon as they do in La Viña. A whisk or rubber spatula will do too.

Mix the softened cream cheese with the sugar, then add one egg at a time followed by the flour. Pour the batter into the lined springform pan and bake at 200°C/390°F for approximately 60 minutes.The cheesecake is done when the top has that burnt look on the top the cheesecake is famous for, the edges have puffed up and set, and the center is still jerky if you shake the pan.If the top isn’t caramelised enough, turn on the top heat of the oven keeping an eye on the cake as it can burn in seconds.

Allow the cake to cool completely to room temperature for at least 3 to 4 hours before serving.Don’t skip this step, it is key that you let it cool as that is when you can remove the parchment paper easily.

In La Viña the cake is sometimes served with a glass of Pedro Ximenez sherry wine but any sweet wine will hold its own against the Basque cheesecake.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cheesecake# San Sebastian cheesecake# Burnt cheesecake# cheesecake recipe

Comments / 1

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains. Contact me via the link below.

N/A
1825 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

The Film Industry Says They Need Female Directors But You Need to Tick the Right Box

Photo of Filmmaker Amancay Tapia by Angelica Mastrogiuseppe. Making your first feature film takes a lot of work, endless energy and determination. Particularly when you have a budget of $7.000 and you are not only directing and doing the set design and make-up but also cooking for your crew . That was me in 2008 when shooting Campo de Batalla in La Paz, Bolivia. I was so exhausted, it took so much effort and the rewards were so little that I haven't made another feature film ever since.

Read full story

Opinion: The Time Has Come to Stop the Constant Stream of News

Once upon a time, people used to buy newspapers in their local newsstand and read the news.For many, this was a joyous part of their daily routine.That all changed around the year 2007 when the smartphone revolution started, and social media exploded providing a constant stream of news.

Read full story

Could Spanish Be an Official Language in the U.S?

According to the Hispanic society, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States. "It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". The Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages". The institute confirms there were about 300 languages spoken by the aboriginals, many of these languages sadly disappeared and died over time.

Read full story
194 comments

Working From Home or From The Office? The Noise Factor

During the pandemic more and more employers realised their workers could actually do the same amount of work they do in the office from the comfort of their homes and by doing so, saving them a lot of money on energy bills.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Opinion: San Francisco Needs To Be Affordable For Those On A Low Income

Big cities need socioeconomic diversity. No major city in the world can afford losing the socioeconomic or intellectual diversity that adds value to the community. San Francisco could lose it in a near future as workers on an average or low income can no longer afford living in the city.Their work,however, is essential to any community.

Read full story
1 comments

Tim Cook Says Social Media Doesn't Enrich Your Life

Silicon Valley tech luminaries have condemned social media and excessive use of technology as damaging to society and detrimental to users. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO admitted that Apple products are not meant for constant use. In 2018, in a keynote address at the European Parliament, he said.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

These Chinese-American Films Set in San Francisco Will Warm Your Heart

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed here. The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. If all you have seen is “Crazy Rich Asians”, get ready for charm and understated elegance with the movies on this list.They have little in common with Hollywood extravaganzas and reflect neither crazy nor rich Asians but a very humble, charming and honest Chinese community on their own terms.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Know Your City: San Francisco El Cid Statue

There are so many interesting facts about San Francisco that even the most knowledgeable city lovers stumble upon something new every time they walk around. At the California Palace of the Legion of Honor art museum, in Lincoln Park, you may have noticed an equestrian statue dedicated to El Cid, also known as Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar, El Cid. One of the best-known figures in the history of Spain. El Cid is Arabic for “lord” and “El Cantar de mio Cid” -The Song of My Cid or The Poem of the Cid- is the most important Spanish medieval songs of deeds and a classic in European literature.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

That Wonderful 1970s Television Show Set in San Francisco

I recently revisited “The streets of San Francisco”, a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the city in all its 70s glory. At the time, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

China’s First Couturier Exhibition Opens in San Francisco in April

Haute couture is not made for commercial gain, but more for a kind of inner quest, a satisfaction of our spiritual being. Guo Pei was born in 1967 and is China’s most renowned couturier because of her historical references, traditional techniques and contemporary vision of the world.

Read full story
5 comments

Bay Area residents need $1.3 million to be financially comfortable

An online survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the leading provider of financial services, has revealed interesting data about Bay Area residents on what they consider to be wealthy for those living in this blessed but very expensive part of the country.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Skateboarding In San Francisco

The city of San Francisco and skateboarding are inseparable ever since skateboarding gained popularity in 1970s California when kids used swimming pools as skate parks. In the 1970s, the state experienced a severe drought and as a result, pools were emptied and kids, creative as they are, started to use them as playgrounds to skate.

Read full story

Condensed Milk Flan Recipe

This is the typical “Flan de Leche” recipe , also known as “creme caramel”, “flan”, or “custard caramel” but this one has a twist. We will add delicious condensed milk to the mixture which will give the “flan” a more smooth and creamy texture. I just love condensed milk and this is a great dessert to eat it.

Read full story

The Joe Rogan Experience is The Most Listened to Podcast

The United States leads the way when it comes to podcasts, there are more people listening to podcats in the United States than anywhere else in the world. Being in the top 5 most listened to podcasts is definitely a big deal for the creators and people working in the production.

Read full story
2 comments

New Year's Eve Around the World

New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. Around the world, countries welcome the change of the calendar with distinctive New Year’s traditions, let's look at some of them.

Read full story

Cultures That Don't Welcome The New Year January 1st

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

Read full story
26 comments

Turn Your Home Into a Welcoming Winter Den

It is official, we are in the run up to Christmas and as the colder days approach, there are some simple tricks to give your home a cosy winter den look. Simple tricks such as adding some indoor plants, fairy lights or cushions in seasonal colors will have your home feeling cozy and warm in not time.Here are some simple tricks.

Read full story
1 comments

Should Christmas Holidays End January 6th?

While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of presents underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the Three Wise Men are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

Read full story
56 comments

The Origins of Irish Coffee in America

Although Irish Coffee is not specifically a “Christmas”drink as it is also consumed during St.Patrick’s day or any day you fancy, it has became a favourite drink for the Christmas period.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy