Opinion: The Time Has Come to Stop the Constant Stream of News

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dM1xF_0erm5szu00
Ahmed Aqtai/Pexels

Once upon a time, people used to buy newspapers in their local newsstand and read the news.For many, this was a joyous part of their daily routine.That all changed around the year 2007 when the smartphone revolution started, and social media exploded providing a constant stream of news.

Soon, we went from consuming news occasionally and at specific times of the day, to having 24 hours access to news at the click of a button. However, and according to a Unesco study for journalism education and training, despite the vast amounts of information available to us, we are now “more misinformed than ever”.

Social networks and social messaging are partly to blame as they have accelerated misinformation to a whole new level, blurring the lines between what is true and what is false. There is so much information available to us on a daily basis that the benefits have also brought negative consequences such as addiction to our smartphones, addiction to information itself and the fact that fake news have made their way into mainstream news creating a sense of mistrust towards journalism in general.Fake news or phony disinformation, is now a dangerous problem in every corner of the world.

This is why now more than ever, it is important to put a limit to how much news we consume and to ensure that the news we read are actually verifiable information of public interest. Anything else, doesn't deserve our time and attention.

I consume a lot of news and I’m aware I need to seriously let go of my need for information that makes little to no difference to my daily life. Having recently downloaded a personal journalist app to my phone, I can finally get rid of misinformation so that I'm not even tempted to click on clickbait articles and focus solely on well resourced, quality journalism with professional standards and ethics.

Ask Charlie”, an AI Chatbot free to download, helps users find just that. Properly sourced and reported news without getting sucked into a cycle of doom scrolling. It brings you the latest headlines and summarizes the main stories of the day in just a few sentences.The days of mindless scrolling need to be over for the benefit of our mental health and general well being.

The small team at OneSub who made the app are aware that for an overwhelming majority of publications, the news “is written to keep you on edge and keep you hooked, not to keep you informed”, they say.

We, modern news consumers, do not need to be bombarded with unnecessary information that tells us what to think. To be informed we need news that favor public interest over agendas and ideally from major national and international websites as well as smaller, independent publishers that offer a variety of angles. My personal journalist is helping me find just that. Information that doesn't meet high journalism standards does not deserve the label of news or a second of our precious time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# fake news# real news# social media

Comments / 0

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains. Contact me via the link below.

N/A
1767 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

Florida State

Could Spanish Be an Official Language in the U.S?

According to the Hispanic society, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States. "It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". The Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages. The institute confirms there were about 300 languages spoken by the aboriginals, many of these languages sadly disappeared and died over time.

Read full story
195 comments

The Film Industry Says They Need Female Directors but I Only Encountered Rejection

Photo of Filmmaker Amancay Tapia by Angelica Mastrogiuseppe. Making your first feature film takes a lot of work, endless energy and determination. Particularly when you have a budget of $7.000 and you are not only directing and doing the set design and make-up but also cooking for your crew . That was me in 2008 when shooting Campo de Batalla in La Paz, Bolivia. I was so exhausted, it took so much effort and the rewards were so little that I haven't made another feature film ever since.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

California Favourite Cheesecake: San Sebastian La Viña Cheesecake

The famous Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, has quickly become Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.

Read full story
1 comments

Working From Home or From The Office? The Noise Factor

During the pandemic more and more employers realised their workers could actually do the same amount of work they do in the office from the comfort of their homes and by doing so, saving them a lot of money on energy bills.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Opinion: San Francisco Needs To Be Affordable For Those On A Low Income

Big cities need socioeconomic diversity. No major city in the world can afford losing the socioeconomic or intellectual diversity that adds value to the community. San Francisco could lose it in a near future as workers on an average or low income can no longer afford living in the city.Their work,however, is essential to any community.

Read full story
1 comments

Tim Cook Says Social Media Doesn't Enrich Your Life

Silicon Valley tech luminaries have condemned social media and excessive use of technology as damaging to society and detrimental to users. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO admitted that Apple products are not meant for constant use. In 2018, in a keynote address at the European Parliament, he said.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

These Chinese-American Films Set in San Francisco Will Warm Your Heart

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed here. The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. If all you have seen is “Crazy Rich Asians”, get ready for charm and understated elegance with the movies on this list.They have little in common with Hollywood extravaganzas and reflect neither crazy nor rich Asians but a very humble, charming and honest Chinese community on their own terms.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Know Your City: San Francisco El Cid Statue

There are so many interesting facts about San Francisco that even the most knowledgeable city lovers stumble upon something new every time they walk around. At the California Palace of the Legion of Honor art museum, in Lincoln Park, you may have noticed an equestrian statue dedicated to El Cid, also known as Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar, El Cid. One of the best-known figures in the history of Spain. El Cid is Arabic for “lord” and “El Cantar de mio Cid” -The Song of My Cid or The Poem of the Cid- is the most important Spanish medieval songs of deeds and a classic in European literature.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

That Wonderful 1970s Television Show Set in San Francisco

I recently revisited “The streets of San Francisco”, a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the city in all its 70s glory. At the time, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

China’s First Couturier Exhibition Opens in San Francisco in April

Haute couture is not made for commercial gain, but more for a kind of inner quest, a satisfaction of our spiritual being. Guo Pei was born in 1967 and is China’s most renowned couturier because of her historical references, traditional techniques and contemporary vision of the world.

Read full story
5 comments

Bay Area residents need $1.3 million to be financially comfortable

An online survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the leading provider of financial services, has revealed interesting data about Bay Area residents on what they consider to be wealthy for those living in this blessed but very expensive part of the country.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Skateboarding In San Francisco

The city of San Francisco and skateboarding are inseparable ever since skateboarding gained popularity in 1970s California when kids used swimming pools as skate parks. In the 1970s, the state experienced a severe drought and as a result, pools were emptied and kids, creative as they are, started to use them as playgrounds to skate.

Read full story

Condensed Milk Flan Recipe

This is the typical “Flan de Leche” recipe , also known as “creme caramel”, “flan”, or “custard caramel” but this one has a twist. We will add delicious condensed milk to the mixture which will give the “flan” a more smooth and creamy texture. I just love condensed milk and this is a great dessert to eat it.

Read full story

The Joe Rogan Experience is The Most Listened to Podcast

The United States leads the way when it comes to podcasts, there are more people listening to podcats in the United States than anywhere else in the world. Being in the top 5 most listened to podcasts is definitely a big deal for the creators and people working in the production.

Read full story
2 comments

New Year's Eve Around the World

New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. Around the world, countries welcome the change of the calendar with distinctive New Year’s traditions, let's look at some of them.

Read full story

Cultures That Don't Welcome The New Year January 1st

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

Read full story
26 comments

Turn Your Home Into a Welcoming Winter Den

It is official, we are in the run up to Christmas and as the colder days approach, there are some simple tricks to give your home a cosy winter den look. Simple tricks such as adding some indoor plants, fairy lights or cushions in seasonal colors will have your home feeling cozy and warm in not time.Here are some simple tricks.

Read full story
1 comments

Should Christmas Holidays End January 6th?

While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of presents underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the Three Wise Men are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

Read full story
56 comments

The Origins of Irish Coffee in America

Although Irish Coffee is not specifically a “Christmas”drink as it is also consumed during St.Patrick’s day or any day you fancy, it has became a favourite drink for the Christmas period.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy