Opinion: The Time Has Come to Stop the Constant Stream of News

Once upon a time, people used to buy newspapers in their local newsstand and read the news.For many, this was a joyous part of their daily routine.That all changed around the year 2007 when the smartphone revolution started, and social media exploded providing a constant stream of news.

Soon, we went from consuming news occasionally and at specific times of the day, to having 24 hours access to news at the click of a button. However, and according to a Unesco study for journalism education and training, despite the vast amounts of information available to us, we are now “more misinformed than ever”.

Social networks and social messaging are partly to blame as they have accelerated misinformation to a whole new level, blurring the lines between what is true and what is false. There is so much information available to us on a daily basis that the benefits have also brought negative consequences such as addiction to our smartphones, addiction to information itself and the fact that fake news have made their way into mainstream news creating a sense of mistrust towards journalism in general.Fake news or phony disinformation, is now a dangerous problem in every corner of the world.

This is why now more than ever, it is important to put a limit to how much news we consume and to ensure that the news we read are actually verifiable information of public interest. Anything else, doesn't deserve our time and attention.

I consume a lot of news and I’m aware I need to seriously let go of my need for information that makes little to no difference to my daily life. Having recently downloaded a personal journalist app to my phone, I can finally get rid of misinformation so that I'm not even tempted to click on clickbait articles and focus solely on well resourced, quality journalism with professional standards and ethics.

“Ask Charlie”, an AI Chatbot free to download, helps users find just that. Properly sourced and reported news without getting sucked into a cycle of doom scrolling. It brings you the latest headlines and summarizes the main stories of the day in just a few sentences.The days of mindless scrolling need to be over for the benefit of our mental health and general well being.

The small team at OneSub who made the app are aware that for an overwhelming majority of publications, the news “is written to keep you on edge and keep you hooked, not to keep you informed”, they say.

We, modern news consumers, do not need to be bombarded with unnecessary information that tells us what to think. To be informed we need news that favor public interest over agendas and ideally from major national and international websites as well as smaller, independent publishers that offer a variety of angles. My personal journalist is helping me find just that. Information that doesn't meet high journalism standards does not deserve the label of news or a second of our precious time.