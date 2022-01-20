Bay Area residents need $1.3 million to be financially comfortable

An online survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the leading provider of financial services, has revealed interesting data about Bay Area residents on what they consider to be wealthy for those living in this blessed but very expensive part of the country.

They conducted the survey on Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano between February 2 to February 19, 2021 where they interviewed 750 Bay Area residents aged 21 to 75 . According to the results provided, Bay Area residents feel they need an average net worth of $3.8 million to be “wealthy”, $1.8 million for “financial happiness”, and an average of $1.3 million to feel you are “financially comfortable”.

Main cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. ranked behind the Bay Area. In these cities to be "financially comfortable", the average net worth is $1.2 million.

Bay Area residents also feel optimistic about the future now that in cities like San Francisco 75% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Almost half of those contacted (46%) said they are confident they will be able to have the same lifestyle they did before the pandemic, with an overwhelming majority eager to travel (53%), socialize (36%) and eating out at high-end restaurants (20%).

As for Americans in other parts of the country, they believe that it takes an average $1.9 million in personal net worth to be considered “wealthy” in 2021, which is more than double the actual average net worth of U.S. households.

60 percent of those surveyed felt optimistic about the U.S. stock market, and more than half feel positive about the U.S. job market, economy and role as a global economic power. This newly found optimism after the pandemic, has a lot to do with the COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the country.

Other interesting data the survey shows is that as a result of the pandemic and the financial and emotional stress it imposed on Americans, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of Americans have reprioritized what matters most to them, with 69 percent saying mental health is more important than it was before, followed closely by relationships (57 percent), financial health (54 percent) and physical health (39 percent).

San Francisco, CA

Charming Chinese-American Films Set in San Francisco

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed here. The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. If all you have seen is “Crazy Rich Asians”, get ready for charm and understated elegance with the movies on this list.They have little in common with Hollywood extravaganzas and reflect neither crazy nor rich Asians but a very humble, charming and honest Chinese community on their own terms.

San Francisco, CA

That Wonderful 1970s Television Show Set in San Francisco

I recently revisited “The streets of San Francisco”, a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the city in all its 70s glory. At the time, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.

San Francisco, CA

China’s First Couturier Exhibition Opens in San Francisco in April

Haute couture is not made for commercial gain, but more for a kind of inner quest, a satisfaction of our spiritual being. Guo Pei was born in 1967 and is China’s most renowned couturier because of her historical references, traditional techniques and contemporary vision of the world.

San Francisco, CA

Skateboarding In San Francisco

The city of San Francisco and skateboarding are inseparable ever since skateboarding gained popularity in 1970s California when kids used swimming pools as skate parks. In the 1970s, the state experienced a severe drought and as a result, pools were emptied and kids, creative as they are, started to use them as playgrounds to skate.

Condensed Milk Flan Recipe

This is the typical “Flan de Leche” recipe , also known as “creme caramel”, “flan”, or “custard caramel” but this one has a twist. We will add delicious condensed milk to the mixture which will give the “flan” a more smooth and creamy texture. I just love condensed milk and this is a great dessert to eat it.

The Joe Rogan Experience is The Most Listened to Podcast

The United States leads the way when it comes to podcasts, there are more people listening to podcats in the United States than anywhere else in the world. Being in the top 5 most listened to podcasts is definitely a big deal for the creators and people working in the production.

New Year's Eve Around the World

New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. Around the world, countries welcome the change of the calendar with distinctive New Year’s traditions, let's look at some of them.

Cultures That Don't Welcome The New Year January 1st

New Year’s Day marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the Western or Christian calendar. A large part of the world runs on the Gregorian calendar, with the year ending on December 31st and beginning on January 1st.

Turn Your Home Into a Welcoming Winter Den

It is official, we are in the run up to Christmas and as the colder days approach, there are some simple tricks to give your home a cosy winter den look. Simple tricks such as adding some indoor plants, fairy lights or cushions in seasonal colors will have your home feeling cozy and warm in not time.Here are some simple tricks.

Should Christmas Holidays End January 6th?

While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of presents underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the Three Wise Men are more celebrated than Father Christmas.

The Origins of Irish Coffee in America

Although Irish Coffee is not specifically a “Christmas”drink as it is also consumed during St.Patrick’s day or any day you fancy, it has became a favourite drink for the Christmas period.

Will Spanish Be An Official Language in The USA?

Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States. It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513. According to the Indigenous Language Institute, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages. The institute says there were about 300 languages spoken by the aboriginals, many of these languages sadly disappeared and died over time.

America or the United States?

Along the way we have even lost the right to call ourselves Americans, although the Haitians and the Cubans appeared in history as new people a century before the Mayflower pilgrims settled on the Plymouth coast. For the world today, America is just the United States; the region we inhabit is a sub-America, a second-class America of nebulous identity. Eduardo Hughes Galeano, The Open Veins of Latin America.

Age Discrimination Affects Both Men and Women

I made the below video in my 30s based on personal experience, women experience ageism and ageist attitudes since we are in our late 20s and this needs to stop. There are thousands of people being discriminated because of the age on a daily basis. Ageism is a world wide issue just like racism or sexism. The problem with ageism is that it is difficult to prove in front of a judge if you file a lawsuit because of age discrimination.

COVID-19 Vaccines and why consumers would like to know if they are effective on new strains

We, the future consumers of the COVID-19 vaccines, have suffered a pandemic that has disrupted our lives badly. People are dying, many are sick in hospital, the health system of major Western countries has been on the brink of collapsing, business have disappeared, people have lost their jobs, children can’t attend school and life is pretty much on hold.

Functional Medicine: We Are What We Eat

Over the last years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. Functional medicine is a personalised, patient-centered and science-based approach to healthcare which involves understanding the root causes of chronic disease. The ultimate goal is to heal disease and promote a healthy life.

Non-Hollywood migrant stories

The story in these videos is bittersweet but that's real life. Real life is working people struggling to get by, working hard for little money to put food on their tables and pay for a roof over their heads. That is the reality of millions worldwide. You can be young, beautiful and talented but sometimes, many times indeed, life is not a movie with a Hollywood ending. Life can be hard for some but at least it is life and while there is life and there is hope even if that hope for an overwhelming majority is just to get by.

The Silicon Valley executive with a failed political career

Facebook and the Australian government recently reached an agreement over a proposed law that would make Facebook and Google pay publishers for content. Whereas the government proposals have been significantly watered down in order to reach such agreement, the social media giants have restored news content to Australian users.

Video: Dead whales on the San Francisco Bay

Last February, an adult female whale was found dead at North Salmon Creek Beach. By the end of April, the number of dead gray whales had increased to six. Three of them, died of suspected ship strike and the others, had an undetermined cause of dead. Here is a video I made about the incidents.

