Condensed Milk Flan Recipe

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4tPU_0dHFrDB200
Kobby Mendez /Unsplash

This is the typical “Flan de Leche” recipe , also known as “creme caramel”, “flan”, or “custard caramel” but this one has a twist. We will add delicious condensed milk to the mixture which will give the “flan” a more smooth and creamy texture. I just love condensed milk and this is a great dessert to eat it.

So if you have a few condensed milk cans in your pantry and you don’t know what to do with them, here is a recipe for you .

It is super easy to make and a real showstopper dessert perfect for any occasion including Christmas time. It is also a dessert you can make for under $10 even if you are using top of the range organic eggs and milk.

The “condensed milk custard dessert” is highly nutritious as it has plenty of calcium and vitamin D, both much needed by our bodies as a source of proteins and bone health.

The origins of this very well known dessert in Spain, France, Latin-America and even the Philippines, take us as far back as the Roman Empire. It was the Romans, for whom cock fighting was a popular pastime, the ones who domesticated chickens and the ones who started to incorporate eggs into their cooking

Some historians even claim chickens were really important to the development of early civilisations, and considering chicken is the ubiquitous food of our era, it makes perfect sense.

Back to Roman times, they used to call this dessert “tyropatina" so not flan or custard or creme caramel, but the ingredients were pretty much the same; milk, eggs and honey. Initially, they used to add pepper to the recipe and the dish was consumed with salty foods till eventually they replaced the pepper for honey. Good choice me thinks!

The Romans believed that eggs were good for fertility and to cure urinary tract infections. As well as a good food source to deal with kidney and liver issues.

It wasn’t until the 7th century that the “flan” became really popular in many countries, by then, the base of the recipe was always eggs, milk and sugar.

So without further ado, here is the recipe for the delicious condensed milk custard dessert and how to prepare it. The preparation takes about 15 mins and the cooking time between 45mins to 1 hour.

Ingredients for Condensed Milk Creme Caramel

3 Cups of whole or low-fat milk -as you prefer-

3 Organic Eggs

1 can of condensed milk of 400g

Caramel Sauce (or make your own with the ingredients below)

For the caramel sauce if you decide to make your own

200 g of brown or white sugar

1/4 glass of water

1/4 lemon juice(optional)

Utensils

A large bowl to mix the ingredients

A manual whisk

An oven container , I like to use a plum cake tray

A pan to make the caramel syrup, ideally an aluminium pan

Wooden spoon

How to Prepare the Condensed Milk Creme Caramel

Because the condensed milk is already sweet , I have avoided adding sugar to this recipe for a healthier version.

Even without the sugar, it will still be sweet because of the caramel on the bottom of the pan, so really no need for extra sweetness.

First, let’s start by making the caramel. To do this you put the sugar into a warm pot and squeeze the lemon so that the caramel doesn’t solidify . When you add the lemon juice, make sure you use a strainer.

Then, we add the water over medium heat and stir until the sugar browns.

Try to avoid constantly stirring the sugar syrup with the spoon as this will crystallise the sugar. Instead, tilt the pan a bit and swirl the syrup around carefully.

Keep stirring until the sugar completely dissolves and melts into a golden-brown caramel sauce.

If you prefer, just buy caramel sauce from the supermarket as they are readily available and they work just as well as the one you can make at home.

Now that you have the caramel sauce either home made or from the market, pour it into the bottom of the cake tray or flanera. Spread as evenly as possible into the pan.

Second, we prepare the custard mixture by whisking eggs, then adding the whole milk and condensed milk.

If you like, you can add vanilla extract but this is not necessary.

Whisk it all until the mixture is evenly.

Next , pour the custard mixture into the caramel-lined pan and place it into the oven inside a large baking tray.

Fill the roasting pan with water to reach halfway up the sides of the baking dish.

Leave the mixture to bake in an already preheated oven for about 45 mins to1 hour at 350 Fahrenheit.

Once ready, let it cool down at room temperature and then place it in the refrigerator to chill for a couple of hours or overnight.

Once you are ready to eat the “Condensed Milk Creme Caramel”, carefully slide a knife along the edges of the pan to loosen it up before you flip it over onto a plate. The condensed milk creme caramel will be upside down.

A delicious golden caramel sauce will be seen covering your yummy dessert.It can be served with whipped cream on the side or with some raspberries.

