U.K. Press says President Joe Biden Farted Audibly While Chatting to Duchess

Media outlets in the U.K. have written about a rather embarrasing detail about President Joe Biden quoting an informed source from The Mail. During his trip to Glasgow to participate in COP 26, the American president farted audibly while chatting with Camila, the Duchess of Corwall, Prince Charles wife and the step-mon of L.A based Prince Harry.

Biden's own emissions at the summit took Camila by surprise and according to The Mail on Sunday, "she can't stop talking about it". The Mail said that Biden’s flatulence “was long and loud and impossible to ignore".

The alleged incident took place when Mr Biden and the Duchess were making small talk at the summit during a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, where Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the UK Prime Minister were also present.

Joe Biden trip has not been a success P.R wise, previously he was caught falling asleep during COP 26 speeches for which he was mocked on social media.In a video that made news worldwide, he was caught on camera folding his arms and gradually dozing off. The President appeared to close his eyes for a few seconds before waking himself up, only to doze off again.

The COP26 event is a global United Nations summit about climate change and how countries including the United States, are planning to tackle it. It is taking place in Glasgow until 12th November and any decisions made could have a big impact on the climate crisis and our everyday lives.

Joe Biden, 78, this week marked a year since his victory in the 2020 presidential election but he is currently facing a declining popularity rating.