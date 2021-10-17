The Spanish Language Should Be An Official Language in The U.S.

Amancay Tapia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZxSE_0cTAA7OY00
Andrew Ruiz/Unsplash

Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States. It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513. 

When Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages. 

There were about 300 languages spoken by the aboriginals, many of these languages sadly disappeared and died over time. 

Spanish was therefore, the first European language spoken in this part of the world before the United States existed as a nation and way before English became the most widespread language in the whole territory, a process that happened gradually during the 19th century. 

In 1607, the first English colonizers arrived in Jamestown, Virginia . That is almost a century later than the Spanish so for a long time, Spanish was the main language of many current states that at the time were controlled by the Spanish speaking settlers. 

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848 put an end to the Mexican-American War and English took over Spanish in the American Southwest.

The “California Gold Rush” (1848-1855) brought to the area massive arrivals of native English speakers from the East who were searching for gold. They imposed anglocentric laws to control the market and their power brought the dominant use of English over other languages. 

The United States was pretty much a multilingual territory. Before colonialism, there were the many languages of the Native Americans and when the European settlers arrived, they brought the Spanish language, English, French, German, Dutch or Swedish. 

English became the common language of the territory as in the thirteen colonies that later became the United States, English was the main language.

Even today, the country does not have an official language, it is not recognised in the American Constitution and there is no federal law that establishes English as an official language. However, it is a given that English is the most spoken language in the country and the one needed to thrive and succeed in the nation.

But despite the imposition of English, Spanish remained and flourished. According to a study by the prestigious Cervantes Institute, in the United States, there are about 58 million Spanish speakers (about 42 million are native speakers and the others are people who learned Spanish as a second language) . These figures make perfect sense considering that about 62 million people in the United States are of Hispanic origin. 

The “Yearbook of Spanish in the world 2019” claims that by 2060, the United States will be the second Spanish speaking country in the world after Mexico (124 million) and therefore surpassing the number of Spanish speakers of Spain (47 million), the European nation that brought Spanish to the Americas. 

While native English speakers are notably higher than native Spanish speakers in the United States, Spanish is the most common language after English. Therefore, it is about time , the United States embraces this language as what it really is, an American language spoken by American citizens on a daily basis all over the United States.

The “English only” attitude should be a thing of the past. Speaking a second language, being bilingual or multilingual should be embraced not penalised or feared. 

In 2018, Spanish speakers were harassed for speaking Spanish in New York. Manhattan attorney Aaron Schlossberg, pestered hospitality staff when he heard them speaking in Spanish and insisted that “in his country” they should speak English. 

But “his country”, is also the country of those Spanish speakers Mr Schlossberg stigmatised by associating the Spanish language with undocumented migrants. It also showed a general lack of culture and knowledge of the history of the United States because Spanish is undeniably deeply rooted in its history.

Perhaps, it is the school system the one that needs to change according to the times, and teach history from the point of view of both winners and losers because there is two sides to every story and history is currently being taught from the point of view of the winners. History lessons are pretty one sided in many parts of the world and not just the United States. 

Out of the 6.000 languages in the planet, the Spanish language is the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin, therefore there is a lot to gain from this linguistic diversity the United States enjoys. 

In a letter dated 1787, Thomas Jefferson, a Founding Father, the main author of the 1776 Declaration of Independence and the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809, wrote to his nephew Peter Carr: 

“ Bestow great attention on Spanish and endeavour to acquire an accurate knowledge of it. Our future connections with Spain and Spanish America will render that language of valuable acquisition. The ancient history of that part of America, too, is written in that language. I am sending you a dictionary.”

With a growing Hispanic population, the Spanish language is definitely contributing to making America great again. A nation that embraces languages, diversity, cultures and ethnicities is a nation that will always prosper for the benefit of all. 

American identity is not exclusive to native English speakers.Being American and a Spanish speaker is just as American as being American and an English speaker. Quoting the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano:

“Identity is not a museum piece sitting stock-still in a display case, but rather the endlessly astonishing synthesis of the contradictions of everyday life”. 

For many Americans, Spanish is their mother tongue, and the sooner we all accept and respect that, the better. Linguistic diversity is a strength in any society and never a weakness.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2258

Published by

Filmmaker and Journalist. Amancay journalism informs, educates and entertains.

739 followers

More from Amancay Tapia

America or the United States?

Along the way we have even lost the right to call ourselves Americans, although the Haitians and the Cubans appeared in history as new people a century before the Mayflower pilgrims settled on the Plymouth coast. For the world today, America is just the United States; the region we inhabit is a sub-America, a second-class America of nebulous identity. Eduardo Hughes Galeano, The Open Veins of Latin America.

Read full story
15 comments

Discrimination in the Workplace because of Age is Illegal

I made the below video in my 30s based on personal experience, women experience ageism and ageist attitudes since we are in our late 20s and this needs to stop. There are thousands of people being discriminated because of the age on a daily basis. Ageism is a world wide issue just like racism or sexism. The problem with ageism is that it is difficult to prove in front of a judge if you file a lawsuit because of age discrimination.

Read full story

COVID-19 Vaccines and why consumers would like to know if they are effective on new strains

We, the future consumers of the COVID-19 vaccines, have suffered a pandemic that has disrupted our lives badly. People are dying, many are sick in hospital, the health system of major Western countries has been on the brink of collapsing, business have disappeared, people have lost their jobs, children can’t attend school and life is pretty much on hold.

Read full story
1 comments

Functional Medicine: We Are What We Eat

Over the last years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. Functional medicine is a personalised, patient-centered and science-based approach to healthcare which involves understanding the root causes of chronic disease. The ultimate goal is to heal disease and promote a healthy life.

Read full story
1 comments

Non-Hollywood migrant stories

The story in these videos is bittersweet but that's real life. Real life is working people struggling to get by, working hard for little money to put food on their tables and pay for a roof over their heads. That is the reality of millions worldwide. You can be young, beautiful and talented but sometimes, many times indeed, life is not a movie with a Hollywood ending. Life can be hard for some but at least it is life and while there is life and there is hope even if that hope for an overwhelming majority is just to get by.

Read full story

The Silicon Valley executive with a failed political career

Facebook and the Australian government recently reached an agreement over a proposed law that would make Facebook and Google pay publishers for content. Whereas the government proposals have been significantly watered down in order to reach such agreement, the social media giants have restored news content to Australian users.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Video: Dead whales on the San Francisco Bay

Last February, an adult female whale was found dead at North Salmon Creek Beach. By the end of April, the number of dead gray whales had increased to six. Three of them, died of suspected ship strike and the others, had an undetermined cause of dead. Here is a video I made about the incidents.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

City announces new climate action goals the day another billionaire makes it to suborbital space

Coincidence or not, the City announced yesterday new climate action goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the day main media in the U.S. and abroad was interested in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' very short journey to suborbital space, which emitted a host of greenhouse gases along the way.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Harvey Weinstein is back in LA facing 11 counts of sexual assault

The first time I saw Harvey Weinstein in person, he was buying ice cream in a Haagen Dazs shop in the famous Croisette in Cannes during the Cannes film festival. He was in the small ice cream shop with his bodyguard but seemed approachable.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

New San Francisco City employees must be vaccinated for COVID before they can start their job

From Wednesday anyone hired by the City and County of San Francisco must be vaccinated for COVID before they can start their new job. There was already a requirement for all existing City employees to be vaccinated to protect the health and safety of themselves and the public, when the City implemented a Vaccination Policy earlier this month, requiring their employees to report their vaccination status and be fully vaccinated.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

City announces the opening of 400 new mental health and treatment beds in San Francisco

In what Mayor London Breed has described as a “massive expansion of our care system”, the City announced today a significant expansion of treatment beds for people suffering from mental health and substance use disorders.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Family of Andrew Kinyon requests SFPD to preserve closed cold case files from his 1972 murder

Andrew Kinyon was only 29 years old when he was murdered at 1367 Grant Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday January 22, 1972. Even though almost half a century has gone by, the pain has never left his family, Andrew has been described as “a devoted son to his parents, a kind and loving husband, and a doting father to two young children”

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Struggling small businesses or nonprofits in San Francisco could be eligible for discount on water and sewer bill

If you are a small business or nonprofit organization in San Fracisco going through hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you could be elegible for a 20% discount the San Francisco Public Utility Commission (SFPUC) is offering on your water and sewer bill for a period of six months.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Free things to do in San Francisco this Saturday July 17th

According to a latest report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, San Franciscans need to make between $31 and $68 an hour to afford the rent of a two-bedroom apartment.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco nonprofit organisation helps young immigrants cover their DACA application fees

A latest report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition suggests workers in the San Francisco Bay Area need to make between $31 and $68 an hour in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment and still have enough left over for living expenses.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Calling all Bay Area artists who wish to display their artwork in the 100 Muni Art buses 2022

Deadline is looming for Bay Area artists who would like to have their artwork showcased in “The 100 Muni Art buses" from January through April next year. If you haven’t already done so, please apply online as soon as possible as the July 16 deadline is fast approaching.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

CHP San Francisco offering free in-person teen driver safety class on Wednesday July 14th

San Francisco teen drivers and their parents are invited to attend a “Start Smart” free class about traffic safety aimed at new drivers or soon to be drivers. The two hour class focuses on the responsibilities of newly licensed drivers and parents , the Graduated Driver License program, and collision-avoidance techniques.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Despite Delta variant concerns, SFDPH urges schools in San Francisco to prioritise full in-person enrolment

There is no question that the lack of in-person learning during the 2020-2021 school year, has played havoc with the education of many San Francisco students, not only that, many students struggled with mental health issues for the first time, and feelings of isolation from the lack of support by the school community.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

City launches $12 million in zero percent interest loans for San Francisco small businesses

To offer some relief to economically disadvantaged San Francisco small businesses which have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City announced yesterday the launch of a new loan program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to small businesses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy