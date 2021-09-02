Have you been discriminated against because of your age?

Amancay Tapia

I made the below video in my 30s based on personal experience, women experience ageism and ageist attitudes since we are in our late 20s and this needs to stop.

There are thousands of people being discriminated because of the age on a daily basis. Ageism is a world wide issue just like racism or sexism. The problem with ageism is that it is difficult to prove in front of a judge if you file a lawsuit because of age discrimination.

The U.S. Equal employment opportunity commission and the “age discrimination in employment act (ADEA)”, forbids age discrimination against people who are age 40 or older.

And if when looking for work you come across discriminatory language such as “suitable for 25 to 35”, “college student,” or “recent graduate”, then by all means flag the post as “the age discrimination in employment act“ prohibits the use of such language.In a 2019 study, computational linguistics was used to describe how specific language in advertisements is associated with age discrimination, and how fewer older applicants get called in for interviews, if any.

Generations of people before us fought for our civil rights. Discriminating someone on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation is now unthinkable and unacceptable.

Then, why is ageism so acceptable?

Ageist attitudes and ageism are still pretty rampant and it is time is now for Congress to force a ban on them by strengthening the law and make sure it is enforced when needed.

Men usually encounter ageism in the job market. Many companies are reluctant to hire people if they are past a certain age. Employers tend to ignore the experience that an older person can bring to a role and revert to the old cliché of “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

However, while both sexes may experience ageism in the workplace, men are hardly ever discriminated because of ageing looks.

Not so for women, the all-powerful beauty and fashion industries have been feeding insecurities in women for years and rather than embracing the age of a woman as something natural and beautiful, they dismiss it.

They don’t want to know , they don’t want to see. Women must look younger or at least try very hard. We cannot allow age-related insecurities to win over our own achievements as people.

Together, with the law on our side, we can make this form of discrimination, unacceptable.

Ageism embraces throw away culture, it dictates the youth-obsessed society we live in, and it assumes older people have nothing to offer to the world. It doesn’t value the wisdom that comes with age nor the experience. Truly, there is nothing good about ageism.

