Growing Up With and Without – Adoption Diaries

It’s really amazing the way we perceive things based on our environment and circumstances. My daughter was under the impression that people who went to Starbucks were all super wealthy and rude. Keep in mind that she thought “normal” people bought their groceries at the local Circle K gas station.

Her wardrobe consisted of hand-me-downs from a large circle of friends who also had children. She could rock those special dress up days like crazy hair day or mismatch day. One morning, she threw an absolute fit because she was not dressed for the "pajama" theme day at school. The answer, of course, was a last minute grab and snag from the Lost and Found box at school. She landed in someone boy's lost Spiderman pajama bottoms and a dirty My Little Pony top. A quick change in their car and she was off to school. Thankfully, the original owners of the lost items did not identify their belongings and force her to complete the day in her skivvies.

Until recently, she never quite understood why it was that only the “good” toys would suddenly go missing. If she received a board game or a doll, these items rarely vanished but the good stuff like electronics, scooters, iPads and such would appear for a big reveal, but soon after made an astonishing disappearance. She also determined that gifts sent by family and friends were frequently presented as gifts from Dad and Step Mom. We have since figured out magical disappearing acts of beloved items must have been sold or traded to support other habits.

Now a good balance is the goal. I am thrilled she can appreciate nice things and is able to select her own style clothes and even keep her own electronics, but I certainly want her to have a heart for those kids still in similar situations. We have a policy of get one, give one. Whenever a new outfit is purchased, an old outfit is donated. Hopefully this instills a desire to give back and to never over value material possessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRn0y_0i1QvZgz00
Drawing by Alyza LeBlanc

Geography Lessons – Adoption Diaries

I am quite certain that Step Mom only had the best intent to help teach her little girl how to find her way around, she just instituted some very unusual techniques. At the age of seven, she recalls being out at 3am on a Tuesday night playing Poke Mongo, walking through dark cemeteries to chase those valuable virtual characters. Not to worry though, she made sure to wake up Step Mom in the morning after she was dressed and ready, so they could head to school.

Adult Lessons in Elementary – Adoption Diaries

We were recently at my folks’ house for dinner and my Dad wanted a glass of wine. Not a wine drinker, I am not particularly skilled with cork removal. I was slightly concerned when my fifteen year old offered her expertise in this skill. Turns out in her former life, she offered service with a smile wine delivery to her Step Mom on a regular basis as she soaked for hours in the tub.

Drivers Education – Adoption Diaries

According to my daughter, her first driving lessons resulted from the regular occurrence of running out of gas. She would be placed in the driver’s seat to steer the vehicle while the car was pushed by the adult. I’m not certain if the gauge malfunctioned or if they just perpetually ran it down to the limit (my guess would be the latter). Either way, she received some early navigational training so perhaps she will be a premiere parallel parker, unlike me.

Near Nutella Incarceration: Adoption Diaries

I went through training to become a foster parent before I adopted my daughter. There was a section where they told us to be prepared for food issues. I really had no expectations but quickly learned what they meant when they refer to food insecurity.

A pathway that leads toward better career satisfaction

My first serious job out of high school was secretary to the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at a life insurance company. That boss was my first mentor in business and set me on a path I never intended my career to go. After working for him for just over a year, he suggested I consider a position in sales after I finished college. At this suggestion, I simply burst into laughter and said never; this was my first lesson in never say the word never.

Life lessons provided by my teenager

When I was going through the process of adopting my daughter, I made her some promises:. To be completely honest (at the time this related to the status of the custody hearings)

Learning from past relationships to focus on better outcomes

Have you ever met a special someone and were convinced this person was "the one". Perhaps you just clicked and everything just fell into place without having to work at it. This person checked all your boxes and you could envision spending the rest of your days together. I was recently talking to a girlfriend about relationships and trying to key in on what was the secret sauce that initiated this feeling.

When I think of the definition of love, I think of my Grandmother

My Grandmother grew up in rural Minnesota, one of twelve children, on a farm. She was unable to complete grammar school, as her assistance was required to support the needs of the family unit. Years later, she went on to own and operate a successful ice cream and sandwich shop in Michigan. Cooking was one of my Grandmother’s many love languages. Much later in life, I recall her making pots of chicken and dumplings as well as pies for a local senior community center. Through this service, she gave of herself to complete strangers and invested her gifts back to the community in which she lived.

The end of a marriage is difficult, until rediscovery occurs

Like most, my marriage ended long before it was legally over, so I have been ‘single’ now over four years. We were in the midst of a myriad of outside factors that were in motion, so instead of dealing with it, I made a variety of changes trying to avoid the problem. I bought a new home that provided me several areas to “escape” including a suite separated from the rest of the house that I moved into and lovingly referred to as the Mommie cave. I focused on and travelled for work as much as possible. I separated as many activities as I could between things she (my daughter) did with me, versus things she did with him.

How are the happiest countries different than the U.S.

Finland has been voted the happiest country in the world for five straight years. Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands follow closely behind. The United States is certainly known for being in pursuit of happiness but considering the overwhelming population percentages with labels of clinically depressed, I am not sure we are succeeding. Dr. Laurie Santos developed an entire course at Yale University that explores misconceptions about happiness, the features of our minds that lead us to think the way we do, and advice to make changes.

Using fear to propel rather than paralyze

Have you ever heard the 'false evidence appearing real' acronym to describe fear? According to Oxford Languages, the actual definition of fear is " an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat. This acronym then discounts the legitimacy of our emotions by defining them as false.

I am forcing myself to participate in neighborhood gathering

I have had a successful career in Sales for over twenty years, so I have been talking to complete strangers my entire adult life. I have walked into many businesses without an appointment and sparked up conversations in order to gather information or gain access to decision makers; this all feels very comfortable to me. I even don’t mind standing in front of a room to present or train.

When is divorce the right decision for the children?

There has long been a debate about whether it is a better decision to stay in a marriage for the benefit of the children in the case of troubled relationships with partners who would otherwise divorce. According to TheJournal of Family Medicine and Disease Prevention, growing up in a stressful family dynamic can be more harmful to a child than the affects of a divorce. When there is abuse, the decision should be simple. Whether against a spouse or a children, abuse should not be tolerated as it's lasting affects are far more difficult to recover from than the adjustment to a divorce.

The Artisphere Art Festival is back this weekend in Greenville and I highly recommend the visit

Last year was my first visit to Artisphere and it did not disappoint. The festival shines a light on the many local artisans and attracts artists from all over the country to share their original works. You will have the opportunity to enjoy every type of art you can imagine from drawing, paint, pastels, watercolor and graffiti to crafts, woodwork and jewelry, there is a large selection of photography, mixed media, and much, much more.

Looking for some unique to options celebrate this Mother’s Day weekend in the Upstate?

Wahalla Arts & Crafts Show – featuring 50 craft vendors, plus lots of specials from the local businesses, stroll Main Street and take in some live music and feast on treats from the food trucks and Wahalla restaurants.

To embrace feelings, including the bad, is important to the human experience

Lately I’ve been processing feelings of anger which is strange. From a big picture standpoint, I am usually a very upbeat person. I am happy with my life and the direction I am headed. I do believe, however, that we experience the most growth through challenging times because that is when we have to step up to challenges, learn something new or face our fears. We are meant to feel not only the positive but the negative in order to develop and become better versions of ourselves. Being human is allowing ourselves to feel it all and let that help us to evolve.

Online dating may work for some, but not for me.

What an eye opening experience this online dating experiment turned out to be. According to Pew Research in 2019, more than 1 of every 3 relationships initiated through an online platform. This is shocking to me, as there was nothing genuine in the conversations I had.

Incorporating exercise into the busy daily routine

My daughter just spent her spring break with my parents which left me with an empty house. With the extra time I was able to fit in extra workouts, did some yard work and took a lot of walks while dog sitting for my parents. Not having to cook for a week, I also ate super clean and am feeling incredibly healthy. Since they are all headed back from their adventures, I've spent some time trying to figure out how to maintain some of the extra fitness while I get back into the regular routine.

Upstate Upcomings: something for everyone this weekend April 8-10

Fun for the family includes an Easter Egg Hunt, games, food and other fun activities for the kids at The Easter Hoppening. Hosted on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Northwest Park in Greenville.

