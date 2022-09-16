Geography Lessons – Adoption Diaries

Drawing by Alyza LeBlanc

I am quite certain that Step Mom only had the best intent to help teach her little girl how to find her way around, she just instituted some very unusual techniques.

At the age of seven, she recalls being out at 3am on a Tuesday night playing Poke Mongo, walking through dark cemeteries to chase those valuable virtual characters. Not to worry though, she made sure to wake up Step Mom in the morning after she was dressed and ready, so they could head to school.

Next lesson came from a trip to California to visit a well known amusement park. Step Mom left something in the car but had to take an important phone call, so to expedite the process and have some privacy for her call, an eight year old was sent off to find the vehicle and retrieve said item. As you can imagine, it wasn’t long before the little one found her way to a security guard completely lost in the enormous parking lot. These days, she’s got me covered in the airport parking garage with a level number, row and location number to find the way back to our car. Thanks Step Mom?

One of the most terrifying experiences was when her parents and a bunch of their party friends went camping and decided to raft down a river. Very early on into the trip, they hit a slight rapids and the little one fell out of the raft and subsequently didn’t want to continue. Since none of the adults wanted to short tail their adventure, the reasonable solution was to abandon her on the side of the river for a couple hours while they continued miles down the river and eventually shuttled back to where they had left her.

Thankfully, no river monsters consumed her and she didn’t disappear to become a child of the corn. As you can imagine, our first couple rafting excursions came with a bit of trepidation, but she has since found joy in river rafting.

