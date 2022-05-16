How are the happiest countries different than the U.S.

Susann Mitton

Finland has been voted the happiest country in the world for five straight years. Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands follow closely behind. The United States is certainly known for being in pursuit of happiness but considering the overwhelming population percentages with labels of clinically depressed, I am not sure we are succeeding. Dr. Laurie Santos developed an entire course at Yale University that explores misconceptions about happiness, the features of our minds that lead us to think the way we do, and advice to make changes.

Part of her theory states that our happiness is based on the expectations we set for ourselves. The problem is we frequently set unrealistic expectations based on the individuals around us, who we perceive to have better skills, things or relationships than us.

One aspect of this is identifying to difference between being happy with life versus being happy in life. Americans tend to have incorrect theories about what will bring us happiness, whether that be promotions, things, homes or circumstances. The misconception is that position, money and status will bring about happiness.

If we look to the characteristics of Finland, Denmark and Iceland, you find some consistencies that may account for their happy state:

Beautiful nature and environment which encourages outdoor activity

Social connection, they spend less time on caring for themselves and more time focused on others, giving their time and talents to assist others

Low levels of inequality; it is unusual to discuss positions and accolades in social settings

Shorter work weeks where individuals have more personal time promoting hobbies and friendships

Culturally in America, we tend to be workaholics, we don’t rest well, and we don’t use our leisure time well. Down time tends to be plopped down in front of the tv rather than personal interaction with friends and family or endless scrolling through feeds on a phone.

According to Catherine Price in her book, “The Power of Fun” consciously incorporating fun into your life improves productivity, reduces inflammation, improves heart health, stimulates brain growth and helps relationships. Think back to when you were a child and play was a very active part of your every day function and your happiness level at the point in your life. Even in my adult life, during the times when I intentionally sought fun, I can attest to strong relationships, improved productivity and a general sense of wellness.

As difficult as it can be, feeling happy can be achieved through focusing our down time toward activities that stimulate the mind, body or soul. Do something physical, call a friend, engage in a hobby, or take a class. This may be counterintuitive to what the brain makes us think we want as the brain makes us want to take the easy (lazy) option. Being disciplined to choose a healthy habit will ultimately feel better in the end and lead to a much greater sense of overall happiness.

*This nonfiction piece is based on observation and research. I do not claim to be an expert in areas of public health, academia, mental health, or science, nor am I providing professional medical or legal advice. Opinions shared are expressly drawn from personal experience.