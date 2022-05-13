Using fear to propel rather than paralyze

AlyzSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFtyz_0fdGzWvC00
Alyza LeBlanc

Have you ever heard the 'false evidence appearing real' acronym to describe fear? According to Oxford Languages, the actual definition of fear is " an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat. This acronym then discounts the legitimacy of our emotions by defining them as false.

In my opinion, all emotions that we experience are real. Whether the circumstance causing them is valid or not is not the question. The emotion is being evoked for a reason, and that is exactly what needs to be explored.

Fear can absolutely be a legitimate signal that the situation being faced has the potential to hurt us physically, mentally or emotionally. In my mind, the goal is not to eliminate fear, nor is it wise to simply plunge forward in an attempt to ignore fear. Fear is a natural built in response for the purpose of self protection, we need fear to survive. Without fear most of us would lead a very short life.

Our goal is to evaluate and separate fear that presents itself because it is protecting us from true harm, versus the type of fear that simply holds us back from broadening the spectrum of our capabilities creatively or physically. When fear presents itself, we should ask is the source of the emotion something that could pose a true threat to our wellbeing. If there is true danger, then listen and divert.

If not a physical threat, then we must analyze the emotion from an internal growth perspective. Fear will always follow creativity, therefore, if you determine the fear experienced is originating from putting yourself out there, exposing an original idea or invention; this is the type of fear you need to come to terms with. This is the type of fear that can paralyze you from achieving the mountaintops if you let it.

You will never eliminate fear from your life, it will be a constant companion as you journey through. As such, my goal is to allow fear in just enough to propel me to do my best and to push toward making a difference in this world, but I will not give it the space to derail me or scare me into quitting my pursuit. Listen to your fear but don't let it keep you from becoming the best version of you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fear# emotions# self improvement# self help# creativity

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifestyle insights on work, parenting, and relationship balance from the perspective of a business professional and solo parent to an adopted teen.

1670 followers

More from AlyzSE

How are the happiest countries different than the U.S.

Finland has been voted the happiest country in the world for five straight years. Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands follow closely behind. The United States is certainly known for being in pursuit of happiness but considering the overwhelming population percentages with labels of clinically depressed, I am not sure we are succeeding. Dr. Laurie Santos developed an entire course at Yale University that explores misconceptions about happiness, the features of our minds that lead us to think the way we do, and advice to make changes.

Read full story

I am forcing myself to participate in neighborhood gathering

I have had a successful career in Sales for over twenty years, so I have been talking to complete strangers my entire adult life. I have walked into many businesses without an appointment and sparked up conversations in order to gather information or gain access to decision makers; this all feels very comfortable to me. I even don’t mind standing in front of a room to present or train.

Read full story

When is divorce the right decision for the children?

There has long been a debate about whether it is a better decision to stay in a marriage for the benefit of the children in the case of troubled relationships with partners who would otherwise divorce. According to TheJournal of Family Medicine and Disease Prevention, growing up in a stressful family dynamic can be more harmful to a child than the affects of a divorce. When there is abuse, the decision should be simple. Whether against a spouse or a children, abuse should not be tolerated as it's lasting affects are far more difficult to recover from than the adjustment to a divorce.

Read full story
10 comments
Greenville, SC

The Artisphere Art Festival is back this weekend in Greenville and I highly recommend the visit

Last year was my first visit to Artisphere and it did not disappoint. The festival shines a light on the many local artisans and attracts artists from all over the country to share their original works. You will have the opportunity to enjoy every type of art you can imagine from drawing, paint, pastels, watercolor and graffiti to crafts, woodwork and jewelry, there is a large selection of photography, mixed media, and much, much more.

Read full story

Looking for some unique to options celebrate this Mother’s Day weekend in the Upstate?

Wahalla Arts & Crafts Show – featuring 50 craft vendors, plus lots of specials from the local businesses, stroll Main Street and take in some live music and feast on treats from the food trucks and Wahalla restaurants.

Read full story

Online dating may work for some, but not for me.

What an eye opening experience this online dating experiment turned out to be. According to Pew Research in 2019, more than 1 of every 3 relationships initiated through an online platform. This is shocking to me, as there was nothing genuine in the conversations I had.

Read full story
2 comments

To embrace feelings, including the bad, is important to the human experience

Lately I’ve been processing feelings of anger which is strange. From a big picture standpoint, I am usually a very upbeat person. I am happy with my life and the direction I am headed. I do believe, however, that we experience the most growth through challenging times because that is when we have to step up to challenges, learn something new or face our fears. We are meant to feel not only the positive but the negative in order to develop and become better versions of ourselves. Being human is allowing ourselves to feel it all and let that help us to evolve.

Read full story
Michigan State

Incorporating exercise into the busy daily routine

My daughter just spent her spring break with my parents which left me with an empty house. With the extra time I was able to fit in extra workouts, did some yard work and took a lot of walks while dog sitting for my parents. Not having to cook for a week, I also ate super clean and am feeling incredibly healthy. Since they are all headed back from their adventures, I've spent some time trying to figure out how to maintain some of the extra fitness while I get back into the regular routine.

Read full story

Upstate Upcomings: something for everyone this weekend April 8-10

Fun for the family includes an Easter Egg Hunt, games, food and other fun activities for the kids at The Easter Hoppening. Hosted on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Northwest Park in Greenville.

Read full story

A tour of Lake Jocassee provides beauty, history and a unique experience

Lake Jocassee, created by Duke Power in 1973 for the purpose of generating hydroelectric power, is known for far more than the cold, clean water fed by rivers flowing down from the Appalachian Mountains. The lake is used for training divers, both for pleasure, as well as our Navy and Army military. It provides an abundance of flowers and trees unique to the area. The lake area hosts 90% of the world’s rare and beautiful Oconee Bells. For bird watchers, there is no shortage of spectating opportunities. During my recent visit, we admired a junior bald eagle, a multitude of loons and the belted kingfisher.

Read full story
1 comments

An introduction to micro-needling

I used to be one of those people who questioned those who used botox to the extent their face could no longer produce real expression. I never thought I'd consider any cosmetic alteration, planning to embrace aging gracefully. Well, I am here to say I withdraw all these statements. I recall looking in the mirror earlier this year and suddenly wondering, when had the skin under my chin stopped being tight and when had my jowls started to droop?

Read full story

Exploring the benefits of the bone broth craze

I am always particularly interested in methods that are from nature to provide healing properties for our bodies. While I do take vitamins each day, they are not chemically produced, they contain real fruits and vegetables with the waters and sugar removed. I do not subscribe to most diets as diet infers a temporary process and I believe we permanently change our habits, otherwise the diets results are exactly that... temporary.

Read full story
29 comments
Greenville, SC

Upcoming in the Upstate: March 18-20

March Madness is here in Greenville. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments will be at Bon Secours Wellness Arena all weekend. If you want to catch some basketball for free, head over to the arena on the 17th. You can catch practice sessions without tournament tickets FREE OF CHARGE!

Read full story

Adjust your Alexa Settings to Keep Your Home Office/Company Conversations Confidential

As we all know by now, your Echo device stores voice recordings and Amazon employees can listen to your conversations. Alexa must listen at all times in order to recognize the wake command.

Read full story
1 comments

Social Isolation Leads to Loneliness

According to Psychology Today, 61% of Americans express being in some state of loneliness. Quarantining created loneliness in even the most social individuals who were forced to sequester with only immediate family; some were left in complete solitude. Much isolation is built into the Gen-Z lifestyle, excluding lockdowns. Screen time has reduced or entirely replaced participation in sports, community groups and other social activities. Remote working, while convenient for some, eliminated the breakroom interactions or casual conversations that would occur passing by another’s office on the way to one’s workspace.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

March Madness Is Back! Bring on the Cinderella Stories.

The brackets are now complete and the excitement is at a peak. Since 1939, 68 college teams are selected to compete for the title of NCAA National Champion. The first two rounds take place at venues all across the nation, then regional match-ups take place in Philadelphia, Chicago, San Antonio and San Francisco. The Final Four showdown for the men’s tournament as well as the Championship game will take place in New Orleans in the Caesars Superdome.

Read full story

Planning a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration? I'm Sharing Some Irish Feast Favorites

My mother has always been very proud of her Irish heritage, so I'd be sent to my room to change if I was not wearing green on March 17. No green Guiness at our household, but we certainly made up for it with a wide variety of delicious comfort foods savored only this one day each year.

Read full story

An Exercise Routine for the Mind as much as the Body

Long before I started working out on a daily basis, when I was feeling particularly stressed I would find myself mopping or vacuuming floors, scrubbing tubs or mowing grass. The solution was two-fold. First, it re-focused my mind on a specific project and away from the source of my stress. Second, the physical activity seemed to calm the nervous, restless feeling that came with whatever was creating my mental anxiety.

Read full story
2 comments

Spring into Upstate Entertainment and Activities this weekend (March 11-13)

We may be loosing an hour of sleep this weekend, but we don’t have to lose out on any fun and entertainment. There is no shortage of options, whether looking for family friendly fun, sports, food or music and the arts, there is something for everyone.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy