The Artisphere Art Festival is back this weekend in Greenville and I highly recommend the visit

Alyza LeBlanc

Last year was my first visit to Artisphere and it did not disappoint. The festival shines a light on the many local artisans and attracts artists from all over the country to share their original works. You will have the opportunity to enjoy every type of art you can imagine from drawing, paint, pastels, watercolor and graffiti to crafts, woodwork and jewelry, there is a large selection of photography, mixed media, and much, much more.

If artistry to the ears appeals to you more than the eyes, they have you covered on that front as well. Throughout the weekend the festival also features a wide range of live music, dance performances and even theatrical performances.

Music performers include the following: .

Soul/R&B artist Ali McGuirk of Boston, Massachusetts

of Boston, Massachusetts The HIgh Divers of Charleston, South Carolina

of Charleston, South Carolina Jeff Thompson Trio of Asheville, North Carolina

of Asheville, North Carolina Brooks Dixon Band of Greenville

of Greenville Vilai Harrington and the Hamptones of Greenville

of Greenville Trapfire Brothers of Greenville

If you have a creative side and would like to get your hands dirty, there are live demos and classes you can take advantage of. Choose from a wide range of media from weaving, print making, pottery or you can learn to hammer your own copper earrings. Demo row will also include metal working and glass blowing.

If you are coming with some little ones in tow, head over to the kids section of the festival. Kids will get the chance to be creative and help the environment with the use of recycled materials while they make hats, masks, belts and even Mother's Day cards. The kids area will even feature a parade each day of the event.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday (May 6,7,8) and is a FREE event, highlighting the works of 135 visual artists (47 of them brand new this year). If you have not experienced the rich arts and cultural community in Greenville, this is a perfect chance to soak it in. The festivities are focused on Main Street from the Court Street intersection to the Wardlaw Street intersection.