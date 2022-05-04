Looking for some unique to options celebrate this Mother’s Day weekend in the Upstate?

AlyzSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45G612_0fSi5heD00
Alyza LeBlanc

Wahalla Arts & Crafts Show – featuring 50 craft vendors, plus lots of specials from the local businesses, stroll Main Street and take in some live music and feast on treats from the food trucks and Wahalla restaurants.

Tori Amos – the exceptionally talented singer/songwriter will perform at the Peace Center Thursday evening (May 5) as part of her Ocean to Ocean Tour.

If you're looking for a unique and unexpected activity, perhaps you'd like to grab your Mother for some cookie decorating. You can learn some techniques for perfecting your icing skills on a half dozen cookies provided, while enjoying some wine and snacks

The Young Artist Orchestra of Greenville will premiere “Wide Open” at the Gunther Theatre Saturday evening.

The South Carolina Children’s Theatre will feature performances of the favorite "Sound of Music” with an evening performance on Friday and afternoon shows both Saturday and Sunday.

Head over to Pickens Azalea Festival for two days of flowers, food, artisans, music and fun.

Race to Valhalla Bicycle Race – 400 bikers will leave downtown at 9:00am Saturday morning, racing up the mountain.

Greenville Drive will have games at Fluor Field Thursday through Sunday. Support our minor league, defense driven, baseball team while enjoying some sunshine and ball field food.

Perhaps your Mom is into some good 'ol Rock and Roll. Grab some tickets for Saturday evening's Shinedown - The Revolution's Live Tour at Bon Secour Arena.

Wahalla Performing Arts Center features a tribute to The Carpenters Friday evening. enjoy the music of the iconic 1970's family group that produced sixteen consecutive top 20 hits.

Jazz on the Alley in downtown Seneca will delight your ears with tunes with saxophone artist, Leisha J from 6:30-9:30pm. The weekly concerts are free of charge but you may want to grab some lawn chairs before you head down to Ram Cat Alley for the festivities.

Grab your siblings and your Mom and make a reservation for the Mother's Day Brunch at Larkin's Sawmill. This buffet style event will provide for some great family time and satisfy your tummy without Mom lifting a finger. With everything from ribs, chicken, shrimp and quiche to mac and cheese and brussel sprout hash, you'll have to work hard to save some room for their dessert options.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mothers Day# Weekend# Events# To Do# entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifestyle insights on work, parenting, and relationship balance from the perspective of a business professional and solo parent to an adopted teen.

1676 followers

More from AlyzSE

Greenville, SC

The Artisphere Art Festival is back this weekend in Greenville and I highly recommend the visit

Last year was my first visit to Artisphere and it did not disappoint. The festival shines a light on the many local artisans and attracts artists from all over the country to share their original works. You will have the opportunity to enjoy every type of art you can imagine from drawing, paint, pastels, watercolor and graffiti to crafts, woodwork and jewelry, there is a large selection of photography, mixed media, and much, much more.

Read full story

Online dating may work for some, but not for me.

What an eye opening experience this online dating experiment turned out to be. According to Pew Research in 2019, more than 1 of every 3 relationships initiated through an online platform. This is shocking to me, as there was nothing genuine in the conversations I had.

Read full story
2 comments

To embrace feelings, including the bad, is important to the human experience

Lately I’ve been processing feelings of anger which is strange. From a big picture standpoint, I am usually a very upbeat person. I am happy with my life and the direction I am headed. I do believe, however, that we experience the most growth through challenging times because that is when we have to step up to challenges, learn something new or face our fears. We are meant to feel not only the positive but the negative in order to develop and become better versions of ourselves. Being human is allowing ourselves to feel it all and let that help us to evolve.

Read full story
Michigan State

Incorporating exercise into the busy daily routine

My daughter just spent her spring break with my parents which left me with an empty house. With the extra time I was able to fit in extra workouts, did some yard work and took a lot of walks while dog sitting for my parents. Not having to cook for a week, I also ate super clean and am feeling incredibly healthy. Since they are all headed back from their adventures, I've spent some time trying to figure out how to maintain some of the extra fitness while I get back into the regular routine.

Read full story

Upstate Upcomings: something for everyone this weekend April 8-10

Fun for the family includes an Easter Egg Hunt, games, food and other fun activities for the kids at The Easter Hoppening. Hosted on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Northwest Park in Greenville.

Read full story

A tour of Lake Jocassee provides beauty, history and a unique experience

Lake Jocassee, created by Duke Power in 1973 for the purpose of generating hydroelectric power, is known for far more than the cold, clean water fed by rivers flowing down from the Appalachian Mountains. The lake is used for training divers, both for pleasure, as well as our Navy and Army military. It provides an abundance of flowers and trees unique to the area. The lake area hosts 90% of the world’s rare and beautiful Oconee Bells. For bird watchers, there is no shortage of spectating opportunities. During my recent visit, we admired a junior bald eagle, a multitude of loons and the belted kingfisher.

Read full story
1 comments

An introduction to micro-needling

I used to be one of those people who questioned those who used botox to the extent their face could no longer produce real expression. I never thought I'd consider any cosmetic alteration, planning to embrace aging gracefully. Well, I am here to say I withdraw all these statements. I recall looking in the mirror earlier this year and suddenly wondering, when had the skin under my chin stopped being tight and when had my jowls started to droop?

Read full story

Exploring the benefits of the bone broth craze

I am always particularly interested in methods that are from nature to provide healing properties for our bodies. While I do take vitamins each day, they are not chemically produced, they contain real fruits and vegetables with the waters and sugar removed. I do not subscribe to most diets as diet infers a temporary process and I believe we permanently change our habits, otherwise the diets results are exactly that... temporary.

Read full story
29 comments
Greenville, SC

Upcoming in the Upstate: March 18-20

March Madness is here in Greenville. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments will be at Bon Secours Wellness Arena all weekend. If you want to catch some basketball for free, head over to the arena on the 17th. You can catch practice sessions without tournament tickets FREE OF CHARGE!

Read full story

Adjust your Alexa Settings to Keep Your Home Office/Company Conversations Confidential

As we all know by now, your Echo device stores voice recordings and Amazon employees can listen to your conversations. Alexa must listen at all times in order to recognize the wake command.

Read full story
1 comments

Social Isolation Leads to Loneliness

According to Psychology Today, 61% of Americans express being in some state of loneliness. Quarantining created loneliness in even the most social individuals who were forced to sequester with only immediate family; some were left in complete solitude. Much isolation is built into the Gen-Z lifestyle, excluding lockdowns. Screen time has reduced or entirely replaced participation in sports, community groups and other social activities. Remote working, while convenient for some, eliminated the breakroom interactions or casual conversations that would occur passing by another’s office on the way to one’s workspace.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

March Madness Is Back! Bring on the Cinderella Stories.

The brackets are now complete and the excitement is at a peak. Since 1939, 68 college teams are selected to compete for the title of NCAA National Champion. The first two rounds take place at venues all across the nation, then regional match-ups take place in Philadelphia, Chicago, San Antonio and San Francisco. The Final Four showdown for the men’s tournament as well as the Championship game will take place in New Orleans in the Caesars Superdome.

Read full story

Planning a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration? I'm Sharing Some Irish Feast Favorites

My mother has always been very proud of her Irish heritage, so I'd be sent to my room to change if I was not wearing green on March 17. No green Guiness at our household, but we certainly made up for it with a wide variety of delicious comfort foods savored only this one day each year.

Read full story

An Exercise Routine for the Mind as much as the Body

Long before I started working out on a daily basis, when I was feeling particularly stressed I would find myself mopping or vacuuming floors, scrubbing tubs or mowing grass. The solution was two-fold. First, it re-focused my mind on a specific project and away from the source of my stress. Second, the physical activity seemed to calm the nervous, restless feeling that came with whatever was creating my mental anxiety.

Read full story
2 comments

Spring into Upstate Entertainment and Activities this weekend (March 11-13)

We may be loosing an hour of sleep this weekend, but we don’t have to lose out on any fun and entertainment. There is no shortage of options, whether looking for family friendly fun, sports, food or music and the arts, there is something for everyone.

Read full story

Considering the Online Dating Game

Once again, I am finding myself eating my words, so my first piece of advice is to ­never say never! I have stated on many occasions that I could not imagine using an online dating app to meet a partner. Spoiler alert, I have not yet joined the ranks of many successful relationships that began this way, although I have decided to investigate the option further.

Read full story
7 comments
Greenville, SC

No Room for Boredom... What To Do in the Upstate This Weekend

Early this morning, approximately fifty-five of the country’s best anglers took to Lake Hartwell to compete in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic. This kicks off a full weekend of family friendly events that will get everyone outside to enjoy this beautiful weekend.

Read full story

Can’t Get My Kid To Disconnect but Less Electronics Has Helped Me

*The following nonfiction piece is based on personal observation. I do not claim to be an expert in areas of public health, academia, mental health, or science, nor am I providing professional medical or legal advice. Opinions shared are expressly drawn from personal experience.

Read full story

Life in the corporate world - little fish, big fish, big pond, little pond (Opinion)

I recognize the value in working for a larger company. It provides a sense of security, role and performance expectations are clearly defined and the corporate trajectory is known. The problem is the structure of these organizations typically stifle an entrepreneurial spirit that encourages people to thrive in a way that keeps them thinking out of the box and provides them a sense of ownership in the long term sustainability of the corporation.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy