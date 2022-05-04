Looking for some unique to options celebrate this Mother’s Day weekend in the Upstate?

Alyza LeBlanc

Wahalla Arts & Crafts Show – featuring 50 craft vendors, plus lots of specials from the local businesses, stroll Main Street and take in some live music and feast on treats from the food trucks and Wahalla restaurants.

Tori Amos – the exceptionally talented singer/songwriter will perform at the Peace Center Thursday evening (May 5) as part of her Ocean to Ocean Tour.

If you're looking for a unique and unexpected activity, perhaps you'd like to grab your Mother for some cookie decorating. You can learn some techniques for perfecting your icing skills on a half dozen cookies provided, while enjoying some wine and snacks

The Young Artist Orchestra of Greenville will premiere “Wide Open” at the Gunther Theatre Saturday evening.

The South Carolina Children’s Theatre will feature performances of the favorite "Sound of Music” with an evening performance on Friday and afternoon shows both Saturday and Sunday.

Head over to Pickens Azalea Festival for two days of flowers, food, artisans, music and fun.

Race to Valhalla Bicycle Race – 400 bikers will leave downtown at 9:00am Saturday morning, racing up the mountain.

Greenville Drive will have games at Fluor Field Thursday through Sunday. Support our minor league, defense driven, baseball team while enjoying some sunshine and ball field food.

Perhaps your Mom is into some good 'ol Rock and Roll. Grab some tickets for Saturday evening's Shinedown - The Revolution's Live Tour at Bon Secour Arena.

Wahalla Performing Arts Center features a tribute to The Carpenters Friday evening. enjoy the music of the iconic 1970's family group that produced sixteen consecutive top 20 hits.

Jazz on the Alley in downtown Seneca will delight your ears with tunes with saxophone artist, Leisha J from 6:30-9:30pm. The weekly concerts are free of charge but you may want to grab some lawn chairs before you head down to Ram Cat Alley for the festivities.

Grab your siblings and your Mom and make a reservation for the Mother's Day Brunch at Larkin's Sawmill. This buffet style event will provide for some great family time and satisfy your tummy without Mom lifting a finger. With everything from ribs, chicken, shrimp and quiche to mac and cheese and brussel sprout hash, you'll have to work hard to save some room for their dessert options.