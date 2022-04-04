An introduction to micro-needling

I used to be one of those people who questioned those who used botox to the extent their face could no longer produce real expression. I never thought I'd consider any cosmetic alteration, planning to embrace aging gracefully. Well, I am here to say I withdraw all these statements. I recall looking in the mirror earlier this year and suddenly wondering, when had the skin under my chin stopped being tight and when had my jowls started to droop?

I did a fair amount of research before I came to the conclusion I was opting for radio frequency (RF) micro-needing. If you are unfamiliar with the procedure, micro-needling uses tiny sterilized needles to create small wounds to the body with the goal that the body, using it's natural healing process, will send collagen and elastin to patch the injured area. The new collagen to the area then fills in wrinkles and increases skin elasticity. My doctor recommended three treatments for optimal results and said that the full results won't be fully realized for 3-5 months, however, the benefits should last for several years (although touch ups are encouraged).

A numbing cream is applied to the skin's surface about an hour before the procedure takes place, but make no mistake, the procedure is not entirely pain free. They gave me a small fan to hold during the procedure which helped distract me from the discomfort and cools the skin surface; the fan also assists with a strange smell the tool emits while creating its tiny holes.

Here is the full rundown:

  1. A healthcare provider cleans your skin with alcohol to prevent infection.
  2. They apply a topical anesthetic to the treatment area about 1 hour before the procedure.
  3. The micro-needling device makes tiny wounds in the skin. Simultaneously, the tip of the needle releases radiofrequency waves into the wounds.
  4. A growth solution to support cell regeneration is applied at completion.
  5. They finish with a soothing solution to minimize any discomfort.

I have had two treatments so far. The day of the treatment I would rather not be seen in public. By day two, I simply looked like I had a bad sunburn on my face and was slightly swollen. On day three, there was virtually no signs of the procedure visually remaining. The after care is quite simple with a cleanser to keep those wounds clean as they heal, along with a moisturizing routine. I have already noticed some tightening of the skin and a general brightness restored. It will be a few months until I see the full results but at this point, I am very pleased with this procedure.

*This nonfiction piece is based on observation and research. I do not claim to be an expert in areas of public health, academia, mental health, or science, nor am I providing professional medical or legal advice. Opinions shared are expressly drawn from personal experience.

