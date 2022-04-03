Exploring the benefits of the bone broth craze

Susann Mitton

I am always particularly interested in methods that are from nature to provide healing properties for our bodies. While I do take vitamins each day, they are not chemically produced, they contain real fruits and vegetables with the waters and sugar removed. I do not subscribe to most diets as diet infers a temporary process and I believe we permanently change our habits, otherwise the diets results are exactly that... temporary.

I decided to incorporate a bone both regime into my daily routine after reading quite a few articles regarding its benefits to the digestive system and joints. Bone both is literally a liquid created by boiling the bones and connective tissues of a cow, chicken or even fish. According to Medical News Today, the results of this broth contain valuable nutrients and minerals including calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc.

You can make bone broth using bones from just about any animal — pork, beef, veal, turkey, lamb, bison, buffalo, venison, chicken, or fish. How much of any nutrient will vary by batch, as this is determined by the type and quantity of the bones and tissues that went into it.

According to Healthline, here are some of the top benefits of including bone broth as a daily supplement:

1. Joints - Bone broth is a source of gelatin, which may break down into collagen in the body and yields important amino acids. Connective tissue gives you glucosamine and chondroitin, natural compounds found in cartilage that are known to support joint health.

2. Digestive System - According to Dr. Axe, the gelatin found in bone broth is beneficial for restoring strength of the gut lining and fighting food sensitivities. It also helps with the growth of probiotics (good bacteria) in the gut and supports healthy inflammation levels in the digestive tract. The National Library of Medicine reports the amino acid in gelatin called glutamine helps maintain the function of the intestinal wall and can prevent and heal a condition known as “leaky gut”.

3. Weight Loss - Bone broth is typically low in calories but high in protein which may assist in curbing appetite. According to a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health found that when combined with resistance training, collagen helped increase muscle mass and decrease body fat.

3. Skin - Collagen is credited with helping reduce the visible signs of wrinkles and aging. Bone broth provides a source of the connective tissue which, when missing, causes skin to lose its firm tone.

4. Immune System - The average person is exposed to an array of environmental toxins, pesticides, artificial ingredients and chemicals of all sorts. A review by Scientific World Journal indicates bone broth stock contains potassium and glycine, which support both cellular and liver detoxification.

I intend to drink two cups each morning and evening and see what kind of affects I notice.

*This nonfiction piece is based on observation and research. I do not claim to be an expert in areas of public health, academia, mental health, or science, nor am I providing professional medical or legal advice. Opinions shared are expressly drawn from personal experience.