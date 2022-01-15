Set the Intention When Setting Goals and a Solid Plan to reach the Finish Line

Alyza LeBlanc

Are we setting ourselves up for failure? Are we unrealistic in our expectations?

If you choose to beat the odds and attempt to uphold your goals and resolutions, here are some valuable tips from those who have reported making it to the finish line.

BE REALISTIC

Life is busy and if the goal you set is a “dream big” requires all your time and attention to reach landmark, you are setting yourself up for failure. Set a goal that requires some commitment and work, but is achievable with consideration of your normal life obligations.

CREATE A PLAN

Another challenge is the lack of smaller stepping stones and detailed plan to succeed. Let’s take some the most common: Exercise and Get Fit, Save Money, New Job, Find Love. Those who are most successful take each goal, get very specific about the outcome and then develop a structure with benchmarks, checkups and accountability built in.

1) Exercise and Get Fit: Gyms are packed the first few weeks of the year due to the population of individuals who make this promise each year but without a plan, specific benchmarks, I assure you this membership will prove a waste.

How much time can you truly dedicate to exercise and sustain it?

What does “Get Fit” look like?

What are the benchmarks along the way that will indicate if you are progressing toward the goal?

Do you have an accountability partner? Specifically with exercise, this can be very helpful

2) Save Money: Saving money is a great goal to have as we should all have some emergency, rainy day or just in case money set aside but again, get specific.

Where are these savings coming from? Are you cutting out two Starbucks a week? Are you reducing your streaming services since you don’t use them all? Are you using cash and keeping all your change in a jar? Develop the how.

How much money do you want to save and by what date?

Set benchmarks along the way, if you are saving $50 a month you should have $150 by month three.

If you are afraid this money will be spent if it’s too accessible, open a separate account and don’t get a debit card so you would have to physically drive to a bank to withdraw.

DEVELOP A REWARD SYSTEM

Positive reinforcement is one of the best motivators to keep pressing forward. If your goal is losing weight, at that first 5lb or 10lb mark, determine your reward ahead of time. Word to the wise, don’t make the reward in opposition to the goal or something that will derail you. Maybe a new pair of workout pants or treat yourself to a massage. Celebrate your accomplishment and then focus on the next benchmark.

STAY POSITIVE

Whatever your goal, you chose it for a reason and if it were that easy you would have already done it. If you sleep through your alarm and miss a workout, forgive yourself, don’t give up and keep pressing forward. We hit roadblocks, make mistakes or the unexpected arises, that’s just life. Dust yourself off and press on.