Looking for a Christmas Gift for a Young Artist? Introducing DRAW YOUR HAPPY, a sketchbook made by a kid for other kids!

AlyzSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aiwh2_0dEcOMsM00
Alyza LeBlanc

Almost 5 years ago, a 10 year old girl came into my life who had been disappointed by those meant to nurture her. She spent nearly half of her first 10 years under CPS supervision and bounced between a variety of family members for her primary care. In 2018 she came to live with me and was officially adopted in 2019.

It quickly became my focus to show this smart, funny, talented girl she had special gifts to offer the world and teach her to let nothing inhibit her. She uses art and writing as an outlet to express herself. We spend much of our free time drawing, painting, working on creative projects, mixed in with nature walks. During these walks we frequently talked about using our life experiences to somehow help others.

Out of that came the inspiration for DRAW YOUR HAPPY. The book highlights some of her artwork and inspires kids to tap into their own creativity. She shares a short story about a variety of things from her own life that make her happy. Each story features a drawing that represents the narrative. On each corresponding page is a prompt with some suggestions for the reader to draw something from their own life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gkz1_0dEcOMsM00
Alyza LeBlanc

The book was originally conceived to help kids focus on using their creative energies when facing a difficult time, whether that be illness, divorce, foster/adoption, or any type of childhood trauma. The point is to use art expression to focus on the happy things in life. This drawing book is appropriate for any young budding artist. The drawing prompts are intended not only to offer drawing suggestions but to also help readers focus on positive thoughts and feelings. Our desire is to provide a creative outlet for kids struggling, whether that be a physical ailment, emotional trauma or life adjustment.

People frequently say that adopting her was so wonderful and that I changed her life. The truth is what she did for me is just as powerful. She brought me balance and a focus to help her believe in herself. My desire for her to be confident in her ideas and talents has pushed me out of my comfort zone and I am better for it.

Alyza is now a 9th grade student attending high school in South Carolina. We hope to touch and inspire many through the beautiful sharing of her heart through this book. We have donated books to a number of children’s charities in our mission to reach struggling kids, but it is perfect for any young budding artist and a great Christmas gift.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Art and DrawingChildrenChristmas GiftChild Artistchild author

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifestyle insights on work, parenting, and relationship balance from the perspective of a business professional and single parent to a teen who came through the CPS system.

458 followers

More from AlyzSE

Imperfection Is Beauty

Eye See YouDrawing by Alyza LeBlanc (14) When Alyza and I started working on our book (DRAW YOUR HAPPY), the first concern she voiced was that once the book was released her art would be out there forever. While she is proud of the progress she has made, it is clear she is still learning, trying new things and developing her skills. Alyza was afraid that at some point she would look back at this book and no longer be proud of the art contained within.

Read full story

Creating Lasting Christmas Memories - the gifts that transcend a lifetime

I have a friend that puts so much pressure on finding just the right gifts for everyone at Christmas. Much thought and care given toward each recipient’s likes and dislikes, all with the desire to convey how very special those individuals are. Of course, when those hand selected items are later found pushed aside, buried or worse yet, re-gifted or donated, it feels as though all those efforts were in vain.

Read full story

The Mom Affect – Adopting a Pre-Teen and Doing it Solo

I became a first time Mom at 50 years old… not to an infant or toddler, but a pre-teen girl. It wasn’t something I was striving for; I had a hysterectomy twenty years earlier and was quite content with life, work and travel. However, when I was introduced to the situation and subsequently met my now daughter, there was not a doubt that I would do whatever I could to provide a stable, secure and loving environment for this child.

Read full story

Pondering the Path

Work-Life balance seems to be one of those hot topics these days. Particularly over the past 2 years, while the lines between the two seem less defined. I have long struggled with the notion that my career “defined me”, partly because I held some pride in that statement. You see I was raised with the motto, any job doing is worth doing well which I took quite literally. Working has always been enjoyable to me, and when the joy moves away, so have I.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy