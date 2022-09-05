Staten Island, NY

Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten Island

Alyssa Levine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5HhU_0hj7H6SZ00
Chef Cenobio Canalizo of Morgan's Brooklyn BarbecuePhoto provided by Pig Island NYC

From whole hog roasts to endless barbecued meats, craft beers, spirits, ciders and more, you don’t want to miss out on the incredible, all-inclusive one-day feast that is Pig Island!

Get your stretchy pants ready and head on over to Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden in Staten Island, New York this Saturday, September 10th, 2022 for a meat lovers dream slathered in BBQ sauce. You can still buy your tickets here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodkarmanyc/608558

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWMFK_0hj7H6SZ00
Chef Jean Paul Bourgeois formerly of Blue Smoke grilling Pork ChopsIG: @totally.forked

This is the 13th Pig Island event, which is the brainchild of Jimmy Carbone of Food Karma NYC. He hosts a number of other BBQ themed events throughout the year as well, including Rib King NYC, Brisket King NYC ®, and Sauce King NYC which I had the privilege to attend as a judge 2 years ago. I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ll be a judge once more at Pig Island NYC this weekend!

Jimmy was inspired to begin hosting farm to table events after working with his friend, the acclaimed food writer Josh Ozersky, who sadly passed in 2015. They hosted an event together called Meatopia on Governors Island with 30 chefs in 2010, the first iteration of its kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVoPs_0hj7H6SZ00
Jimmy Carbone of Food Karma NYC, Jimmy's No. 43, Pig Island NYC, etc.Photo provided by Pig Island NYC

“Josh’s influence and encouragement is what lead to me creating the connections that made these events possible,” Jimmy reminisced. “Working with him pushed me to put together the first Brisket King. We joked about names [for future events], and Josh mused about ‘Pig Island,’ which was just the beginning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtZxE_0hj7H6SZ00
Chef Jesse JonesPhoto provided by Pig Island NYC

While the events tend to be pig-centric, there is no shortage of variety. There will even be a Vegan competitor from a plant-based BBQ joint in Manhattan, Pure Grit BBQ, and a vegetable grilling station from Jimmy’s own all-star team of Jimmy’s No. 43 utilizing vegetables provided by Snug Harbors own heritage farm.

Here’s a lineup of some of the incredible talent you can expect to see competing at the event:

There will be some new competitors getting ready to throw down, as well as some returning champs from previous events, including some who placed during last years Pig Island NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYxuT_0hj7H6SZ00
Photo provided by Pig Island NYC

And let’s not forget about all the other delicious and boozy vendors who will be in attendance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSU9H_0hj7H6SZ00
LaphroiagPhoto provided by Pig Island NYC

While Jimmy Carbone has a passion for BBQ, good food and craft drinks, community is at the heart of everything he does.

Bringing together incredible talent offers new connections for food & beverage professionals, but it also creates an a great opportunity for local non-profit partners to fundraise and grow their community awareness, such as Friends of Firefighters who provides free mental health services to FDNY members past and present, consistently being a big part of these events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bOyH_0hj7H6SZ00
Friends of FirefightersPhoto provided by Pig Island NYC

“We provide support and connections in different ways.” Carbone shared, proudest of how his events have been able to support such wonderful causes. “I include our non-profit partners in our newsletters and make introductions, and feature them in our events which is as much theirs as it is ours, because that’s what it’s all about.”

You can buy general admission tickets for $65+, VIP tickets for $85+, or a VIP table for $850 which comes with 8 VIP tickets. Once again, you can purchase them here. You can buy tickets at the doors as well, but why wait and take a chance?!

If you’re as obsessed with BBQ as I am, and you like pig butts and you cannot lie, don’t miss out on the meatiest event of the year. Or suffer the FOMO!

Published by

I'm a Food Writer and Content Creator, with a passion for food and connecting communities with local restaurants, activities, and events (you can find me on Instagram and TikTok as @Totally.Forked). I was born and raise in Brooklyn, New York, and am currently living in Delaware. I often travel to cities on the East Coast such as Washington DC and the DMV area, Philly, and occasionally beyond. Every dish had a journey to our table, passed down from one generation to the next with love, through family and tradition. Food gives us a way to celebrate culture, remember the past, and connect with family and friends, new and old. I'm here to eat all the food and share those stories with you.

Dover, DE
54 followers

