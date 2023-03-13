Eating Potatoes Every Day for 1 Week

Here’s how it went.

Author Holding Potatoes Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

For as long as I can remember, potatoes have been a staple food in my diet. Even before I transitioned to a fully plant based diet, I enjoyed potatoes often in dishes like soups and stews, or baked in the oven and topped with salsa, hummus, avocado, etc.

Potatoes are one of my favorite root vegetables, yet they have an incredibly bad reputation. People often say they lack nutrients, they’re too starchy, they’re loaded with carbs, etc. The point is, I don’t think potatoes are the villain that some people make them out to be.

However, I’m not here to argue the pros and cons of eating potatoes. I’m simply going to share how I incorporated a few different potato variations into my diet for an entire work week. Now, let’s dive right into the recipes.

Disclaimer: The resources and information shared in this article are solely for entertainment purposes and aren’t intended to provide any professional advice.

Monday — Loaded Potato Salad

A loaded salad bowl is a go-to lunch that I honestly eat at least three times per week. This is mostly due to how quick and easy it is to whip up, which is much needed on busy workdays. Typically, I’ll start with a bed of spinach. Then, I’ll add beans, lentils, and/or roasted potato wedges, as well as some salsa or marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, pan fried tofu, hummus, and avocado.

I top everything off with a sprinkle of ground flaxseed and nutritional yeast seasoning. On this particular Monday, I also added some vegan cheese shreds since I had them on hand. It was the perfect quick and easy workday lunch option.

Loaded Potato Salad Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Tuesday — Sweet Potato Nachos

Sweet potato nachos are something that I’ve been making for years. They are so delicious and quite easy to make. You essentially slice up your sweet potato, place the slices on a baking sheet, and bake them at high heat until soft.

Then, you layer them on a plate with all the toppings you’d typically put on loaded nachos. I like to add black beans, jalapeño pepper, yellow onion, nutritional yeast, salsa, etc. It’s a really delicious meal that you can customize however you’d like. You can find the full recipe on my blog here.

This is yet another potato based recipe that’s packed with flavor, nutrients, and it’s super easy to make.

Wednesday — Baked French Fries

Baked French fries are something that I make all the time. They were a staple snack for me in college that I loved to meal prep for busy school days. Now, I do the same for my workdays. I simply slice my potatoes into matchstick shapes, add a drizzle of olive oil, season them with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika, and bake them in the oven at high heat until soft.

Finally, I like to serve my fries up with ketchup, mustard, hummus, or even mashed avocado. They are so simple yet so tasty. These fries were the perfect Wednesday afternoon pick-me-up.

Baked French Fries Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Thursday — “Cheesy” Broccoli and Potato Soup

On Thursday, I opted for a warm and cozy bowl of “cheesy” broccoli and potato soup. This is a recipe that I’ve been making for quite some time. It is the perfect comforting dish to enjoy on chilly days, which are pretty common through the winter months (and even into early spring) in the Midwest. Since I’m vegan, I used nutritional yeast seasoning to achieve that “cheesy” flavor.

I really love how this soup tastes — it’s thick, creamy, and super cozy. It was the perfect lunch to shake things up with towards the end of the work week.

Friday — Sweet Potato Salad

This meal was very similar to Monday’s salad. The main difference was that I used oven baked sweet potato rather than Russet potato in the salad. I also swapped the beans for some quinoa. Most of the other add-ins remained the same.

This lunch was delicious, nutrient packed, and super satisfying. Plus, it only took about 15 minutes to assemble, so I’d call it a win.

Sweet Potato Salad Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Eating Potatoes - Final Thoughts

As you can tell, it’s not all that difficult to incorporate potatoes into your diet. I love how quick and easy they are to prepare. Plus, they’re super budget friendly.

All in all, I loved the challenge of creating five different potato dishes, and I’m excited to try out many others in the future. Now, only one question remains — Which food should I try this challenge with next?