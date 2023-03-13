Increasing Vegetable Intake With Simple Cooking Methods

Alyssa Atkinson

How I doubled my vegetable intake.

Vegetables

Time and time again, I’ve had people tell me that they don’t like vegetables. I’ve heard a wide variety of complaints ranging from veggies being bland, hard to chew, expensive, and the list goes on. 

But the truth is, vegetables contain a ton of micronutrients that are great for your body. The nutrient profile of each vegetable is unique, so it’s important to consume a variety of them for optimal health. 

Fortunately, I have developed a number of cooking hacks that make my vegetables taste absolutely delicious. I actually look forward to eating them, and I truly enjoy them when I do. Let’s dive right into the three hacks. 

I cook them like this.

For those who complain that veggies like broccoli and carrots are simple too crunchy and hard to get down, this one is for you. If you prefer your veggies to be soft, you can easily boil or steam them to achieve this consistency. 

I love to steam my broccoli and carrots so they get nice and soft. But wait, we aren’t done there. Steaming alone won’t add any flavor to your veggies. Once the broccoli has softened, I like to top it with some marinara sauce and nutritional yeast seasoning. This gives it an incredibly cheesy and saucy flavor. All my friends who have tried this trick absolutely love it. 

For veggies like boiled carrots, I like to chop them up and add them to a pasta dish. Then, I mix them in with the pasta and sauce (I’ll usually go for marinara sauce or hummus pasta), which adds a ton of flavor. 

I utilize the oven. 

My second cooking hack that I use to make my vegetables super flavorful and delicious is to roast the veggies at high heat in the oven. I simply chop up some of my favorite vegetables, including carrots, onions, broccoli, and potatoes, place them on a pan, and drizzle on some olive oil. Then, I add seasonings like garlic powder and onion powder, and bake them at 375°F until they are lightly browned and soft.  

The flavor the veggies achieve through this roasting process is truly delicious. I love to meal prep my roasted veggies on Sunday night and add them to my lunches and dinners throughout the work week. Once you do all the chopping, most of the prep work is done. 

Roasting my vegetables is the second way I make them taste absolutely delicious. This hack has helped me increase my vegetable intake immensely. 

I do this with my veggies.

One mistake I made when I first started eating more veggies was that I tried to make them the focal point of the meal. For example, I’d try to make a meal out of zucchini noodles. However, the flavor was too overpowering, and I didn’t truly enjoy the meal. 

Now, I focus on adding veggies to my meals, rather than replacing them completely. For example, I’ll add zucchini noodles to my bowl of pasta, or riced cauliflower to my bean and rice bowl. That way, I sneak in those extra micronutrients without losing the substance and flavor of the dish. 

Even with my smoothies, I’ll throw in a handful of spinach for those extra nutrients. These additions don’t impact the overall flavor of the dish in a significant way, but they do boost the nutrient content. It’s a win-win situation. 

This cooking hack is the third way that I’ve managed to significantly increase my vegetable intake, which has helped me fuel my body with extra micronutrients. 

Cooking Veggies - Final Thoughts

Through adopting these three cooking hacks, I have been able to boost my intake of veggies and micronutrients in an easy and efficient manner.

If you’re new to cooking and you’re trying to find a way to eat more vegetables without sacrificing the flavor of your dishes, give these simple tips a try.

