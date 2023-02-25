Eating Vegan as an Endurance Runner

Foods that keep me healthy and fit.

What I Eat as a Vegan Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

I’ve been an endurance runner for almost fifteen years, which means I’ve spent a good portion of my life runing every single day.

When I first started running competitively, I was in middle school. I was only about 13 or 14 years old, and my diet looked significantly different. For starters, I was a vegetarian then, but I’ve since transitioned to a fully vegan diet (about 6 years ago).

In addition to that, I consume much less added sugar, and instead opt for more minimally processed foods. By prioritizing my nutrition, I have not only become a better athlete, but I also have the energy to accomplish more through my daily life.

Hopefully, by giving you an example of some of my staple recipes, you’ll have some new ideas and inspiration for meals that you can add into your own rotation. Now, let’s get into what I ate the other day as a vegan.

Disclaimer: The resources and information shared in this article are solely for entertainment purposes and aren’t intended to provide any professional advice.

Breakfast

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that I started this morning with a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast. It’s one of my favorite sweet options and it usually keeps me full until lunch. On this particular morning, I made vanilla blueberry protein oatmeal and topped it off with coconut flakes, chia seeds, and hemp hearts.

Not only is oatmeal extremely budget friendly, but it’s also packed with nutrients and fiber. Plus, it’s super warm and cozy, which is why I crave it a lot during the chilly winter months here in the midwest.

Protein Blueberry Oatmeal Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Lunch

When lunchtime rolls around, I tend to lean towards a quick and easy option that I can throw together quickly. On busy workdays, I don’t have time to make a complicated dish. So, I usually go for a loaded salad bowl with greens, roasted potatoes, beans or lentils, pan fried tofu, avocado, ground flaxseed, nutritional yeast, salsa, hummus, and whatever other veggies I have on hand to throw in.

This meal is easy to customize to your own personal taste. I usually use the hummus and salsa as the “dressing” of sorts, but you could easily drizzle on your favorite store-bought kind or make one from scratch. This lunch was the perfect satisfying meal to power me through the next few hours of work.

Loaded Potato Salad Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Snack

I am someone who loves to snack in the afternoon. I usually do my workout in the morning, so I tend to get hungrier as the day goes on. My snacks vary immensely from day to day, but on this day I opted for some frozen banana “ice cream” topped with granola, muesli, and protein peanut butter.

I love the creamy and crunchy texture combination of the granola/muesli paired with the banana ice cream. Plus, it supplies a healthy balance of carbs and fat with a bit of protein thrown in there.

Banana Ice Cream Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Dinner

Sometimes, when you’re tired and hungry, you have to spring for a meal that’s quick and easy. While I don’t eat frozen meals very often, I do like to keep my freezer stocked with a few simple, relatively healthy vegan options.

On this particular day, I decided to make some Trader Joe’s frozen cauliflower gnocchi in my air fryer. I added lentils and veggies for extra nutrients. I also topped the meal off with homemade marinara sauce and nutritional yeast seasoning. It was a delicious, satisfying dinner that had a good balance of protein, carbs, and healthy fats.

Best of all, this meal came together in minutes, as I already had the marinara sauce, lentils, and veggies meal prepped. All I had to do was heat them up in the microwave before adding them to the dish.

Cauliflower Gnocchi Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Dessert

Much like many of my other meals, my dessert changes all the time. However, one thing remains constant — I eat dessert almost every single night. I absolutely love sweets, and my other meals don’t contain much added sugar, so I don’t mind having a bit at the end of the evening.

Recently, a brand sent me some delicious vegan cookie dough, so I air fried some of the white chocolate chip matcha flavored cookie dough for about five minutes to bake. I enjoyed that with a cold glass of homemade hemp milk for dessert on this particular evening.

Matcha Cookie Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Final Thoughts

Eating a healthy, balanced diet doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t have to buy a bunch of fancy ingredients or spend hours in the kitchen every day.

Figure out what works for you, try to create balanced meals, and make sure to enjoy the foods that you eat. With the right fuel, you’ll ultimately be happier, healthier, and have more energy to enjoy your daily life.