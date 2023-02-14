Boosting Productivity with Early Morning Habits

How I get more done in less time.

My Productive Habits Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

For the first 18 years of my life, I never looked forward to the early morning hours. I was never awake between 5 and 7 AM by choice, and getting up and out of bed at 7 each day for school was something I dreaded.

However, once I started college, my schedule shifted drastically. I had mandatory 6 AM cross-country practices, and this forced me to embrace the early bird life.

As it turns out, I actually enjoy waking up early much more than I had originally thought. Even now that I’m about four years removed from college, I still prefer to go to bed and wake up early. There are a multitude of reasons I choose to live like this, and many of them have to do with productivity.

The following are five early morning habits I’ve adopted that help me maximize productivity day after day.

Disclaimer: The resources and information shared in this article are solely for entertainment purposes and aren’t intended to provide any professional advice.

I write this down.

Soon after I wake up, I like to jot down my top five tasks for the day that I absolutely need to get done. Being able to visually see these tasks helps me figure out how to divide my time throughout the day in the most efficient way.

While I do have a general idea in my head of what each workday will look like, it’s still nice to visually see my daily goals written down. Plus, research shows that:

“You become 42% more likely to achieve your goals and dreams, simply by writing them down on a daily basis.”

If you find yourself struggling to divide your time between critical tasks, I recommend you try writing down your top five daily goals as well.

I drink a cold glass of ice water.

For a long time, I started each morning off with a fresh cup of coffee. However, I have recently cut back on my caffeine intake, so I prefer to drink my coffee around 1 or 2 PM for a little pick-me-up.

Instead of reaching for caffeine at 5 or 6 AM, I opt for a cold glass of ice water, which is super refreshing and wakes me right up. This beverage helps perk me up in the morning, especially on days when my motivation is lacking.

The takeaway here is to find a quick morning ritual that will motivate you to get out of bed each morning. This could be a simple task like reading or journaling, or a beverage such as coffee, water, tea, etc.

I do this right when I wake up.

The first thing I do right when I wake up each morning is make my bed. I have been doing this for about eight years straight, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

The act of making my bed gives me a small “win” right when I wake up. It’s an easy accomplishment that sets a positive tone for the entire tone for the day.

Don’t be afraid to give yourself a small yet meaningful win the moment you wake up. Whether you make your bed, tidy up your deskspace, or do a few simple stretches, the task itself isn’t all that important. The act of completing the task is what makes the positive impact.

I move my body for 30 minutes.

Each morning before my workday starts, I like to squeeze in a workout. Usually, I’ll start my morning with a run. However, I also enjoy a leisurely walk on days when my body feels extra tired or rundown.

Regardless, moving my body for 30 minutes in the morning has made a huge difference in terms of my overall motivation, mood, and productivity.

The moment I finish my workout, I feel accomplished, happy, and excited to start the workday. In addition to that, I don’t have to worry about finding the motivation to hit the gym in the evening after a long and tiring workday.

Move your body daily in a way that you enjoy, and you just might find that your productivity, mood, and focus improve as well.

I complete this five minute routine.

Within the past year or so, I started following a simple skincare routine that only takes about five minutes from start to finish. I apply my favorite toner, serum, and moisturizer.

Not only does this routine make my skin feel super hydrdated and soft, but it also marks the end of my pre-work morning routine and the start of my workday. This five minute ritual helps me mentallly transition from the early morning hours to my 9–5 job more seamlessly.

I think the key takeaway here is to find a quick and simple routine that helps you relax and prepare for the day so that you feel confident and ready to tackle the rest of the day ahead.

Early Morning Habits - Final Thoughts

I developed my ideal morning routine to make my life easier and my days more productive. If your current routine (or lack thereof) adds stress to your life, it’s time to re-evaluate and figure out which habits bring you the most joy, efficiency, and productivity.

By streamlining my own morning routine, I’ve been able to accomplish more in less time, reduce stress, and fill my early morning hours with more of the things I love.