Eating Oatmeal Every Day for a Week

Here’s what happened.

Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

I’ve consumed oatmeal almost every single week for years now. There are many different reasons I could list as to why oatmeal has become a staple food in my diet, but I’ll stick with the main three. Oats are cheap, they’re easy to cook, and they’re incredibly versatile.

Anyone who knows me personally knows that there are few foods I love more than a delicious bowl of oatmeal. I also love a good challenge.

With that being said, I decided to challenge myself to consume oatmeal, in some form, every single day for one week straight. To go along with this challenge, I gave myself two simple rules. The first rule was that I had to make a different recipe each day. The second was that I would document everything. This article serves as a form of documentation.

Disclaimer: The resources and information shared in this article are solely for entertainment purposes and aren’t intended to provide any professional advice.

Day One — Monday

I’d be lying if I told you that Monday is my favorite day of the week. No matter how hard I try to fight my brain, Mondays tend to start off slow for me. However, preparing myself an extra special breakfast on Monday morning tends to help me get out of bed a bit earlier.

On this particular Monday, I opted for some vegan chocolate oat protein pancakes. And let me tell you, they were incredible. The flavor, texture, and overall sweetness of the dish suited my taste buds perfectly. If you’re a pancake fan as well, you have to give them a try.

Day Two — Tuesday

Tuesday is always better than Monday. By this point in the work week, I’ve gotten my groove and energy back. I wake up excited to get to work and conquer the day. On the Tuesday that I did this challenge, I had trouble deciding what to make for breakfast. So, I opted for an easy yet classic option — peanut butter and jelly oatmeal.

Peanut butter and jelly oatmeal was actually one of my go-to breakfasts in college. I loved to eat it before big workouts and cross-country races. I guess some things never change, because my peanut butter and jelly oatmeal tastes just as delicious now as it did when I tried it for the first time many years ago. If you’re in the mood for a simple, sweet, and quick breakfast, try this bowl for yourself. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

PB&J Oatmeal Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Day Three — Wednesday

Wednesday is always one of my favorite days of the work week. At this point, I’ve crossed over the hump, and I can see that I’m inching closer and closer to the weekend. I usually like to get creative with my breakfast on this day, and this past week was no exception.

I opted for some delicious chocolate banana protein oatmeal, mostly because I recently restocked my Orgain vegan protein powder. So, I was extra excited to use it this week. If you love chocolate and you’re looking to make a breakfast bowl loaded with plant based protein, this one’s for you.

Day Four — Thursday

On Thursday, I mixed things up a bit with a cold bowl of oatmeal rather than a hot one. Typically, I’ll make my own overnight oats from scratch. However, I still had a few packets of pre-made overnight muesli sitting in my pantry that a brand graciously sent to me. On Wednesday evening, I simply poured the apple cinnamon flavor into a jar, combined the dry mixture with water, and let everything soak overnight to thicken.

Then, when I was ready to eat my breakfast in the morning, I served the oat muesli up with some thawed frozen blueberries and peanut butter. This breakfast was super satisfying and delicious. Thus, I was well fueled and extremely productive on Thursday.

Overnight Oats Photo by Alyssa Atkinson

Day Five — Friday

On Friday, I switched things up and made some baked oatmeal. It’s one of my favorite oatmeal variations. So, I knew I couldn’t complete this challenge without making at least one baked oats recipe. Dare I say that I saved the best for last? On Friday, I made some peaches and cream baked oatmeal. And let me tell you, this one is worth the time and effort. If you love a cakey texture, you’ll want to try this one out.

I also want to note that, while I did add protein powder to most of my oatmeal bowls, it’s a completely optional add-in. In a typical week, I only use protein powder in one or two of my recipes. You can easily omit the protein powder from your oatmeal and decrease the amount of liquid used if desired.

Anyway, the peaches and cream oatmeal marks my fifth and final breakfast recipe for the week, which means I successfully completed the challenge.

Final Thoughts

That rounds out my full week of eating oatmeal every single day. I must say, I found this challenge to be both fun and exciting. This challenge forced me to get creative in the kitchen, and it also shows that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to eat healthy, nourishing meals.

All in all, I felt extremely well fueled each and every morning. I will certainly continue to keep oatmeal in my weekly breakfast rotation, but it won’t be the only food I eat. After all, a well balanced diet includes a wide variety of foods, each with its own unique nutrient profile to help power you through daily life.