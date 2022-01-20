Living By Mottos - Lessons Worth Remembering

Key mottos to optimize your life.

A little over one month ago, I turned 25. It was one of those weird birthdays that felt only slightly significant in the sense that it marked the midway point between 20 and 30.

While I wouldn’t call it a “milestone” birthday, it did inspire me to reflect back on the life I’ve lived so far. This is actually a really positive thing. When you stop to look at all your successes and failures over the past few years, you are able to narrow down what you want to focus your time and energy on moving forward.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2019, life has looked much different than any of us could have predicted. My early twenties have been filled mostly with work, and I have also been a lot more isolated than I would have liked. I know many of you can relate to this feeling.

The past few years have been difficult for everyone in a wide variety of ways, so I always so I try to remind myself to be grateful for what I do have rather than dwelling on what I don’t. It can be easy to get caught up in feeling sad for what your life is missing in the moment, but doing so will only distract you from experiencing the happy moments. Each day, I aim to find little pockets of joy and light anywhere that I can.

One practice that has helped me immensely during stressful hours, days, or even weeks, has been repeating little mottos to myself that I strive to live by in order to optimize my life. Some of them might be a bit cliché, but that doesn’t make them any less meaningful. Here are 40 of my favorite ones.

Never make a decision when you are angry. Stick up for yourself, always. Form your own beliefs. Make moving your body a daily habit. Don’t be afraid to be yourself. Follow your passions in life. Enjoy good food with good friends. Choose love over hate. Show kindness to strangers. Create positive, sustainable habits. Don’t be afraid to fail. Never hold onto anger for long. Look inward to find true beauty. Laugh often. Take risks daily. Be unpredictable and spontaneous every once in a while. Don’t let success cloud your judgement. Learn from those who are smarter than you. Never stop growing and changing. Don’t let the world make you cold. Be open to hearing opposing views. Teach yourself a new skill every month. Never drink bad coffee. Become a master of your craft. Invest in yourself. Question everything. Let go of what no longer serves you. Don’t let your past define you. Dream impossible dreams. Eat real food. Never stop appreciating the beauty of nature. Ignore the haters. Become a master of time. Set a goal you don’t think you can achieve. Never underestimate the mood changing power of a song. Use constructive criticism to grow. Try something that scares you (daily). Chase progress, not perfection. Find joy in the journey, not the destination. Do more of what you love.

You can’t control the cards you are dealt in life, but you do have power over how you react to each situation.

Those who choose to stay calm, collected, and find the best way to handle difficult moments in time will optimize their life, while others will be weighed down by their misfortunes.

No matter what you are going through right now, remember that you never know what life has in store for you. Take each day as it comes and embrace the opportunities and fresh start that a new morning brings.