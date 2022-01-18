Boosting Daily Happiness - Romanticizing the Little Things

Alyssa Atkinson

These five practices provide me with daily joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fqcc_0dn9iRzG00
The author holding her bullet journal.Alyssa Atkinson

Each passing day brings with it new struggles and triumphs. Maybe you get a poor night’s sleep, fight with a loved one, or run into an issue at work. On the other end of the spectrum, you might get a promotion, crush a workout, or reach a financial goal.

Regardless of what happens to you on a given day, only you have the power to choose how to react to the situation.

I used to get extremely frustrated when things didn’t go my way. If I did poorly in a track race or got a bad grade at school, I felt like a failure. My confidence was stripped away and I wondered why I was putting in all this hard work only to fall short.

After I started writing, a switch flipped inside me. My purpose changed. I stopped craving success and began to find joy in the process of writing and connecting with others. As a result, I freed myself from the shackles of my own high expectations.

This new way of thinking flowed into other areas of my life. I started to appreciate even the tiniest wins in my life, and I urge you to do the same. The following are five small but meaningful things I now romanticize in my life for greater freedom and joy.

Light a candle.

When I headed off to college, my overall stress grew to an astronomical level almost immediately. I had a heavy courseload to juggle with my athletic obligations, and it proved to be much more difficult that I had even anticipated.

Since it was mandatory to live in the dorms for the first two years, I didn’t have the ability to light candles. Once I entered my junior year, I got my very own studio apartment, and you best believe I took advantage of it by lighting a candle whenever I wanted (in a very safe manner, of course).

Even now, five years later, I love lighting a candle in the morning. It sets a peaceful mood and makes my work space smell amazing. This is the first little practice that I romanticize on a consistent basis for a boost in happiness.

Do this form of exercise.

The second tiny act I try to do often is take a short walk with my little sister around lunchtime or after dinner. All we need is about 10–15 minutes.

We catch up on each other’s day and life in general, and it is something I look forward to every single time. Plus, I love getting my body moving at least a little bit throughout the work day to break it up a bit and keep myself from getting burnt out.

While we aren’t always able to squeeze a daily walk in, we do try to do so at least a few times per week. This tiny act brings me immense joy, and it just might do the same for you.

Journal in the evening.

Two habits I set a goal of getting back into in 2022 were journaling and reading. I have been doing both of these practices on and off throughout 2021, but I really want to stay consistent with them in 2022, because they truly do make me happy.

I try to alternate journaling for five to ten minutes and reading for 20 to 30 minutes in the evening throughout the week, and I’ve been successful with journaling so far.

There is something about putting pen to paper and jotting down all your thoughts and feelings that is incredibly freeing. If you have yet to give it a chance, I highly recommend you do.

Brew a delicious cup of coffee.

If there is one thing I have learned since I became a coffee drinker in college, it is that life is way too short to drink bad coffee.

It took me months to figure out exactly how I like to make my coffee for optimal flavor, and even now, I still enjoy trying new things and tweaking my process.

That first cup of coffee in the morning always hits different than anything else I consume throughout the day. Each sip brings me immense joy, which helps me get my day started on a positive note.

Find your own little morning joy booster, whether that is tea, coffee, toast, soft music, etc., and I promise it will shift your whole mindset for the day.

Connect with others through social media.

While there is such a thing as too much screentime, social media can be a really powerful, positive tool when used correctly.

I love that I get to connect with other individuals who share similar interests to me on a daily basis through various social media channels.

I also love the creative outlet that these platforms provide me with. The ability to create content for the world each and every day brings me immense joy.

Content creation is a passion of mine that simply wouldn’t be possible without social media, and for that I am extremely grateful. Boosting your daily happiness by connecting with others, either on or offline, is the fifth little practice that can bring extra joy into your life.

The way in which you perceive each situation you encounter on a daily basis can affect you in powerful ways.

When you experience your next failure, rather than feeling angry or frustrated, ask yourself what knowledge can be gained and applied moving forward. That is how you will ultimately move past it to find greater joy and achieve higher success.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# fitness# personal development# self improvement# habits

Comments / 0

Published by

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
5700 followers

More from Alyssa Atkinson

Living By Mottos - Lessons Worth Remembering

Key mottos to optimize your life. A little over one month ago, I turned 25. It was one of those weird birthdays that felt only slightly significant in the sense that it marked the midway point between 20 and 30.

Read full story

Working Out at 5 AM - Pros and Cons

The best time to exercise is the one that's right for you. I’ve exercised consistently for well over ten years. At first, I was forced to exercise at a specific time daily based on when my practice times were. I was a three sport athlete in high school and college, so my workout times were almost always chosen for me.

Read full story
4 comments

Eating for Health - Plant Based Cooking

I used to dislike veggies; now I can’t get enough. There is one food group that a whopping 90 percent of Americans don’t eat enough of — vegetables. I’m proud to say that I’m not part of that 90 percent, at least, not anymore. I truly love vegetables, and not in the “I eat them because they’re good for me” kind of way. I actually crave them on a daily basis.

Read full story
1 comments

Aging More Gracefully - Simple, Effective Practices

How to look and feel younger than you are. The beauty industry is a multi-billion dollar industry that has only grown in recent years. In fact, in 2019, it was valued at $532 billion.

Read full story
2 comments

Eating for Heart Health - Benefits of Consuming Certain Fruits

Plant based ingredients backed by science. It is no secret that cardiovascular disease is one of the most prominent causes of death, especially in America. While there are many different factors that affect a person’s likelihood of developing heart disease, such as their genetics, lifestyle, and exercise routine, food also plays a huge role.

Read full story
7 comments

Living a Positive Life - Avoid Certain Habits

Stop doing these for a happier, fuller life. Each new day marks a fresh start. You have the opportunity to inch closer towards your lofty goals, whatever they might be. At the start of each new year specifically, one of the most popular resolutions people make is to “get fit”. More often than not, these fitness goals tend to emphasize physical health rather than mental health.

Read full story
27 comments

Eating Savory Breakfast Foods Over Sweet - Positive Benefits

Photo of the author with a savory toast combo.Alyssa Atkinson. For as long as I can remember, I have always eaten sweet foods for breakfast. When I was in school, I enjoyed flavored yogurt, maple and brown sugar oatmeal packets, and a wide variety of sugar cereals doused in milk.

Read full story

Building Upon Success - Habits For 2022 and Beyond

These aren’t resolutions; they’re lifestyle changes. Everybody loves a new year. It symbolizes a fresh start, and it serves as a way to wipe the slate clean. All the failures of the previous year are forgotten, and we hold out hope for a happier, healthier, and more successful year to come.

Read full story

Getting and Stay Fit - Positive Practices

Daily practices that pay off year after year. I have never been a firm believer in New Year’s resolutions. It is unrealistic to try and completely change your life in one day. Change happens slowly, not all at once.

Read full story

Studying the Meals of Fit Athletes - Olympians and Marathoners

Along with the reasons why. I have been heavily involved in the health and fitness industry for many years. I started playing basketball in first grade, joined my school’s track team in seventh grade, and started running cross-country in eighth grade.

Read full story
2 comments

Avoiding Procrastination - Easy and Effective Methods

Helpful tips to become your best self. Everyone becomes unmotivated at some point throughout their month, week, or even day. Maybe you begin to resent waking up at 5 AM for your morning workout, struggle to get started on your daily workload, or simply find yourself uninspired with your current project.

Read full story
12 comments

Developing a Running Habit - Finding Joy and Consistency

Use these tips to enjoy the sport. Photo of the author's watch taken after a summer long run.Alyssa Atkinson. Many people will tell you that running is tough at first, but if you stick with it long enough, it gets easier. I disagree.

Read full story
1 comments

Waking Up at 5 AM for a Month - Results

Here’s everything that happened. For years, I dreamed of being an early bird. The sheer idea of waking up before the sun and enjoying a few hours of blissful silence while the world was asleep excited me. However, there was one major problem.

Read full story
132 comments

Studying Successful Entrepreneurs - Positive Daily Practices

Simple yet transformative practices. No matter who you are, there are a few basic necessities that you must have in order to survive — food, water, shelter, and of course, money.

Read full story
1 comments

Sweet and Savory Breakfast Options - Positive Health Benefits

Peanut butter toast with fresh cooked apple pieces.Alyssa Atkinson. I love oatmeal. In fact, I love it so much that I eat it about five times per week. It keeps me fit, fueled, and focused on busy work days.

Read full story

Eating Sourdough Bread - Positive Health Benefits

What makes it different than traditional white bread. For years, bread has been a controversial food in the health/fitness industry. With endless options lining grocery store shelves, it can be difficult to determine which ones pack in the most nutrients.

Read full story
33 comments

Refueling After a Workout - Macronutrient Ratio

Along with the reason why. I have been a morning exerciser for over a decade. While I have tried evening workouts on and off throughout that period of time, I always seem to return to my early workout schedule.

Read full story

Running in the Cold - Benefits to Ditching the Treadmill

It’s beneficial in more ways than one. As someone who grew up in the midwest, I am no stranger to the cold, ice, and snow. I also decided to run cross-country and track in college, so I spent many winters training in less than ideal temperatures.

Read full story

Improve Brain Function With Plant Based Ingredients

Consider adding them to your plate. It is quite interesting how much food has transformed in our society over the years. It used to be viewed primarily as a source of fuel for the body. There were no frills, fewer options, and most recipes were made at home from scratch. The main purpose of a meal was to provide the body with energy to thrive each and every day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy