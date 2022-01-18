Boosting Daily Happiness - Romanticizing the Little Things

These five practices provide me with daily joy.

The author holding her bullet journal. Alyssa Atkinson

Each passing day brings with it new struggles and triumphs. Maybe you get a poor night’s sleep, fight with a loved one, or run into an issue at work. On the other end of the spectrum, you might get a promotion, crush a workout, or reach a financial goal.

Regardless of what happens to you on a given day, only you have the power to choose how to react to the situation.

I used to get extremely frustrated when things didn’t go my way. If I did poorly in a track race or got a bad grade at school, I felt like a failure. My confidence was stripped away and I wondered why I was putting in all this hard work only to fall short.

After I started writing, a switch flipped inside me. My purpose changed. I stopped craving success and began to find joy in the process of writing and connecting with others. As a result, I freed myself from the shackles of my own high expectations.

This new way of thinking flowed into other areas of my life. I started to appreciate even the tiniest wins in my life, and I urge you to do the same. The following are five small but meaningful things I now romanticize in my life for greater freedom and joy.

Light a candle.

When I headed off to college, my overall stress grew to an astronomical level almost immediately. I had a heavy courseload to juggle with my athletic obligations, and it proved to be much more difficult that I had even anticipated.

Since it was mandatory to live in the dorms for the first two years, I didn’t have the ability to light candles. Once I entered my junior year, I got my very own studio apartment, and you best believe I took advantage of it by lighting a candle whenever I wanted (in a very safe manner, of course).

Even now, five years later, I love lighting a candle in the morning. It sets a peaceful mood and makes my work space smell amazing. This is the first little practice that I romanticize on a consistent basis for a boost in happiness.

Do this form of exercise.

The second tiny act I try to do often is take a short walk with my little sister around lunchtime or after dinner. All we need is about 10–15 minutes.

We catch up on each other’s day and life in general, and it is something I look forward to every single time. Plus, I love getting my body moving at least a little bit throughout the work day to break it up a bit and keep myself from getting burnt out.

While we aren’t always able to squeeze a daily walk in, we do try to do so at least a few times per week. This tiny act brings me immense joy, and it just might do the same for you.

Journal in the evening.

Two habits I set a goal of getting back into in 2022 were journaling and reading. I have been doing both of these practices on and off throughout 2021, but I really want to stay consistent with them in 2022, because they truly do make me happy.

I try to alternate journaling for five to ten minutes and reading for 20 to 30 minutes in the evening throughout the week, and I’ve been successful with journaling so far.

There is something about putting pen to paper and jotting down all your thoughts and feelings that is incredibly freeing. If you have yet to give it a chance, I highly recommend you do.

Brew a delicious cup of coffee.

If there is one thing I have learned since I became a coffee drinker in college, it is that life is way too short to drink bad coffee.

It took me months to figure out exactly how I like to make my coffee for optimal flavor, and even now, I still enjoy trying new things and tweaking my process.

That first cup of coffee in the morning always hits different than anything else I consume throughout the day. Each sip brings me immense joy, which helps me get my day started on a positive note.

Find your own little morning joy booster, whether that is tea, coffee, toast, soft music, etc., and I promise it will shift your whole mindset for the day.

Connect with others through social media.

While there is such a thing as too much screentime, social media can be a really powerful, positive tool when used correctly.

I love that I get to connect with other individuals who share similar interests to me on a daily basis through various social media channels.

I also love the creative outlet that these platforms provide me with. The ability to create content for the world each and every day brings me immense joy.

Content creation is a passion of mine that simply wouldn’t be possible without social media, and for that I am extremely grateful. Boosting your daily happiness by connecting with others, either on or offline, is the fifth little practice that can bring extra joy into your life.

The way in which you perceive each situation you encounter on a daily basis can affect you in powerful ways.

When you experience your next failure, rather than feeling angry or frustrated, ask yourself what knowledge can be gained and applied moving forward. That is how you will ultimately move past it to find greater joy and achieve higher success.