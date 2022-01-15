Aging More Gracefully - Simple, Effective Practices

How to look and feel younger than you are.

The beauty industry is a multi-billion dollar industry that has only grown in recent years. In fact, in 2019, it was valued at $532 billion.

And a large portion of beauty products are marketed as anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, etc. A lot of these products cost $100 or more, and while some people might see noticeable results, many others do not.

Fortunately, there are some natural ways to make yourself look, and more importantly, feel younger than you actually are.

The following three simple habits, if repeated consistently, have been shown to slow down the aging process. Here they are.

Protect this organ.

If your mom is anything like mine, she has probably told you 100 times to wear your sunscreen. As a kid, I loved to play outside and go to the pool every summer. Now, I grew up in the midwest, so I wasn’t hitting the beach every single day, but I was still getting some sun.

One of the easiest ways to prevent your skin from aging quickly is to stay protected from the sun by wearing layers, hats, and of course, putting on sunscreen.

In case you weren’t aware, your skin is your body’s largest organ. You must prioritize taking care of it because it serves many essential purposes, like protecting you from the elements and regulating your temperature.

Thus, protecting your body’s largest organ from the sun is the first daily practice that is incredibly important for combatting the effects of aging.

Avoid this carbohydrate source.

Having been a competitive distance runner for 10+ years, there aren’t many carb sources that I’m unwilling to eat. However, there is one in particular that, when consumed in excess, can cause a lot of health issues, including a higher risk of developing certain diseases and a decreased firmness in the skin. According to Dr. Fred Pescatore, you should:

“Focus on a balanced diet with plenty of lean protein and vegetables and avoid sugar…Poor diets that are high in sugar have been linked to advanced glycation end products (AGEs) which cause wrinkles and loss of collagen and elastin.”

While a little bit of processed sugar here and there won’t ruin your health, most Americans take in far more than the recommended maximum on a daily basis.

This is unsurprising since many of the foods that line grocery store shelves contain added sugar, even some products that are marketed as “natural” or “healthy”.

The main takeaway here is to limit your added sugar intake to less than the daily recommended maximum, which is about 6 teaspoons for most women and about 9 teaspoons for men. Instead, fill your diet up with a ton of plant based ingredients that will provide your body with all kinds of vitamins and minerals.

Exercise at least this much each week.

It is no secret that exercise is incredible for your health. It has been shown time and time again to reduce your risk of developing certain diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.

But beyond that, exercise also keeps you mobile, reduces stress boosts your mood, improves sleep, and the list goes on. All of these benefits help combat the aging process, which you certainly don’t want to miss out on.

But how much exercise each week is recommended to optimize these benefits? Well, the Department of Health & Human Services recommends a combination of both aerobic exercise and muscle strengthening exercises.

The recommendation for aerobic exercise is 2.5 — 5 hours per week at a moderate-intensity or 1.25 — 2.5 hours at a vigorous intensity. When you stop to think about it, that’s just 30 minutes of jogging or brisk walking five to seven times per week. As for muscle strengthening, the recommendation is two or more days per week at a moderate intensity (or higher), making sure to work all your core muscle groups.

I personally hit these metrics by jogging daily for 30+ minutes and doing weights and core around three times per week. It is a simple routine that takes an hour out of my day (at most), but offers immense benefits that are simply too powerful to overlook.

Time is something we have no control over, and it passes whether we want it to or not. You can’t fight the process of getting older, but you can implement daily habits that will help you look and feel your best, regardless of how old you are. Adopt some of the strategies shared, and you’ll be well on your way to looking and feeling your best.