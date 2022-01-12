Building Upon Success - Habits For 2022 and Beyond

Alyssa Atkinson

These aren’t resolutions; they’re lifestyle changes.

Planner photo.Alexa Williams/Unsplash

Everybody loves a new year. It symbolizes a fresh start, and it serves as a way to wipe the slate clean. All the failures of the previous year are forgotten, and we hold out hope for a happier, healthier, and more successful year to come.

Like many of you, I wrote down my New Year’s resolutions at the end of December, with hopes of achieving them by the end of 2022.

Only, they aren’t really resolutions at all. They are long-term goals, which means that I have a timeline and plan in place to ensure that I successfully achieve many (if not all) of them.

No matter what resolutions you made for 2022, I have no doubt that you can be one of the people who actually sticks with them. However, it’s not enough just to speak them into existence. You have to view them as real, authentic goals, and re-commit to them on a daily basis.

A great place to start is by adopting habits that will help you live your happiest, healthiest, fullest life in 2022. Here are five essential ones to boost your success.

Wake up without an alarm.

I cannot tell you how much of a game changer this habit was for me. When I was in high school, I could never get up in time for school without an alarm.

Each day, I was abruptly shaken from my slumber by the sound of a blaring noise, and I felt truly exhausted each and every morning.

Now, I go to bed at an early hour, wake up naturally between 5 and 6 AM, and have loads of energy. This is largely due to the fact that I now sleep a solid eight hours each night, but the absence of the alarm is also a factor. In fact, Insider states that:

“The problem with alarm clocks is they often pull you out of sleep, even though your body’s melatonin level isn’t at a high enough level for you to wake up naturally.”

I’m a firm believer in waking up without an alarm clock, and after you give it a try, I think you will be too.

Adopt one (or more) of these.

In 2022, make an effort to create one or more side hustles. As the saying goes, you should never have all your eggs in one basket.

Your side hustle doesn’t have to be insanely complicated or time consuming, either. It could be something as simple as investing a bit of money in the stock market each month, walking dogs, tutoring, and the list goes on.

No matter what, make sure your side hustle is something you are passionate about. That way, it won’t feel like work, and you’ll find joy in putting the effort in each week.

Utilize this software tool.

Even when I was in college, I utilized an electronic spreadsheet to track all of my expenses and savings.

This is a highly underrated tool that can really help you budget. It also provides you a detailed visual of exactly where your money is going.

I moved off campus and into my own apartment my junior year of college, which meant I had rent, utilities, wifi, and grocery bills to pay, among others. I still track my expenses in a spreadsheet today, and it helps me stay within my budget each month.

No matter what your financial goals are for 2022, a spreadsheet can help you attain them by encouraging you to spend less, save more, and live within your means.

Set your goals like this.

I have been writing down my goals for years, and not just because I am someone who loves putting pen to paper (I have the collection of journals and pens to prove it).

Writing down your goals instantly gives you a 42 percent higher chance of achieving them. But it’s not enough just to write them down.

You have to follow the SMART approach, which means your goals need to be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based.

Write down your goals and put a plan in place to achieve them, and even if you fall short, you’ll still find some level of success in 2022.

Carve out 30–60 minutes for movement.

It might seem selfish to take 30 (or more) minutes out of your busy schedule to exercise daily.

In reality, it’s one of the best things you can do for both your health and happiness, because:

“Exercise has been shown to improve your mood and decrease feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress”

I give myself 30–60 minutes each morning to exercise, and it truly does boost my overall well being. This, in turn, makes me a better individual in all areas of my life, including work.

Give yourself time each day to move your body, and don’t feel guilty about taking that time to improve your physical and mental well being.

Living a life you truly enjoy is all about finding the things that bring you happiness, and then doing more of them. For me, that’s writing, exercising, cooking, baking, spending time with family, posting on social media, etc.

Fill up each day with positive habits that add value to your life, and you’ll soon realize that you’re on your way to living a highly successful life.

