Getting and Stay Fit - Positive Practices

Daily practices that pay off year after year.

Photo of the author. Alyssa Atkinson

I have never been a firm believer in New Year’s resolutions. It is unrealistic to try and completely change your life in one day. Change happens slowly, not all at once.

With that said, I still enjoy the idea of a fresh start. I love writing down goals at the start of each year that I hope to achieve within a 12-month timeframe. However, this practice does not hold me back from letting go of the things that no longer serve me at any point throughout the year.

At least one of my yearly goals is related to health/fitness, and I’m sure many of you can relate. I like to focus on building upon sustainable habits that I incorporated into my life years ago — eating healthy, exercising regularly, gaining strength, etc.

No matter what your health/fitness goals are for 2022 and beyond, the following three habits can help you inch closer towards them.

Disclaimer: This article is only for entertainment purposes and is not intended to provide any professional advice.

Adopt this diet.

I’m not talking about the keto diet, intermittent fasting, or a seven day juice cleanse. I’m referring to a plant-based diet, which isn’t really a diet at all. I call it a lifestyle.

I went vegan about five years ago, and it is one of the best decisions I ever made. But you don’t have to be vegan to make a positive impact on the environment and/or animal ethics.

A plant-based diet is different from a “vegan” diet because it emphasizes consuming minimally processed ingredients and encourages people to minimize their meat and dairy consumption.

Even making small changes, like using oatmilk instead of dairy milk in your coffee or cereal, makes a positive impact on both the animals and the environment. Plus, when you add more plants to your diet, you will inevitably take in extra vitamins and minerals that will nourish your body.

Incorporating more plants into your diet in some capacity, like throwing steamed broccoli into your favorite pasta dish or snacking on carrots and hummus, can boost your overall health and fitness in meaningful ways.

The Takeaway: Make plant based ingredients a priority in your diet. Add a little extra color to your plate for nutrients and improved health.

Sleep at least eight hours per night.

This is easily one of the most underrated aspects of health and fitness. If you’ve ever tried functioning on minimal sleep, you probably don’t need to be reminded just how crucial it is.

I’m generally good about getting a solid eight hours of sleep each night, but there were a few times in college when I slipped up and tried to function on three or four hours.

The impact of my lack of sleep was immediately noticeable in how cranky I was, how badly I performed on the track, and how poorly I ate. Worst of all, I couldn’t think optimally, so I didn’t really gain anything by staying up those extra few hours.

The Takeaway: Make sleep a priority in your life for optimal health, happiness, and productivity. Your body will thank you for it.

Drink at least this much water.

I hardly drank any water in high school despite being a three sport athlete who trained for cross-country in the blistering heat every summer. As a teenager, I simply I didn’t fully grasp the impact that proper hydration has on the human body.

Whether you are an athlete or not, you still need to prioritize daily hydration. In case you weren’t aware,

“Health experts commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 liters, or half a gallon a day. This is called the 8×8 rule and is very easy to remember.”

Keep in mind that this is a general recommendation, and a number of factors will impact exactly how much water you need to drink daily.

The takeaway: Boost athletic performance, brain function, and overall health by drinking plenty of water each and every day.

Focusing on your overall health and fitness is crucial to ensure that you live the happiest and fullest life that you can.

Building sustainable habits is at the core of finding the healthiest version of yourself. While you might be tempted to take shortcuts, the slow and steady approach tends to win out.

Stay disciplined, live a balanced life, enjoy the process, and you’ll be well on your way to reaching your goals.