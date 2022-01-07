Eating Sourdough Bread - Positive Health Benefits

What makes it different than traditional white bread.

Fresh Sourdough Bread

For years, bread has been a controversial food in the health/fitness industry. With endless options lining grocery store shelves, it can be difficult to determine which ones pack in the most nutrients.

While some people will say that bread is simply too high in carbs, I don’t personally adhere to any sort of low carb diet. I enjoy bread almost every single day, but I am intentional with the breads I choose to eat.

I typically opt for whole wheat or sprouted grain bread options, and I don’t have any issues with gluten.

There is one white bread, however, that I really enjoy eating, not only for its unique taste, but also for its health benefits. This bread is called fresh sourdough. Here’s why it is different than the typical white bread so many health professionals recommend limiting in your diet.

The process of making the bread is unique.

As many of you probably know, making sourdough bread at home from scratch is a tedious process. This is because sourdough bread requires a unique fermentation process, which just so happens to unlock key vitamins.

In fact, the fermentation of flour and water when creating sourdough bread:

“helps to unlock B vitamins in the bread, which help with energy metabolism. Additionally, sourdough is usually made with fortified flour so it delivers iron and folate.”

The main point of consuming any food is to provide your body with energy, vitamins, and minerals that it needs to thrive. Sourdough checks off this box by delivering vitamin B, iron, and folate, among other nutrients.

Sourdough is more digestable.

Many people struggle with negative side effects when consuming gluten in excess, but sourdough is more easily digestable than traditional bread. This is because the fermentation process helps to:

“neutralize the antinutrients naturally found in grains, which helps your body digest foods made from these grains more easily.”

Sourdough bread is also believed to produce prebiotics which benefit gut bacteria, which further boosts overall gut health.

Thus, the second positive benefit of consuming sourdough bread is its overall impact on digestion.

These are more readily available.

I’m sure many of you are aware that most breads contain a number of the same vitamins and minerals as sourdough bread. So, what makes sourdough bread different?

Well, the vitamins and minerals are actually more readily available, which means your body can absorb them more easily. The lactic acid contained in sourdough bread:

“neutralizes levels of phytates because it lowers the pH of the bread. As a result, sourdough bread has a higher level of available minerals and up to 62% less phytic acid than conventional bread.”

Essentially, the nutrients in sourdough bread are more readily avaiable, which is the third reason sourdough bread differs from traditional white bread.

The flavor is unmatched.

Most of us purchase conventional packaged white or wheat bread from the grocery store on a consistent basis. And if you’ve ever taken a look at the ingredients list, it is typically quite long and confusing.

Most breads are chalked full of preservatives, and quite honestly, don’t taste that great. They are soft and flavorless, especially in comparison to the unique flavor profile of sourdough bread.

Once you try a loaf of bakery fresh sourdough bread, you might never want to buy packaged white bread again. And I get it, fresh sourdough bread does not come cheap.

I am very strict when it comes to my monthly grocery budget, but I feel no guilt splurging on bakery fresh sourdough bread a few times per month.

I don’t’ like to label ingredients as “good” or “bad”, because I think all foods are perfectly fine to consume in moderation. However, I do try to optimize my diet with as many vitamins and minerals as possible, which means I consistently opt for nutrient packed products over highly processed ones.

Sourdough bread is just one example of a food item that provides positive health benefits in addition to flavor. As it turns out, you really can have your bread and eat it too!