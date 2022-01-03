Morning Routine - Tasks to Complete Between 5 and 7 AM Daily

They’ll set the tone for your entire day.

Productive Morning. Alyssa Atkinson

I have always loved the early morning hours. Even when I was a high schooler who struggled to get out of bed by 8 AM for school, I liked the first half of the day far more than the second.

It wasn’t because I enjoyed going to class, because I most certainly did not. Rather, I loved the idea of a fresh start. The struggles, failures, and triumphs of the previous day were wiped away. Each new morning provided me with an opportunity to start over.

I think we all can agree that we strive to make the most of the time we have each and every day. Now that my studies have been replaced with full-time work, it is more important than ever that I stay productive. I’m sure you can relate.

With that said, there are five crucial tasks that I complete every morning between 5 and 7 AM. These practices set the tone for my entire work day, and they truly do set me up for success. I hope that they will do the same for you.

I boost my confidence with this.

The first thing I do when I wake up is make my bed. This usually occurs right around 5 AM, as that is when I typically get up in the morning. Making the bed is a habit that many people in my life praised for years, but I never got on board until college.

Once I did, there was no turning back. The purpose of making your bed in the morning has nothing to do with aesthetics (although that is an added perk).

Making your bed in the morning can get you motivated and excited to start the day. It is what I call an “easy win”. I feel immediately satisfied when I make my bed in the morning, and doing so provides me with a small but meaningful boost of confidence.

Making your bed also discourages you from crawling back in for an extra few minutes of sleep. It is the first critical task you should consider adding to your morning routine.

I use this beverage to prime my mind.

I know there is a huge debate surrounding coffee and how much of it you should consume, but the purpose of this article is not to sway you one way or the other.

I personally find that I function optimally in the morning with a fresh, hot cup of coffee in hand. So, the second thing I do after I make my bed is brew a pot of coffee. Recently, I have been loving the Starbucks limited edition peppermint coffee.

I drink that with a splash of almond milk and a few dashes of cinnamon each and every morning. I sip it slowly while completing task number three below.

I eat the frog.

“Eating the frog” is an expression that makes reference to Mark Twain’s famous statement:

“If the first thing you do in the morning is eat a live frog, you can go through the rest of the day knowing the worst is behind you.”

Essentially, “eating the frog” means tackling your toughest tasks at the beginning of the day. I know this method doesn’t work for every single individual. However, it is highly effective for me.

By the time I’ve made my bed and brewed my coffee, it’s typically around 5:15 AM. So, from 5:15–6:15 AM, I start working on my computer, free from distractions. I will either work in silence or play soft music that is free of lyrics.

This one hour timeframe is spent on my most difficult tasks, which includes writing and/or content editing. Since many of my articles are research based, they usually take more than an hour to complete. However, this time period allows me to get a solid start.

Eating the frog in the morning will give you the confidence to tackle any other challenges that come your way. This is why it is the third task I complete between the critical hours of 5 and 7 AM.

I get my body moving.

For years I dreaded working out in the morning. In high school, I had summer cross-country practice at 8 AM for four years straight. In college, I had 6 AM workouts a few times per week. I always suffered through them.

This led me to test out mid-morning workouts and even afternoon/evening workouts after college.

However, I eventually returned to my morning exercise routine. Only this time, my experience was completely different. Since I now get up around 5 AM, I have over an hour to wake up, drink some coffee, get my mind going, etc.

This has made a huge difference in how I feel when I exercise. As it turns out, I actually feel incredible when I’m not trying to work out half asleep.

Right now, my routine usually consists of a 30 to 40 minute run followed by some core exercises. A few days per week, I also do a light lift.

Exercising is the fourth crucial task that I always do in the morning to boost my energy, mood, motivation, and confidence. After I finish, I take a quick shower and get ready for the day.

I eat this hearty breakfast.

I know that my body thrives when I fuel it with a healthy, tasty breakfast post-exercise. Usually, I will make some variation of quick oats mixed with fruit and nut butter. This is because I’m pressed for time on work days and I can make my oatmeal bowl in five minutes (or less).

This breakfast nourishes both my body and mind, so it is the perfect work day option. At this point, it is usually around 7:15 AM, so breakfast marks the end of my early morning routine.

No matter what you choose to eat for breakfast, make sure that it energizes you for many hours of productive work ahead.

The point of this article is not to convince you to wake up at 5 AM like I do. It is meant to show you that how you spend your time matters.

Everyone has the same 24 hours in the day to eat, sleep, work, socialize, and use however they choose. It’s up to you to find the routine that allows you to optimize your productivity and, ultimately, your success.