Improve Fitness - Habits of Fit Individuals

Alyssa Atkinson

Consider adding them to your routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSDgn_0dbVRm1f00
Mountain Photo.Joshua Earle/Unsplash

There are many ways to measure health. Some might use their ability to lift heavy objects as a determining factor. Others might gauge their health by the capabilities of their cardiovascular system.

Personally, I use strength and speed as indicators of fitness. This is not necessarily synonymous with health. I’m not implying that regular movement does not contribute to your overall health, because it most certainly does. I simply mean that “fit” does not necessarily equate to healthy.

In reality, the healthiest people in the world are those who live a life of balance. They are both healthy and fit, but they also have full, happy lives.The following are some of the top traits of the world’s healthiest individuals. Hopefully, you can apply a few (or all) of them to your own life in some capacity.

They drink this much water.

You might see gym buffs guzzling gallon jugs of water daily, but the daily minimum recommendation is actually quite a bit less than that.

Regardless, proper hydration is a daily habit of the world’s healthiest individuals that you’ll definitely want to consider adopting, as even mild dehydration can prevent you from feeling your best.

It is recommended that you drink about two liters of water per day, but I find that I need even more when I work out in hot and/or humid weather.

They fill their plate with these foods.

The healthiest people in the world understand how crucial of a role vegetables play in a person’s diet. They make an effort to create colorful meals packed with plant based nutrients.

The takeaway here is to add vegetables to your meals whenever you can.Even if you are making a pasta dish, try throwing in some sautéed spinach, mushrooms, or zucchini. Your body will thank you for the additional nutrients you provide it.

They do this for 30 minutes.

If you didn’t see this one coming, I have to say I am a little surprised. It is no secret that moving your body daily offers a variety of benefits, both mental and physical.

If going for a 30 minute run sounds daunting, start with a gentle walk, swim, or bike ride. Find the form of movement that brings you the most joy, then get into the habit of doing it consistently. Work your way up to 30 minutes daily, and your overall health will receive a serious boost.

They keep this at bay.

Most of us lead incredibly busy lives, which often coincides with a pile up of stress that can be difficult to shake.

Some methods I use to reduce stress in my own daily life include reading, running, making lists, and planning ahead so that I don’t feel as overwhelmed.

The most important takeaway here is not to try and avoid stress altogether (that’s practically impossible). Instead, find a few hobbies that can help you release that stress so it doesn’t build up and negatively impact your life.

They prioritize these.

Prioritizing family and strong social relationships might not seem like it could possibly impact your physical health.

Having people to lean on and confide in during the toughest moments can make you feel less alone. Similarly, celebrating your greatest successes with those you love is one of life’s greatest gifts.

The relationships you build will impact your overall happiness, health, and longevity, so take a lesson from the world’s healthiest individuals and make sure you don’t neglect them.

The journey to greater health and fitness is a lifelong endeavor. There is no finish line, and your motivation will ebb and flow. Thus, it is important that you do not rush the process. Make small, gradual shifts to better health, focus on one day at a time, and live a balanced life.

If you can do these things, you will not only work your way towards improved health, but also find greater happiness along the way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fitness# lifestyle# self# self improvement# exercise

Comments / 0

Published by

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
4290 followers

More from Alyssa Atkinson

Eating Sourdough Bread - Positive Health Benefits

What makes it different than traditional white bread. For years, bread has been a controversial food in the health/fitness industry. With endless options lining grocery store shelves, it can be difficult to determine which ones pack in the most nutrients.

Read full story

Refueling After a Workout - Macronutrient Ratio

Along with the reason why. I have been a morning exerciser for over a decade. While I have tried evening workouts on and off throughout that period of time, I always seem to return to my early workout schedule.

Read full story

Running in the Cold - Benefits to Ditching the Treadmill

It’s beneficial in more ways than one. As someone who grew up in the midwest, I am no stranger to the cold, ice, and snow. I also decided to run cross-country and track in college, so I spent many winters training in less than ideal temperatures.

Read full story

Improve Brain Function With Plant Based Ingredients

Consider adding them to your plate. It is quite interesting how much food has transformed in our society over the years. It used to be viewed primarily as a source of fuel for the body. There were no frills, fewer options, and most recipes were made at home from scratch. The main purpose of a meal was to provide the body with energy to thrive each and every day.

Read full story

Waking Up at 6 AM Daily - Benefits

Benefits of becoming an early bird. Beautiful sunrise scene.Alice Donovan Rouse/Unsplash. My sleep schedule has been metronomic for years now. Most nights go a little something like this — I get tired, crawl into bed, and I’m out like a light within minutes. I sleep for about eight hours and then wake up full of energy, eager to start my day.

Read full story
66 comments

Making Healthy Meals at Home - Cooking Tools

Unique products that are actually worth the cost. When it comes to eating healthy, there seems to be a huge emphasis placed upon which foods you can or should eat, and which you should cut out of your diet.

Read full story

Healthy Lifestyle Choices - Changes to Make

Check these off your list daily. Throughout my life, I have always enjoyed living simply. Even when I was a little girl, I liked to stick to the basics. I ate my bagels plain and wore my hair in a sleek pony tail or braid. My school lunch often consisted of a sandwich with two ingredients — peanut butter and bread.

Read full story

Morning Routine - Tasks to Complete Between 5 and 7 AM Daily

They’ll set the tone for your entire day. I have always loved the early morning hours. Even when I was a high schooler who struggled to get out of bed by 8 AM for school, I liked the first half of the day far more than the second.

Read full story
6 comments

Advantages of Tackling the Marathon Race Distance

Why it is such a popular event. When I was in high school, I watched my very first marathon race — The Boston Marathon. My family didn't have cable television, so I watched the livestream on my laptop. I never would have thought that watching people run for hours on end would be so captivating. But there I was, a young teen with my eyes glued to the screen, dreaming of the day that I would complete the marathon distance.

Read full story
1 comments

Healthy Eating Grocery List - Budget Friendly

Powerful ingredients packed with nutrients. In a world where convenience seeps into every single aspect of our daily lives, eating healthy isn’t near as easy as it used to be.

Read full story
2 comments

Increase Fitness Gains - Post Workout Recovery Routine

Boost your recovery and fitness with these key steps. Photo of the author relaxing after a workout.Alyssa Atkinson. I have been a competitive runner for over ten years. What started as a simple hobby and a way to stay in shape for basketball season quickly transformed into my greatest passion.

Read full story
1 comments

Early Morning Routine - What Not to Do

Avoid these pitfalls to feel incredible every morning. Over the years, I have grown to love the first few hours of morning bliss, when the sun is just starting to rise and the world is quiet.

Read full story
18 comments

Breakfast Ideas - Fit and Healthy Countries

Simple meals that you can try too. Peanut butter toast with strawberries.Alyssa Atkinson. There are many ways to measure the health and/or fitness level of an individual. Some would argue that the fittest people are those who can run the fastest or the farthest.

Read full story
1 comments

Work from Home Office Products to Increase Success

Create a positive workspace with these key items. It is no secret that many people have shifted to working from home over the last two years or so, either by choice or by force.

Read full story

Fitness Tools - Increase Workout Quality and Effectiveness

Some of them are completely free. Photo of exercise equipment.Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash. With so many fitness products on the market today, it can be very difficult to figure out which items are worth spending your hard earned money on, and which ones are completely unnecessary.

Read full story
1 comments

Increase Happiness With a Positive Mindset

Implement these to add more joy to your life. In just a few months, I will be 25 years old. It is almost impossible to fathom just how quickly each year has passed. I will admit that I have had my fair share of personal hardships, just like everyone else on this planet. Obstacles are a part of life, but even the toughest phases can been filled with so many little pockets of joy.

Read full story
4 comments

Grocery Budgeting - Spend $30 per Week

Tips to save money each week. When I first started grocery shopping for myself, I felt a bit overwhelmed. Growing up, I didn’t have to worry about having food to eat; it was always sitting right there in my refrigerator. I didn’t realize how much of a privilege this was until I learned about food scarcity in my early teens.

Read full story
10 comments

Small Lifestyle Changes to Increase Happiness

Key habits for improved happiness. Photo I took during a gentle morning walk on a nature trail.Alyssa Atkinson. In the past year alone, I have written many articles centered around the topic of habits. I’ve discussed morning routine habits, productivity boosting habits, health habits, habits for improved happiness, and the list goes on.

Read full story
3 comments

Minimalist Practices - Organize Your Home and Life

And two pitfalls to avoid. When I was a little girl, I loved to collect things. I had a rock collection, sticker collection, stuffed animal collection, trading card collection, and the list goes on.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy