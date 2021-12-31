Increase Fitness Gains - Post Workout Recovery Routine

Alyssa Atkinson

Boost your recovery and fitness with these key steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxmLp_0da2dXop00
Photo of the author relaxing after a workout.Alyssa Atkinson

I have been a competitive runner for over ten years. What started as a simple hobby and a way to stay in shape for basketball season quickly transformed into my greatest passion.

Then, when I finally earned a scholarship to run in college and became a division one athlete, my love of the sport grew even more. I started to take the little things more seriously, like stretching, rolling, and recovery.

But as the years went by, my academic stress began to take a toll. It seeped into all areas of my life, including running, and by my senior year of college, I started to feel burnt out with running. I took a short break, started to train again, and realized that I needed some time away from competitive running.

For the past year or so, I’ve only completed short, easy runs of about 3–4 miles. I’ve enjoyed every moment, but I recently got the itch to train again. So, I’m building back slowly, and did my first 8 mile long run this past weekend.

With all that being said, the point of this article is to go into detail about my post-run routine. While most people tend to focus on the workout itself, what you do after you finish your run is arguably just as important for getting in better shape and preventing injury. So, here are three things I always do after I run to build fitness and boost recovery.

I do this recovery exercise.

One of the first things that I love to do when I get back from a hard running session is put my legs up against the wall for ten minutes.This pose is supposedly beneficial because it can relax your mind/body and boost circulation.

Aside from the potential recovery benefits, the pose also feels incredible on the legs. It also gives me time to reflect on the workout since I’m laying in silence with my legs up against the wall for ten minutes straight.

This recovery practice is one that I started doing in college, and I recommend that everyone give it a chance to see if they like it.

I eat a meal with this macronutrient ratio.

After I finish a run, no matter how short, long, easy, or difficult, I always consume a snack or meal with a three or four to one carb to protein ratio within 30 minutes to an hour of completing my workout.

This practice has been shown to aid in recovery, and it is considered a crucial window for replenishing all those nutrients you lose through exercise.

My college coach was especially adamant about this practice. He always encouraged me and my teammates to keep snacks with us at all times in case we didn’t have time to go home between practice and class (which was pretty often for me).

This practice is, in my opinion, the most important one. Nutrition is a huge component to overall health and fitness, so it’s one you should focus a lot of attention on if you want to improve as much as you can while avoiding injury.

I avoid this.

This final practice is probably the most difficult one for me, and it always has been. I try to avoid staying sedentary for the remainder of the day after I get my run in. This is much easier said than done.

After I run, I feel like I’ve checked my workout box for the day, and I am sure many of you can relate. The only problem is, when you sit around the entire rest of the day, you can easily feel stiff and sluggish on your run the following day.

I try to get a short walk in later in the day, or at the very least, do a cooldown walk after I run. This practice offers a number of benefits, like allowing for a gradual slowing down of your heart rate.

A shakeout walk only takes a few minutes out of your day, but it can provide huge benefits in terms of workout recovery.

Building endurance is no easy task. When it comes to long distance running, improvement takes time, patience, and repeated effort.

In order to become a better runner, you have to commit to the process, which means putting in the miles and recovering optimally between runs. Place equal emphasis on your workouts and the recovery process afterwards, and you’ll be well on your way to boosting your fitness level.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fitness# lifestyle# exercise# self improvement# workout

Comments / 1

Published by

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
3794 followers

More from Alyssa Atkinson

Making Healthy Meals at Home - Cooking Tools

Unique products that are actually worth the cost. When it comes to eating healthy, there seems to be a huge emphasis placed upon which foods you can or should eat, and which you should cut out of your diet.

Read full story

Healthy Lifestyle Choices - Changes to Make

Check these off your list daily. Throughout my life, I have always enjoyed living simply. Even when I was a little girl, I liked to stick to the basics. I ate my bagels plain and wore my hair in a sleek pony tail or braid. My school lunch often consisted of a sandwich with two ingredients — peanut butter and bread.

Read full story

Improve Fitness - Habits of Fit Individuals

Consider adding them to your routine. There are many ways to measure health. Some might use their ability to lift heavy objects as a determining factor. Others might gauge their health by the capabilities of their cardiovascular system.

Read full story

Morning Routine - Tasks to Complete Between 5 and 7 AM Daily

They’ll set the tone for your entire day. I have always loved the early morning hours. Even when I was a high schooler who struggled to get out of bed by 8 AM for school, I liked the first half of the day far more than the second.

Read full story
3 comments

Advantages of Tackling the Marathon Race Distance

Why it is such a popular event. When I was in high school, I watched my very first marathon race — The Boston Marathon. My family didn't have cable television, so I watched the livestream on my laptop. I never would have thought that watching people run for hours on end would be so captivating. But there I was, a young teen with my eyes glued to the screen, dreaming of the day that I would complete the marathon distance.

Read full story
1 comments

Healthy Eating Grocery List - Budget Friendly

Powerful ingredients packed with nutrients. In a world where convenience seeps into every single aspect of our daily lives, eating healthy isn’t near as easy as it used to be.

Read full story
2 comments

Early Morning Routine - What Not to Do

Avoid these pitfalls to feel incredible every morning. Over the years, I have grown to love the first few hours of morning bliss, when the sun is just starting to rise and the world is quiet.

Read full story
17 comments

Breakfast Ideas - Fit and Healthy Countries

Simple meals that you can try too. Peanut butter toast with strawberries.Alyssa Atkinson. There are many ways to measure the health and/or fitness level of an individual. Some would argue that the fittest people are those who can run the fastest or the farthest.

Read full story
1 comments

Work from Home Office Products to Increase Success

Create a positive workspace with these key items. It is no secret that many people have shifted to working from home over the last two years or so, either by choice or by force.

Read full story

Fitness Tools - Increase Workout Quality and Effectiveness

Some of them are completely free. Photo of exercise equipment.Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash. With so many fitness products on the market today, it can be very difficult to figure out which items are worth spending your hard earned money on, and which ones are completely unnecessary.

Read full story
1 comments

Increase Happiness With a Positive Mindset

Implement these to add more joy to your life. In just a few months, I will be 25 years old. It is almost impossible to fathom just how quickly each year has passed. I will admit that I have had my fair share of personal hardships, just like everyone else on this planet. Obstacles are a part of life, but even the toughest phases can been filled with so many little pockets of joy.

Read full story
4 comments

Grocery Budgeting - Spend $30 per Week

Tips to save money each week. When I first started grocery shopping for myself, I felt a bit overwhelmed. Growing up, I didn’t have to worry about having food to eat; it was always sitting right there in my refrigerator. I didn’t realize how much of a privilege this was until I learned about food scarcity in my early teens.

Read full story
10 comments

Small Lifestyle Changes to Increase Happiness

Key habits for improved happiness. Photo I took during a gentle morning walk on a nature trail.Alyssa Atkinson. In the past year alone, I have written many articles centered around the topic of habits. I’ve discussed morning routine habits, productivity boosting habits, health habits, habits for improved happiness, and the list goes on.

Read full story
3 comments

Minimalist Practices - Organize Your Home and Life

And two pitfalls to avoid. When I was a little girl, I loved to collect things. I had a rock collection, sticker collection, stuffed animal collection, trading card collection, and the list goes on.

Read full story

Full Day of Eating - Healthy, Balanced Diet

Nutrient dense meals to stay fit and fueled. Photo of the author and some of her meals.Alyssa Atkinson. I have been fueling myself as a vegan endurance athlete for about five years now. For almost three of those years, I was still competing as a division one cross-country and track athlete. My shift to a more minimally processed plant based diet brought with in increased energy, a boost in overall health and happiness, better sleep, and faster race times.

Read full story
1 comments

Benefits of Baking Oatmeal in the Oven

Forget the microwave and the stovetop. Two baked oatmeal varieties the author created.Alyssa Atkinson. For years now, I have enjoyed a piping hot bowl of oatmeal for breakfast almost every single morning.

Read full story
5 comments

Running 30 Minutes Every Day for 30 Days - Results

Photo of the author after a morning run.Photo courtesy of the author. I am no novice runner. In fact, I ran competitively for most of my life. I joined my middle school’s track team in seventh grade, the cross-country team in eighth grade, and eventually went on to run competitively in college for four years.

Read full story
60 comments

What to Know Before You Buy the iPhone 13

Key tech details to note. Photo of the author holding her iPhone 13 Pro.Photo courtesy of the author. When it comes to Apple products, there are three kinds of people — those who hate them, those who enjoy them, and those who need to have the latest and greatest of everything.

Read full story
1 comments

Early Morning Routine for Chilly Winter Days

It consists of 5 easy steps. Snippets of the author's morning routine.Photo courtesy of the author. Every single month, new morning routines are popping up in many forms on all kinds of different platforms. Some are written in articles or blog posts while others are shown through video format.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy