Increase Fitness Gains - Post Workout Recovery Routine

Boost your recovery and fitness with these key steps.

Photo of the author relaxing after a workout. Alyssa Atkinson

I have been a competitive runner for over ten years. What started as a simple hobby and a way to stay in shape for basketball season quickly transformed into my greatest passion.

Then, when I finally earned a scholarship to run in college and became a division one athlete, my love of the sport grew even more. I started to take the little things more seriously, like stretching, rolling, and recovery.

But as the years went by, my academic stress began to take a toll. It seeped into all areas of my life, including running, and by my senior year of college, I started to feel burnt out with running. I took a short break, started to train again, and realized that I needed some time away from competitive running.

For the past year or so, I’ve only completed short, easy runs of about 3–4 miles. I’ve enjoyed every moment, but I recently got the itch to train again. So, I’m building back slowly, and did my first 8 mile long run this past weekend.

With all that being said, the point of this article is to go into detail about my post-run routine. While most people tend to focus on the workout itself, what you do after you finish your run is arguably just as important for getting in better shape and preventing injury. So, here are three things I always do after I run to build fitness and boost recovery.

I do this recovery exercise.

One of the first things that I love to do when I get back from a hard running session is put my legs up against the wall for ten minutes.This pose is supposedly beneficial because it can relax your mind/body and boost circulation.

Aside from the potential recovery benefits, the pose also feels incredible on the legs. It also gives me time to reflect on the workout since I’m laying in silence with my legs up against the wall for ten minutes straight.

This recovery practice is one that I started doing in college, and I recommend that everyone give it a chance to see if they like it.

I eat a meal with this macronutrient ratio.

After I finish a run, no matter how short, long, easy, or difficult, I always consume a snack or meal with a three or four to one carb to protein ratio within 30 minutes to an hour of completing my workout.

This practice has been shown to aid in recovery, and it is considered a crucial window for replenishing all those nutrients you lose through exercise.

My college coach was especially adamant about this practice. He always encouraged me and my teammates to keep snacks with us at all times in case we didn’t have time to go home between practice and class (which was pretty often for me).

This practice is, in my opinion, the most important one. Nutrition is a huge component to overall health and fitness, so it’s one you should focus a lot of attention on if you want to improve as much as you can while avoiding injury.

I avoid this.

This final practice is probably the most difficult one for me, and it always has been. I try to avoid staying sedentary for the remainder of the day after I get my run in. This is much easier said than done.

After I run, I feel like I’ve checked my workout box for the day, and I am sure many of you can relate. The only problem is, when you sit around the entire rest of the day, you can easily feel stiff and sluggish on your run the following day.

I try to get a short walk in later in the day, or at the very least, do a cooldown walk after I run. This practice offers a number of benefits, like allowing for a gradual slowing down of your heart rate.

A shakeout walk only takes a few minutes out of your day, but it can provide huge benefits in terms of workout recovery.

Building endurance is no easy task. When it comes to long distance running, improvement takes time, patience, and repeated effort.

In order to become a better runner, you have to commit to the process, which means putting in the miles and recovering optimally between runs. Place equal emphasis on your workouts and the recovery process afterwards, and you’ll be well on your way to boosting your fitness level.