Early Morning Routine - What Not to Do

Alyssa Atkinson

Avoid these pitfalls to feel incredible every morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Dnp8_0dZoQd2w00
Coffee PhotoJen P./Unsplash

Over the years, I have grown to love the first few hours of morning bliss, when the sun is just starting to rise and the world is quiet.

There is something magical about the early morning that I never appreciated until about five years ago.

In fact, I dreaded getting up early each morning in high school. I accepted that I simply wasn’t a morning person, and I figured that everyone felt like I did when they woke up early — exhausted, lacking energy, and wishing they could get a few more minutes of rest.

Now, I wake up between 5 and 6 AM every single morning filled with energy and joy, ready to start the day. So what changed? For starters, I stopped making the following three critical mistakes. Avoid them at all costs to make your mornings far more enjoyable.

Waking Up at This Time

Waking up at a set time because it’s “popular” is a huge trap that many people fall into. Contrary to what some people believe, 5 AM is not some golden hour that will instantly make you successful.

If you go to sleep at 2 AM and then try to wake up three hours later, you’ll be running on empty from the moment you get up.

While waking up early can make you feel good and provide you with the necessary time to get tasks out of the way when your mind and body are fresh, there is a better way to go about reaching the point of getting up at 5 or 6 AM.

Avoid the mistake of drastically shifting your sleep schedule, and instead take a slow and steady approach. This will ensure you stay well rested each week while you work towards waking up at an earlier time.

Using This Tool

I absolutely despise alarms, and I haven’t relied on one since high school. Now, that’s not to say that I never set an alarm. I actually set my alarm quite often, so let me explain.

In high school, I relied on my alarm to wake me up almost every single morning. It always jolted me out of my peaceful slumber, and I felt awful. However, when I wake up naturally, I usually feel extremely well rested and energetic within the first ten minutes of getting up and out of bed.

Still, whenever I have an obligation that requires me to get up early, I always set an alarm. Unlike my high school self, I never intend to use the alarm. The act of setting the alarm provides me with a back up in case of the off chance that I oversleep. I used this method all the time in college all the time when I had 5 or 6 AM cross-country practice.

Still, I don’t rely heavily on the alarm. I almost never use it because I tend to wake up before it goes off, but knowing it’s there gives me peace of mind.

Inconsistency

People develop morning routines for a reason. A morning routine helps facilitate productivity and efficiency in the first few hours of the day. What some fail to realize is that inconsistency can shatter that routine very quickly.

Whether you want to exercise for 30 minutes, write for an hour, spend 15 minutes cooking a healthy breakfast, or drink a glass of water right when you wake up, the best way to make the action a habit is by doing it consistently every single day. Eventually, you won’t even have to think about it.

When you reach that point, your morning routine will be highly efficient and effective. Therefore, you should avoid inconsistency at all costs.

Develop a morning routine that you can stick with long term in order to optimize your productivity. Waking up at 5 AM or drinking lemon water five minutes after you roll out of bed doesn’t guarantee success.

Developing healthy habits that you can do consistently every single morning will facilitate growth, progress, and tangible results.

Create a routine, commit to it, complete it daily, and be flexible enough to make a change when something isn’t working. That is how you’ll end up with the morning routine that works best for you.

