Breakfast Ideas - Fit and Healthy Countries

There are many ways to measure the health and/or fitness level of an individual. Some would argue that the fittest people are those who can run the fastest or the farthest.

Others would say that one’s strength is a direct indicator of fitness. Some would categorize professional athletes and Olympians as the fittest humans on Earth.

But if we forget about athletic ability for a minute, I think most people would agree that average life expectancy is a suitable metric to use for measuring one’s fitness, or at the very least, general health and well being.

After taking a look at the average life expectancy of each country, I found that Japan takes the cake as the “fittest” country in the world, with an average life expectancy of 84.2 years. Other top contendors include Switzerland, Spain, and Italy.

Using this knowledge, I decided to do a little research to find out what kinds of breakfast foods are common in these healthy countries. I think we all can use bits and pieces of them as inspiration for some of our own meals. Here is what I found.

This Simple Spread

I started by taking a look at an article from Bon Appétit magazine, a popular food and entertainment magazine based in America. In one particular online piece, I found out a bit about Japanese breakfast foods.

Bon Appétit magazine describes the benefits of a traditional Japanese breakfast as follows:

“In the interest of flavor and living to my maximum potential, nothing even comes close…Some beautiful mixed rice… A small bowl of miso for seasoning…A pickled vegetable salad…It all makes you feel healthy and alive.”

It is obvious that this breakfast option is loaded with simple ingredients such as rice and veggies. While I don’t typically opt for savory breakfast foods, I do love including rice and veggies in my nourish bowls.

I eat them a few times per week for lunch, but I might need to give a tofu, rice, and veggie bowl a chance as a savory breakfast option as well.

This Minimal Meal

The next country I looked at for breakfast food inspiration was Spain. According to The Spruce Eats blog, the smallest meal of the day in Spain is breakfast:

“In Spain, breakfast (el desayuno) is the smallest meal of the day. It is typically light and more like a continental breakfast than anything else…breakfast might include café con leche (strong coffee with hot, frothy milk), bollos (sweet rolls) with jam, toast with jam”

This way of eating actually aligns quite well with my personal style. I typically don’t wake up with a large appetite, and I also workout fairly early, so I prefer a smaller breakfast in the morning. I also love my coffee with almond milk every single morning.

I’m excited to try some toast with fresh, homemade blueberry chia jam on the days when I’m super busy and need to roll right out of bed and get my workout in. You might want to do the same.

This Fresh Feast

The Italian breakfast was the third one I researched, and it sounds like something I would definitely enjoy. While we can’t physically transport ourselves to Italy to enjoy their fresh coffee beverages and breads, we can imitate typical Italian breakfast foods with our own variations.

According to Lazarris, some common breakfast options include:

Cappuccinos, Coffee, and Croissants

Bread and Jam

Fruit

One of the simplest options on the list is bread and jam. Lazarris states that:

“If you want to cuddle yourself with a little bit of sweetness try some whole wheat toast with some peach preserve, along with a good coffee, better decaf, or a cup of green tea.”

Again, this breakfast option is incredibly quick and easy to make. It is fairly light, and provides some quick carbs and caffeine to get the brain firing and ready to start the day. While breakfast might not be the most important meal of the day for everyone, it is for me.

My breakfast fuels me through an early morning workout, hours of productive work, and it sets the tone for my entire day. I have never been one to skip breakfast, but I could certainly add some variety to my current routine.

No matter what you choose to eat for breakfast, make sure that it is packed with nutrients and provides you with ample energy to conquer each and every day.