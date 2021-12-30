Work from Home Office Products to Increase Success

Alyssa Atkinson

Create a positive workspace with these key items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsQpW_0dYzIiAb00
Office Desk Photo.Grovemade/Unsplash

It is no secret that many people have shifted to working from home over the last two years or so, either by choice or by force.

As someone who has worked from home for years now, I understand many of the frustrations and caveats that come with it (but I would argue that the pros outweigh the cons). One huge issue is that it’s easy to get distracted if you aren’t careful.

Luckily, through years of trial and error, I have been able to perfect my personal workspace. Doing so has allowed me to become the most productive and efficient version of myself, all while working from a small desk in the corner of my apartment.

If you currently work from home, the following five products will help you curate a clean and organized space which will allow you to thrive and reach your career goals.

This Key Comfort Item

If there is one thing I know for sure, it’s that most of us do a lot of sitting while we work. I spend hours every single day staring at my computer screen, typing away at a furious pace.

Although I do try to stand up and stretch often so that I’m not sitting for hours on end, there is no denying that the majority of my workday is spent in my desk chair.

Therefore, it is crucial that your home office contains a comfortable chair. Your workspace is the area where you will spend the majority of your time, and making it as comfortable as possible will help you stay focused and productive.

This Time Management Tool

A simple timer is an absolute game changer when it comes to optimizing productivity.

I love to use the Pomodoro technique while I work. This means that I work in time chunks. I will do 25 minutes of highly focused work and then take a five minute break. This method keeps my mind fresh and my work ethic strong.

I like to set a timer on my phone for 25 minutes and run it repeatedly throughout the day so that I have an alarm to signal when it is time for a short break.

I have used this method for years with immense success, so if you’re looking for a simple way to manage your time while working from home, some sort of clock/timer will be a necessity.

This Ceramic Good

Whether you are a coffee drinker, a tea drinker, or even if you stick to water, having a cute ceramic mug will get you excited to hop out of bed and start working in the morning.

I have a few different ceramic mugs that I absolutely love. My favorite at the moment is probably my Mickey Mouse mug, and I truly do look forward to pouring my coffee in the morning and sipping from the mug.

My coffee mug provides me with joy every single morning, so it is a home office essential. Find a mug or water bottle which sparks that same joy in you, and you’ll be able to start your workday with a positive mindset.

This Tech Necessity

I don’t know about you guys, but I live in an area where it can get a bit noisy sometimes. That is when I rely on one of my tech necessities — wireless earbuds, to distract myself from the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

When I am working, I like to play music that does not have any lyrics. My wireless earbuds help me block out all the exterior noise and focus on the task at hand.

Earbuds/headphones are a home office essential that I recommend to anyone who lives in a busy household or just wants to block out exterior noise.

This Organizational Tool

I believe that everyone can benefit from using a planner. At a minimum, you should keep a to do list of high priority tasks written on a piece of paper (or keep a list electronically if that’s your jam).

I have used a planner for over a decade, and while its use has transitioned from jotting down homework assignments to writing out work objectives and deadlines, it still functions as an essential home office tool to keep me organized and on top of my work.

No matter who you are or what your work entails, keeping some sort of planner or to do list on your desk and visible at all times can help you work efficiently and productively.

Working from home can be extremely beneficial if you are able to successfully separate your work from the rest of your life. All you need is a few hours time to carefully curate a comfortable workspace and a couple of key products that will help you stay productive.

Consider adding some of the products shared to your home office, then watch your productivity and efficiency soar.

