Grocery Budgeting - Spend $30 per Week

Tips to save money each week.

Photo of fresh vegetables Elaine Casap/Unsplash

When I first started grocery shopping for myself, I felt a bit overwhelmed. Growing up, I didn’t have to worry about having food to eat; it was always sitting right there in my refrigerator. I didn’t realize how much of a privilege this was until I learned about food scarcity in my early teens.

Then, when I went off to college and was in charge of my own finances for the first time in my life, the initial excitement of becoming more independent quickly transformed into feeling overwhelmed about all of the expenses I needed to budget for.

There was my rent, utilities, wi-fi, textbooks, and of course, groceries. Out of all the expenses I had to account for, food was actually the one I was most concerned with.

The others are relatively easy to account for since they are a set amount each month. Food, however, can get very expensive if you go for convenience and eat out often.

So, I made a plan to budget about $25 — $30 per week for groceries, and to my surprise, I was able to stick to it fairly easily. The following are my top tips to make it happen.

Look at this before you go shopping.

Before you even step foot out the door, take a look at the weekly grocery ad. That way, you will have an idea of which produce items are on sale. This will help you plan out some meals and snacks in advance that utilize those produce items.

For example, last week, I noticed that three pound bags of gala apples were on sale for $1.99 at my local Aldi grocery store. So, I planned to make apple pie oatmeal and pancakes for breakfast throughout the week, and an apple crumble for dessert to utilize that produce item.

Looking at the grocery ad before you head to the store can help you save money and waste less since you will already know how you are going to use the food items you buy before you fill up your cart.

Utilize these stores.

Utilize budget grocery stores whenever possible. I personally enjoy shopping at Aldi and Trader Joe’s. Aldi has some of the best grocery deals in my area, and you can buy a lot of produce in bulk there, which helps cut down the overall costs.

Trader Joe’s sells some very budget friendly staples, like my current favorite peanut butter for $2 per container.

Shop at the budget grocery stores in your area whenever possible. Even better, if you have the time and means to do so, check out your local farmer’s market. They often offer some great deals on in season produce, and you’ll be supporting your community in the process.

Eat a meal beforehand.

There’s a reason it isn’t recommended that you go to the grocery store on an empty stomach.

When you are hungry, food is at the forefront of your mind, which makes it easy to fill up your cart with a bunch of stuff you don’t need. You simply crave those items in the moment because you are hungry.

I always like to eat a solid meal before heading out grocery shopping. Doing so ensures that I stick to my list and my budget. Follow this simple tip, and you can save money by refraining from purchasing products you don’t really need.

Make a list.

This tip may be simple, but it is also effective, so it is definitely worth sharing. There have been a few times when I forgot my grocery list at home, and I noticed a huge difference.

Not only did I waste more time in the grocery store trying to figure out what I needed, but I also ended up spending more because I didn’t remember exactly which items were on sale that I planned to purchase.

When you head to the store with a grocery list in hand, you will know exactly what you need to purchase, which will help you get in and out faster while saving money in the process.

Use this software tool.

I have been using Excel to track my spending since college. Not only do I include my weekly grocery bills, but I also include all my other expenses.

I love Excel specifically because you can input a few simple formulas and it will do all the calculations for you. I like seeing a running total of how much I have spent on food, gas, and other variable expenses for the month.

I highly recommend using Excel (or Numbers if you have a Mac). You will be less likely to go over your monthly grocery budget if you have a solid, constant gauge of your total food expenses for the month.

Although I live in a slightly more expensive area than I did in college, I still utilize the tips shared to keep my grocery bill as low as possible.

Even if you live in a pricy area where it isn’t feasible to spend $25 — $30 per week on groceries, you can use these tips to cut costs. Give one (or all) of them a try, and put more money into your savings each and every month.