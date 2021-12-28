Increase Happiness With a Positive Mindset

Implement these to add more joy to your life.

Photo of coffees. Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

In just a few months, I will be 25 years old. It is almost impossible to fathom just how quickly each year has passed.

I will admit that I have had my fair share of personal hardships, just like everyone else on this planet. Obstacles are a part of life, but even the toughest phases can been filled with so many little pockets of joy.

The thing is, you don’t have to achieve some mind blowing level of success in order to be truly happy with your life. All the money, designer clothes, and fancy cars in the world won’t bring you true, lasting joy.

Genuine happiness comes from the small, meaningful moments and the people you share them with. My morning cup of coffee makes each day a little bit brighter. So does my daily run.

And while no one can be happy 100 percent of the time, there are some positive habits you can add to your life for a potential boost. The following are three such traits that genuinely happy people have in common.

They avoid pessimism.

When I think back to my college days, I realize that I wasn’t living my best life, largely because I put way too much pressure on myself to get perfect grades.

I became a bit of a pessimist through my first few years of college. Every single assignment felt like a huge burden. I placed so much of my self worth in how I did academically that every poor grade negatively impacted my happiness.

It wasn’t until I graduated college that I really understood what a privilege my higher education was. While I do wish I had appreciated the academic aspect of college more while I was in that phase of my life, it did teach me a very important lesson.

Even in the most difficult times, you have the power to find joy in the little things. The only other option is to be angry about the situation you’re in.Time will pass either way, so you might as well spend more of it being happy.

They do this often.

Expressing gratitude for what you currently have in your life can impact your overall happiness immensely.

When you are always focused on what you don’t have, it can be very difficult to appreciate what you do have.

I am the type of person who likes to plan out every little detail of my life. I often find myself daydreaming about the future and what I hope to accomplish. The only problem is, this mindset often takes me away from the present.

If you function in a similar way, I urge you to avoid getting so caught up in what your life might look like five or ten years down the road that you forget to appreciate the phase of life that you are currently in.

Find and express gratitude for all the little blessings that currently exist in your life. Doing so will boost your overall happiness and help you soak up each positive memory as it is made.

They have the courage to grow.

Many people fail to realize just how much courage it takes to grow. Staying where you’re at is easy and comfortable.

Acknowledging that you need to change and then committing to that change is scary. In order to change and grow, you have to dive head first into the unknown.

I have gone through many periods of change and growth throughout my life, and the most rewarding ones were also the most terrifying. These changes also brought me immense joy — like when I decided to move out on my own for the first time.

It was difficult leaving my family and the town I grew up in, but doing so gave me the opportunity to meet new people, take my running career to new heights, challenge my brain in unique ways, and the list goes on.

The point is, being courageous enough to change and grow is crucial for moving forward in life. These changes often bring with them new sources of happiness. There are so many complicated life factors that contribute to how someone feels in a given moment.

Even if you are struggling right now, you are strong enough to overcome any obstacles that stand in your way.

Focus on the good things in your life, fight through the bad, and remember that you never know what the future has in store for you. Keep trying your best, and take comfort in knowing that every single day brings with it little pockets of joy just waiting to be discovered.