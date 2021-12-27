Minimalist Practices - Organize Your Home and Life

Alyssa Atkinson

And two pitfalls to avoid.

Minimalist Home Photo

When I was a little girl, I loved to collect things. I had a rock collection, sticker collection, stuffed animal collection, trading card collection, and the list goes on.

There was something incredibly satisfying about organizing and displaying each of my collections. Some items, like my stuffed animals, were lined up carefully on my bed by color and size. Other goods, such as my trading cards, were organized into into binders and tucked neatly away in my closet.

These material objects brought me immense joy, and I never felt like they cluttered up my space. As I grew older, the items I chose to purchase were vastly different. My toys were replaced with clothes, jewelry, makeup, and purses. Eventually, my closet began to overflow with pieces I hardly ever wore.

Unlike the collections of my childhood, the excess didn’t bring me joy. Instead, I felt overwhelmed and wasteful. As a result, I decided to set one simple goal — to become more minimal in all areas of my life.

About four years have passed since, and I can proudly say that I have achieved that goal. As a result, my life has improved in meaningful ways. The following are three of the top minimalist practices I chose to adopt, and continue to live by today. Hopefully, they will inspire you to live a more minimal lifestyle in some capacity.

Purchase With Intention

How many times have you decided to browse an online shop or run out to the store, only to leave with a few bags full of items that you never set out to purchase in the first place? I’ve definitely been there.

Over time, I have learned that the thrill of buying something new wears off very quickly, so I am now a lot more intentional with my purchases.

Whether I am buying household items, clothes, shoes, jewelry, etc., I always make an effort to ask myself if I really need the item that I am about to buy. If the answer is not a definite yes, then I put the item back.

This practice, combined with shopping more sustainably at thrift stores and online resale shops like eBay and Poshmark, has saved me a lot of money, space, and also helped me reduce my overall waste.

So, the next time you find yourself with a cart full of goods, go through each item carefully before checking out. This simple act can help you cut down on your spending and overall waste a lot more than you might expect.

Make Lists Daily

List making is a simple yet effective technique that can help you live more minimally. Before I head out grocery shopping, clothing shopping, or start my workday, I always make a list. That way, I can be more efficient with my time and save money along the way.

For example, if I head to the grocery store without a list, I tend to overbuy. I don’t know exactly what I need, which leads to unnecessary overspending and food waste. That is why I always come prepared with a list (and coupons) in hand.

If you make a habit of creating a list before you head out shopping, you will likely save money and waste less. It’s a win-win situation.

Create a Capsule Wardrobe

Clothes are something most of us tend to overbuy. In the moment, it is easy to justify purchasing yet another pair of jeans.

In reality, just about everyone has fashion pieces that they hardly (if ever) wear. That is why I decided to become more minimal with my closet by creating a “capsule” wardrobe. This is essentially a fancy term for creating a curated closet that allows you to mix and match pieces very easily.

The main benefits to creating a capsule wardrobe are that you can own less pieces, save money, and you will still be able to create a wide variety of outfits from the clothing that you have.

If you tend to overbuy pieces or shop for fast fashion often, I recommend you try your best to purchase timeless, well-made pieces that will last longer and actually get the wear they deserve.

Minimalism Pitfalls to Avoid

Minimalism is an incredible concept in theory. However, when you actually try to live a more minimal lifestyle, you might hit a few snags along the way. The following are two major pitfalls to avoid when transitioning to a more minimal lifestyle.

  • Trying to copy someone else — That perfectly organized and curated closet you see on Pinterest might look like a dream, but it’s exactly that. Maybe you have a full-time job and two kids to take care of, so having every room of your house spotless at all times is simply impossible. Don’t try to mimic someone else’s minimalism techniques. Instead, adopt the ones that work for you.
  • Doing too much too soon — The transition to a more minimal lifestyle should be gradual. If you do too much too soon, your new changes might be difficult to stick with. Start small and be sure that the habits you adopt are actually making your life better.

Being a minimalist doesn’t mean you have to give up everything you love. Sure, that $5 cup of coffee in the morning might not be the cheapest option. But if it brings you immense joy, maybe the experience is worth the cost.

Once I accepted that I could live a more minimal lifestyle while still doing the things I loved, I began to find a happier, more balanced version of myself. I also saved money and decreased my overall waste.

Remember to make purchases with intention, turn your focus to the little things that bring you joy, and cut down costs where you can. Ultimately, all of these actions will help you live more minimally while maintaining a lifestyle you truly enjoy.

