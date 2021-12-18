Easy Winter Breakfast - Creamy, Cozy Oatmeal

It takes less than 5 minutes to make.

Photo of author's breakfast. Photo courtesy of the author.

For the majority of my four years of high school, there were two specific breakfast foods that I ate almost every day without fail.

The first was sugar cereal with milk, and the second was vanilla flavored greek yogurt topped with banana slices and granola.

While both of these options seemed healthy at the time, I never felt great after eating them. Neither one had a balance of carbs, protein, and healthy fat, and the high amount of added sugar in both the cereal and yogurt caused my energy levels to crash just a few hours into the day.

But towards the end of high school, and especially at the start of my first year of college, I discovered my new favorite breakfast option, only this one was different.

It had a nice balance of carbs, protein, and healthy fat. It fueled my endurance workouts (I ran cross-country and track in college), and powered my brain through 8 AM lectures.

I continue to eat it today, and it truly does help me start the day off in a positive way. It quite literally has helped me stay fit and healthy for the past five years. Even now, I never grow tired of it. So what is this magical meal?It is none other than oatmeal. Here’s why it’s so great.

It contains these key nutrients.

At the surface, oats provide a good source of two key macronutrients — carbs and protein. When you add some nut butter, you get a balance of carbs, protein, and fat (all three essential macronutrients).

However, when you dive deeper into the micronutrients, you will quickly find that oats are chalked full of vitamins and minerals.

They also contain fiber, which helps you feel satisfied longer. This is especially important to me because I tend to do a lot in the early morning hours — writing, cooking, creative work, exercising, etc. I want to make sure I’m well fueled for all of these activities, and oatmeal ensures that I am.

Whether you are looking for a quick and easy breakfast to make before school or work, oatmeal is the perfect option. The plant based nutrients contained in the dish will fuel both your body and mind to reach new heights.

It has this key property.

It is no secret that oatmeal is a warm, cozy, comforting dish. This makes it the perfect dish for the fall and winter months.

As the weather gets colder, most people naturally start to gravitate towards consuming warmer foods and beverages.

I have noticed myself doing this the past few weeks. I’ve been swapping out my typical cold brew for freshly brewed hot coffee, and my smoothie bowls for hot soups.

Oatmeal is certainly no exception. Trust me when I tell you there is nothing better than coming back from a chilly run outside and enjoying a piping hot bowl of fresh oatmeal mixed with fruit, nut butter, chia seeds, and ground flaxseed.

It is cheap and easy to make.

I love how accessible oatmeal is for just about everyone. When I was in college, I didn’t have the time or money to create lavish breakfast recipes. I kept it simple with oats, but that didn’t stop me from having fun.

Fortunately, you can make so many different variations of oatmeal just by switching up the add-ins, toppings, and cooking method. The point is, aside from all the health benefits, oats are incredibly versatile and budget friendly. I recommend that everyone gives them a shot before dismissing them.

While no single ingredient can magically transform your health, incorporating staple meals into your diet that are well balanced and make you feel good will help your body feel amazing.

I eat oatmeal often because it truly does fuel my daily life in a positive way, which helps me inch closer towards my big dreams, goals, and ambitions.

Find the healthy foods that do the same for you, eat more of them, and you’ll be one step closer to living your fullest, healthiest, happiest life.