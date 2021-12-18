Happiness Boosting Habits to Complete Weekly

Alyssa Atkinson

Aside from diet and exercise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abdrL_0dQOCnMt00
Photo of the author reading.Photo courtesy of the author.

I have discussed the impact of habits on an individual’s overall life too many times to count. Most of the time, at least one of those habits has to do with diet or exercise.

And while there is no denying that a well balanced diet and consistent exercise routine are two crucial factors that impact an individual’s overall health and happiness, they aren’t the only two pieces of the puzzle.

Over the past few years, I have taken up a number of different hobbies, including weight lifting, drawing, baking, and the list goes on.

I have found joy in each of these tasks, but only a handful of them have impacted my life in a meaningful enough way to stick. In sharing them with all of you today, I hope to inspire you to give them a chance.

This Effective Brain Boosting Task

The first healthy habit that has added immense value to my life, especially this year, has been reading. While I haven’t been able to read as much as I’d like, I have done more reading this year than I have since I finished college a few years ago.

I’m certainly no bookworm, but one of my huge goals for 2022 is to read at least one book per month.

Most recently, I completed Let Your Mind Run, a marathon focused book by Deena Kastor. It reminded me why I love reading so much, and I have a huge list of books that I hope to read over the next year.

Plus, the mental benefits of reading are impossible to ignore. A single book truly can change your life. Don’t underestimate the power of adding this healthy habit to your routine in some capacity.

This Necessary Practice

There are a few things in life that every single human needs — food, water, shelter, and of course, sleep.

When you really stop to think about it, you spend about one third of your life sleeping. While many people view sleep as a frustrating deterrent that keeps them from accomplishing some of their goals (or at the very least, slows down their time to completion of a task), I view it as a powerful weapon.

High quality sleep is absolutely essential for optimal brain function, energy, and living a healthy, happy life.

Establishing a consistent sleep schedule was one of the most transformative habits I ever developed. I began to prioritize sleep about five years ago, and I continue to reap the benefits of waking up in a good mood with more energy and better brain function each and every day.

Focus on establishing a sleep schedule that allows you to recharge and rebuild each night, and you’ll be surprised by how much your daily life improves.

This Simple Writing Task

I know what many of you are thinking — I’m about to talk about blogging. That’s a good guess, and while blogging has enhanced my life in so many ways, I’m actually referring to journaling.

Growing up, my older sister was always the one keeping little notes, doodles, and journals. She had piles of books all around her room, and even studied English in college.

Throughout high school, I never saw the point of journaling. I figured it would be a waste of precious time that I simply couldn’t spare being a three sport athlete who was hoping to earn an athletic scholarship for college.

Once I got to college, I finally started to journal a little bit, and I realized just how much I loved it. Now, I try to journal multiple times each week, and I truly think it makes a huge difference.

Whether you’ve got a million thoughts piling up in your head just begging to be written down or you’re simply craving a creative outlet, journaling could be exactly what you are looking for.

Health is often associated with physical aspects like diet and exercise, and there’s nothing inherently wrong with that. However, the mental aspect of health is just as important, and it’s often the one that is overlooked.

Keep both your mental and physical health in check, and that is how you will ultimately live a fuller, happier life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
fitnesslifestyleproductivityself improvementself

Comments / 0

Published by

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
2812 followers

More from Alyssa Atkinson

Running 30 Minutes Every Day for 30 Days - Results

Photo of the author after a morning run.Photo courtesy of the author. I am no novice runner. In fact, I ran competitively for most of my life. I joined my middle school’s track team in seventh grade, the cross-country team in eighth grade, and eventually went on to run competitively in college for four years.

Read full story
32 comments

What to Know Before You Buy the iPhone 13

Key tech details to note. Photo of the author holding her iPhone 13 Pro.Photo courtesy of the author. When it comes to Apple products, there are three kinds of people — those who hate them, those who enjoy them, and those who need to have the latest and greatest of everything.

Read full story
1 comments

Early Morning Routine for Chilly Winter Days

It consists of 5 easy steps. Snippets of the author's morning routine.Photo courtesy of the author. Every single month, new morning routines are popping up in many forms on all kinds of different platforms. Some are written in articles or blog posts while others are shown through video format.

Read full story

Easy Winter Breakfast - Creamy, Cozy Oatmeal

It takes less than 5 minutes to make. Photo of author's breakfast.Photo courtesy of the author. For the majority of my four years of high school, there were two specific breakfast foods that I ate almost every day without fail.

Read full story
5 comments

Productivity Boosting Tasks to Complete Before 5 PM Daily

Crucial yet simple efficiency boosting practices. Morning Sunrise.Photo courtesy of the author. Most of us complete very similar tasks week after week. We exercise, work, cook, eat, clean, sleep, and repeat.

Read full story

Easy Winter Meals - Chili, Nachos, and Taco Bowls

Uncomplicated, tasty, nutritious dishes. Healthy Meal IdeasPhoto courtesy of the author. For the majority of my life, I didn’t know how to cook. As a young teen, I lived off of simple foods like cereal, yogurt, and whatever my parents made for dinner.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Check out the Durham Craft Market this Saturday

Get the details about the ongoing event in this post. Photo by Toa Heftiba on UnsplashToa Heftiba/Unsplash. If you enjoy shopping local artist pieces and supporting small businesses, there is an outdoor event you might be interested in that is just a little bit outside of Raleigh.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Enjoy Tai Chi at Dorothea Dix Park this Thursday

Get the details about the upcoming event in this post. Photo by Annie Spratt on UnsplashAnnie Spratt/Unsplash. It is no secret that outdoor workout and movement classes have become increasingly popular this year, and for good reason. Who doesn't love to get outside and enjoy their workout in nature with beautiful views of blue skies and sunshine?

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Sculpture in the Garden event now open for viewing

The 33rd annual event is here; get the details in this post. Photo by Avery Thomas on UnsplashAvery Thomas/Unsplash. Everyone has their own unique routines. Whether you meet up with your friends and family members each year for the holidays, make a fresh pasta dish every Friday night, or play board games with friends on Saturday evenings, all of these events can become part of your routine.

Read full story

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to host virtual bugfest

Get more details about the upcoming event in this post. Bugs and insects are very fascinating creatures that are an essential part of our society. Bees pollinate flowers, ants can carry many times their weight, and the list of exceptional characteristics of many of these tiny creatures goes on. There are so many different things you can learn about bugs in general, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is going to make it easier to do so with their upcoming bugfest.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Enjoy the end of summer outside at Falls Lake

Get the details of the recreation area in this post. View of Falls Lake.Photo taken by the author. A few of the best things about summer are the longer nights with later sunsets, and the warmer weather. When the temperature is warm, it is sunny outside, and the sky is blue and clear, it is the perfect time to get out into nature and enjoy the great outdoors.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Where to get festive fall beverages in Raleigh

Celebrate the beginning of fall with a warm and festive coffee. As we move slowly into the fall season, the leaves begin to change, the weather begins to cool down, and our food and beverage preferences tend to shift.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Outdoor Fall Equinox Festival and workout being hosted in Raleigh

Get all the details of the upcoming event in this post. Photo by Greg Shield on UnsplashGreg Shield/Unsplash. The fall months are rapidly approaching. With the fall season comes cooler weather and fun festivities. While everyone has their own individual preferences when it comes to the weather and seasons, fall is one of my favorites.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Triangle Drive In offering $12 double feature this Saturday

Get the details about the upcoming event in this piece. Photo by Alex Litvin on UnsplashAlex Litvin/Unsplash. While certain forms of entertainment aren't for everyone (such as thrill rides and roller coasters), others are pretty popular with just about everyone.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Walking Tours set to host Haunted History Walking Tour

Get the details about the spooky season event in this article. Photo by Karalina S on UnsplashKaralina S/Unsplash. With the fall season rapidly approaching and the summer season winding down, I already have autumn on my mind. I am excited for the fall leaves, the crisp, chilly morning air, the cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavors, the cozy sweaters, warm candles, and the list goes on.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Head to downtown Raleigh for outdoor jazz music this September

Get the details of the upcoming event in this article. Photo by Wim Arys on Unsplash.Wim Arys/Unsplash. Most people would argue that music is one of the great joys of life. While everyone has their own preferences in terms of style and genre, we all can appreciate the art form that is music. Music brings with it powerful voices, freedom of speech and expression, strong meanings behind certain lyrics, and passion for creating.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Enjoy nature and history at West Point on the Eno

Get some details about this location and upcoming events. Photo by Chris Abney on UnsplashChris Abney/Unsplash. It is no secret that North Carolina is home to some beautiful outdoor parks, hiking trails, historical landmarks, and more.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Free art classes are being offered at Dorothea Dix Park

Get the key details in this article. Photo by Toa Heftiba on UnsplashToa Heftiba/Unsplash. Many people enjoy participating in a wide variety of creative activities, whether it be reading, journaling, drawing, painting, etc. There are many different art forms to choose from, so you are bound to find something you like. I personally find that when I do any form of art, whether I am sketching, painting, or drawing, I feel calm and relaxed. Some of you might feel similarly.

Read full story
1 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Practice yoga for free outside Honeysuckle Tea House

Get the details about the September event in this post. Photo by Raquel Raclette on UnsplashRaquel Raclette/Unsplash. When you stop to think about the activities most people perform consistently in their daily lives, some of the most obvious actions likely come to mind - sleep, eat, and work.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy