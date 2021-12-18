Happiness Boosting Habits to Complete Weekly

Aside from diet and exercise.

Photo of the author reading. Photo courtesy of the author.

I have discussed the impact of habits on an individual’s overall life too many times to count. Most of the time, at least one of those habits has to do with diet or exercise.

And while there is no denying that a well balanced diet and consistent exercise routine are two crucial factors that impact an individual’s overall health and happiness, they aren’t the only two pieces of the puzzle.

Over the past few years, I have taken up a number of different hobbies, including weight lifting, drawing, baking, and the list goes on.

I have found joy in each of these tasks, but only a handful of them have impacted my life in a meaningful enough way to stick. In sharing them with all of you today, I hope to inspire you to give them a chance.

This Effective Brain Boosting Task

The first healthy habit that has added immense value to my life, especially this year, has been reading. While I haven’t been able to read as much as I’d like, I have done more reading this year than I have since I finished college a few years ago.

I’m certainly no bookworm, but one of my huge goals for 2022 is to read at least one book per month.

Most recently, I completed Let Your Mind Run, a marathon focused book by Deena Kastor. It reminded me why I love reading so much, and I have a huge list of books that I hope to read over the next year.

Plus, the mental benefits of reading are impossible to ignore. A single book truly can change your life. Don’t underestimate the power of adding this healthy habit to your routine in some capacity.

This Necessary Practice

There are a few things in life that every single human needs — food, water, shelter, and of course, sleep.

When you really stop to think about it, you spend about one third of your life sleeping. While many people view sleep as a frustrating deterrent that keeps them from accomplishing some of their goals (or at the very least, slows down their time to completion of a task), I view it as a powerful weapon.

High quality sleep is absolutely essential for optimal brain function, energy, and living a healthy, happy life.

Establishing a consistent sleep schedule was one of the most transformative habits I ever developed. I began to prioritize sleep about five years ago, and I continue to reap the benefits of waking up in a good mood with more energy and better brain function each and every day.

Focus on establishing a sleep schedule that allows you to recharge and rebuild each night, and you’ll be surprised by how much your daily life improves.

This Simple Writing Task

I know what many of you are thinking — I’m about to talk about blogging. That’s a good guess, and while blogging has enhanced my life in so many ways, I’m actually referring to journaling.

Growing up, my older sister was always the one keeping little notes, doodles, and journals. She had piles of books all around her room, and even studied English in college.

Throughout high school, I never saw the point of journaling. I figured it would be a waste of precious time that I simply couldn’t spare being a three sport athlete who was hoping to earn an athletic scholarship for college.

Once I got to college, I finally started to journal a little bit, and I realized just how much I loved it. Now, I try to journal multiple times each week, and I truly think it makes a huge difference.

Whether you’ve got a million thoughts piling up in your head just begging to be written down or you’re simply craving a creative outlet, journaling could be exactly what you are looking for.

Health is often associated with physical aspects like diet and exercise, and there’s nothing inherently wrong with that. However, the mental aspect of health is just as important, and it’s often the one that is overlooked.

Keep both your mental and physical health in check, and that is how you will ultimately live a fuller, happier life.