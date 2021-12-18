Productivity Boosting Tasks to Complete Before 5 PM Daily

Alyssa Atkinson

Crucial yet simple efficiency boosting practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10t7MH_0dMQ8Dfw00
Morning Sunrise.Photo courtesy of the author.

Most of us complete very similar tasks week after week. We exercise, work, cook, eat, clean, sleep, and repeat.

Sometimes, these tasks feel exciting and fulfilling. Other times, you feel as though you are the main character in the real-life version of Groundhog’s Day, doomed to repeat the same 24 hour stretch of time over and over again.

You would think that after months, or even years of practice, there would be no more room for growth.

In reality, that’s far from true. In fact, there is one skill that I continue to work on each and every week. It has helped me achieve greater success in all areas of my life. It’s called efficiency.

You could have all the discipline in the world, but without efficiency, you won’t be able to reach your biggest goals.

Something that has helped me boost my overall efficiency dramatically is setting up a list of tasks to complete each and everyday before the end of the evening. The following are five such tasks that everyone should be doing before 5 PM to boost efficiency, productivity, and success.

1. This Key Practice

I’m sure you’ve heard about the benefits of daily exercise too many times to count. However, that doesn’t make it any less important.

I used to dread early morning workouts, and then I realized that I don’t have to go run the moment I get out of bed. Giving myself an hour in the morning to wake up, sip on a hot cup of coffee, and do a bit of writing before I head out the door for my daily run completely changed the game for me.

Now, I look forward to my 5 AM writing session and the early morning jog that follows. These two actions set me up for a highly productive day.

My daily run sets the entire tone for the day ahead. It puts me in a positive mindset and offers both mental and physical health benefits.

No matter what form of exercise you choose, this is the first key practice you should aim to complete daily.

2. Cook This

Cooking and eating a healthy breakfast is absolutely essential for optimizing efficiency and productivity. Without fuel, the brain simply can’t function optimally.

Exactly when you eat isn’t near as important as what you eat. I like to start my morning off with something hearty like oatmeal with nut butter and fruit, protein pancakes, or whole wheat toast with avocado and hummus.

I used to rely on quick convenience foods loaded with sugar, such as cereal or flavored yogurt. Now that I eat a whole foods plant-based diet, my meals are more nutrient dense in general.

Breakfast is no exception, and I noticed a huge difference in my overall energy levels as a result of transitioning to a minimally processed diet and cutting out excess added sugar.

The takeaway here is to eat a healthy breakfast each morning which gives you the necessary fuel to power through the day.

3. Plan This Out Early

Just before the end of every workday, I like to write a to do list for the following day. This strategy is one I slowly transitioned to, and it has worked wonders.

Knowing exactly what I need to get done each day helps me stay on task and productive. I used to keep a huge to do list that I could never finish, and I ended each day feeling defeated.

I have since realized that a never ending to do list is actually quite ineffective. Now, I put only high priority items that I truly need to complete on the given day (or soon after).

Now, I’m able to accomplish my most urgent tasks each and every day, and crossing everything off makes me feel excited to do it all over again the next day.

Moral of the story is that you should prepare yourself for the coming workday by creating a short, specific to do list. This is the third key task you should aim to complete before 5 PM for optimal efficiency.

It may seem like a few simple tasks couldn’t possibly make a difference in your day to day life. However, something as simple as a daily jog can increase your brainpower, improve your heart health, and boost your mood.

When you complete key tasks with huge benefits, you truly can shift your entire mindset and improve your quality of life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
productivityfitnesslifestyleinspirationwork

Comments / 0

Published by

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
2812 followers

More from Alyssa Atkinson

Running 30 Minutes Every Day for 30 Days - Results

Photo of the author after a morning run.Photo courtesy of the author. I am no novice runner. In fact, I ran competitively for most of my life. I joined my middle school’s track team in seventh grade, the cross-country team in eighth grade, and eventually went on to run competitively in college for four years.

Read full story
32 comments

What to Know Before You Buy the iPhone 13

Key tech details to note. Photo of the author holding her iPhone 13 Pro.Photo courtesy of the author. When it comes to Apple products, there are three kinds of people — those who hate them, those who enjoy them, and those who need to have the latest and greatest of everything.

Read full story
1 comments

Early Morning Routine for Chilly Winter Days

It consists of 5 easy steps. Snippets of the author's morning routine.Photo courtesy of the author. Every single month, new morning routines are popping up in many forms on all kinds of different platforms. Some are written in articles or blog posts while others are shown through video format.

Read full story

Easy Winter Breakfast - Creamy, Cozy Oatmeal

It takes less than 5 minutes to make. Photo of author's breakfast.Photo courtesy of the author. For the majority of my four years of high school, there were two specific breakfast foods that I ate almost every day without fail.

Read full story
5 comments

Happiness Boosting Habits to Complete Weekly

Aside from diet and exercise. Photo of the author reading.Photo courtesy of the author. I have discussed the impact of habits on an individual’s overall life too many times to count. Most of the time, at least one of those habits has to do with diet or exercise.

Read full story

Easy Winter Meals - Chili, Nachos, and Taco Bowls

Uncomplicated, tasty, nutritious dishes. Healthy Meal IdeasPhoto courtesy of the author. For the majority of my life, I didn’t know how to cook. As a young teen, I lived off of simple foods like cereal, yogurt, and whatever my parents made for dinner.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Check out the Durham Craft Market this Saturday

Get the details about the ongoing event in this post. Photo by Toa Heftiba on UnsplashToa Heftiba/Unsplash. If you enjoy shopping local artist pieces and supporting small businesses, there is an outdoor event you might be interested in that is just a little bit outside of Raleigh.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Enjoy Tai Chi at Dorothea Dix Park this Thursday

Get the details about the upcoming event in this post. Photo by Annie Spratt on UnsplashAnnie Spratt/Unsplash. It is no secret that outdoor workout and movement classes have become increasingly popular this year, and for good reason. Who doesn't love to get outside and enjoy their workout in nature with beautiful views of blue skies and sunshine?

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Sculpture in the Garden event now open for viewing

The 33rd annual event is here; get the details in this post. Photo by Avery Thomas on UnsplashAvery Thomas/Unsplash. Everyone has their own unique routines. Whether you meet up with your friends and family members each year for the holidays, make a fresh pasta dish every Friday night, or play board games with friends on Saturday evenings, all of these events can become part of your routine.

Read full story

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to host virtual bugfest

Get more details about the upcoming event in this post. Bugs and insects are very fascinating creatures that are an essential part of our society. Bees pollinate flowers, ants can carry many times their weight, and the list of exceptional characteristics of many of these tiny creatures goes on. There are so many different things you can learn about bugs in general, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is going to make it easier to do so with their upcoming bugfest.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Enjoy the end of summer outside at Falls Lake

Get the details of the recreation area in this post. View of Falls Lake.Photo taken by the author. A few of the best things about summer are the longer nights with later sunsets, and the warmer weather. When the temperature is warm, it is sunny outside, and the sky is blue and clear, it is the perfect time to get out into nature and enjoy the great outdoors.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Where to get festive fall beverages in Raleigh

Celebrate the beginning of fall with a warm and festive coffee. As we move slowly into the fall season, the leaves begin to change, the weather begins to cool down, and our food and beverage preferences tend to shift.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Outdoor Fall Equinox Festival and workout being hosted in Raleigh

Get all the details of the upcoming event in this post. Photo by Greg Shield on UnsplashGreg Shield/Unsplash. The fall months are rapidly approaching. With the fall season comes cooler weather and fun festivities. While everyone has their own individual preferences when it comes to the weather and seasons, fall is one of my favorites.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Triangle Drive In offering $12 double feature this Saturday

Get the details about the upcoming event in this piece. Photo by Alex Litvin on UnsplashAlex Litvin/Unsplash. While certain forms of entertainment aren't for everyone (such as thrill rides and roller coasters), others are pretty popular with just about everyone.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Walking Tours set to host Haunted History Walking Tour

Get the details about the spooky season event in this article. Photo by Karalina S on UnsplashKaralina S/Unsplash. With the fall season rapidly approaching and the summer season winding down, I already have autumn on my mind. I am excited for the fall leaves, the crisp, chilly morning air, the cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavors, the cozy sweaters, warm candles, and the list goes on.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Head to downtown Raleigh for outdoor jazz music this September

Get the details of the upcoming event in this article. Photo by Wim Arys on Unsplash.Wim Arys/Unsplash. Most people would argue that music is one of the great joys of life. While everyone has their own preferences in terms of style and genre, we all can appreciate the art form that is music. Music brings with it powerful voices, freedom of speech and expression, strong meanings behind certain lyrics, and passion for creating.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Enjoy nature and history at West Point on the Eno

Get some details about this location and upcoming events. Photo by Chris Abney on UnsplashChris Abney/Unsplash. It is no secret that North Carolina is home to some beautiful outdoor parks, hiking trails, historical landmarks, and more.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Free art classes are being offered at Dorothea Dix Park

Get the key details in this article. Photo by Toa Heftiba on UnsplashToa Heftiba/Unsplash. Many people enjoy participating in a wide variety of creative activities, whether it be reading, journaling, drawing, painting, etc. There are many different art forms to choose from, so you are bound to find something you like. I personally find that when I do any form of art, whether I am sketching, painting, or drawing, I feel calm and relaxed. Some of you might feel similarly.

Read full story
1 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Practice yoga for free outside Honeysuckle Tea House

Get the details about the September event in this post. Photo by Raquel Raclette on UnsplashRaquel Raclette/Unsplash. When you stop to think about the activities most people perform consistently in their daily lives, some of the most obvious actions likely come to mind - sleep, eat, and work.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy