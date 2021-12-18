Easy Winter Meals - Chili, Nachos, and Taco Bowls

Uncomplicated, tasty, nutritious dishes.

For the majority of my life, I didn’t know how to cook. As a young teen, I lived off of simple foods like cereal, yogurt, and whatever my parents made for dinner.

I steered clear of most vegetables, consumed a lot of sugar, and had no idea how to fuel my body for optimal health and energy.I was extremely active in high school, played three sports, and had very little free time. When I finally put the effort into learning more about nutrition in college, my cross-country and track performances sky rocketed.

Beyond the athletic performance improvements, I also began to experience many positive benefits in my day to day life, like higher quality sleep, increased productivity, and improved energy levels overall.

Nowadays, I love to cook fun and exciting dishes that can sometimes take 45 minutes (or more) to bake. However, I also rely on a number of tried and true healthy lunch staples for busy workdays. I am going to share three of them today in hopes of providing you with some inspiration. Here they are.

1. This Vegetable Packed Dish

I used to hate vegetable heavy dishes with a passion. I thought they were bland, boring, and couldn’t possibly be made to taste good. I was wrong.

Through trial and error, I realized that I simply didn’t know how to flavor them properly. Now, I actually look forward to eating meals like salads and loaded potatoes a few times per week.

There is one recipe specifically that I really enjoy having for lunch, and that is loaded sweet potato nachos. You start with a base of sliced sweet potatoes, cook them, and load them up with things like black beans, avocado, peppers, etc.

Due to its fast cook time and even faster prep time, sweet potato nachos is the first 30 minute healthy lunch idea that I have included on this list.

2. This Winter Staple

Now that the cold winter season is finally here, I find myself craving all the warm foods and beverages, like hot coffee, creamy bowls of oatmeal, and of course, soups.

Homemade vegan chili is one of my absolute favorite dishes that is packed with nutrients and flavor. I love to make a big pot of it and then reheat leftovers for lunch the following day.

The cook time for this recipe is about 30 minutes, but when you are simply reheating your bowl of chili for a quick and easy lunch, you have a nourishing meal ready in about 60 seconds. Chili is perfect for the winter season, so I had to include it on this list.

3. This Customizable Bowl

I couldn’t possibly complete this list without including a super customizable dish. After all, everyone’s food preferences are unique. That’s part of what makes cooking fun.Recently, I have been loving homemade taco salad bowls. I have a little machine that turns any tortilla into a hard taco salad shell in minutes. Then, you simply load it up with all of your favorite ingredients.

I like to add lettuce, beans, avocado, salsa, veggies, tofu, nutritional yeast seasoning, etc. Due to its high vegetable content, versatility, and healthy balance of carbs, protein, and fat, the homemade taco salad bowl is the third recipe I included on this list of insanely healthy 30 minute lunch ideas.

The point of this post is to show you that you don’t have to make fancy, expensive, or complicated dishes in order to eat healthy.

Everyone has unique needs and preferences when it comes to the food that they eat. The dishes shared embody that concept because you can add whatever you’d like to these meals to really make them your own.

Figuring out a few easy dishes to make on those busy days when you have very little time to cook will help you fuel your body consistently well. This will ultimatley allow you to boost your overall health in positive, meaningful ways.