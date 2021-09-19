Enjoy Tai Chi at Dorothea Dix Park this Thursday

Get the details about the upcoming event in this post.

It is no secret that outdoor workout and movement classes have become increasingly popular this year, and for good reason. Who doesn't love to get outside and enjoy their workout in nature with beautiful views of blue skies and sunshine?

While there are many different forms of movement to choose from, including walking, running, rowing, jump roping, pilates, yoga, cycling, and more, your workout should be unique to what you enjoy. It should feel like a gift, not a chore.

Although it can be hard to stay motivated to exercise every single day, finding a routine that you like is an important part of sticking with the habit of exercising regularly.

I know that workout classes can get very expensive, but they can also be a great way to hold yourself accountable and find more joy in exercise.

Fortunately, Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, offers a variety of outdoor workout classes that are free and open to the public. One such class that will be coming up on September 23, 2021, and more Thursdays to follow, is Tai Chi at the park.

Tai Chi Details and Logistics

Tai Chi at the Park is held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. It is held on Thursday evenings with the next upcoming dates being September 23 and September 30, 2021.

The event lasts for an hour, from 6 - 7 PM. The Tai Chi class is described as follows:

"Tai Chi is a series of slow, continual movements from right to left, up and down, forwards and backwards, to bring you balance...Join instructor, Tish for a weekly practice suitable for all ages and fitness levels. No special equipment is necessary: just you, comfortable shoes, and bottled water."

It should also be noted that you must be 12 or older to participate, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. The program is free to the public, and you can register through the website.

Covid-19 safety guidelines are in place, and it is stated that:

A 6-foot distance should be maintained between yourself and other participants in the program at all times.

If the weather is bad and requires that the outdoor class be canceled, that will be communicated via email.

These are the main logistics to be aware of for this upcoming event. Other than that, you can enjoy the outdoor workout class that is free to the public and socially distanced.

