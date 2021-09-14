Chapel Hill, NC

Sculpture in the Garden event now open for viewing

Alyssa Atkinson

The 33rd annual event is here; get the details in this post.

Photo by Avery Thomas on Unsplash

Everyone has their own unique routines. Whether you meet up with your friends and family members each year for the holidays, make a fresh pasta dish every Friday night, or play board games with friends on Saturday evenings, all of these events can become part of your routine.

A routine doesn't have to be something you repeat every day, either. It could be something you do once every week, or even every year. As long as it is something you repeat and look forward to, it can improve your life in a positive way.

One special event that is on its 33rd run this year is the Sculpture in the Garden event that just opened for the year on Sunday, September 12, 2021. This event will continue all the way through December 5, 2021, and it is held at the North Carolina Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. If this sounds like an event you might be interested in attending, read on for further details.

Sculpture in the Garden Event Details

The Sculpture in the Garden Event held at UNC (University of North Carolina) Chapel Hill is a long running event that is being held for its 33rd year in 2021. It is an event that runs for months, and it just opened on September 12.

The viewing hours are as follows:

  • Tuesday to Saturday: 9 AM - 5 PM
  • Sunday: 1 PM - 5 PM

There is no cost to attend, but donations are welcomed. The event is described on the UNC website as follows:

"Since 1988, Sculpture in the Garden has united the work of local artists with the curated landscapes of the North Carolina Botanical Garden. Together, they invite you to experience art, the natural world, and the relationship between the two in a new way. From steel to ceramic, tiny to massive, and abstract to figurative, there’s something for everyone."

What is also unique about this event is that you can view it a number of times throughout its duration and experience different atmospheres with the changing of the seasons. It is also worth noting that there is no viewing on Mondays or university holidays.

This outdoor exhibit is one you won't want to miss if you live in the Triangle area near Chapel Hill and/or Raleigh. For those who appreciate art and nature, this event is likely right up your alley. Check the UNC website for any other details and updates, and other than that, enjoy the 33rd annual Sculpture in the Garden event.

