Enjoy the end of summer outside at Falls Lake

View of Falls Lake. Photo taken by the author.

A few of the best things about summer are the longer nights with later sunsets, and the warmer weather. When the temperature is warm, it is sunny outside, and the sky is blue and clear, it is the perfect time to get out into nature and enjoy the great outdoors.

One such place where you can make the most of the last few weeks of summer is at Falls Lake, a state recreation area that is about 25 minutes outside of Raleigh. Last weekend, I took a trip over to Falls Lake to explore, take some photographs, and see what I thought about the state recreation area.

For those of you who enjoy heading outside when the weather is nice, Falls Lake State Recreation Area may be worth checking out. Let's dive into some of the details and logistics you should know before you head over there.

Falls Lake Logistics and Details

When you get to Falls Lake State Recreation Area, there are a few different visitor centers that you can park at. I parked at the very first one I saw when I got there, but there are a few other lots closer to the lake as well. You can choose the one that best suits your needs. If you want to spend your time sitting by the lake, you might want to park near the lake. If you want to do some walking and hiking, you can park a bit further out and walk down to the lake along the trail.

One of the first features of Falls Lake is the ability to go hiking. When I visited, I noticed a number of different hiking trails available to explore. I went on the Falls Lake Trail, which leads to the lake and the dam. I was able to get some beautiful shots of the lake, and it was a truly breathtaking view. I went to Falls Lake on a Saturday morning, and it was very quiet and peaceful as well.

The Falls Lake website describes the area as follows:

"Falls Lake State Recreation Area is a collective of seven access areas scattered around the shoreline of this undeveloped, 12,000-acre reservoir. More than 300 campsites at four of the access areas offer a range of outdoor experience from RV hookups to primitive tent camping and group camps. There are five swim beaches in the recreation area and a number of boating ramps, some reserved for paddlers and non-gasoline powered boats."

When I was at the lake, I saw some people out boating. I spent an hour or two hiking and enjoying the views at the lake. However, I did not go out on the water. While I have never camped there, the area does feature campsites and RV hookups. Whether you are looking to go hiking, camping, boating, or enjoy a picnic by the lake, all of these are activities you can enjoy at Falls Lake State Recreation Area.

Close up view of Falls Lake. Photo taken by the author.

If you are looking for some beautiful hiking trails, lake views, and the opportunity to go boating on the lake, Falls Lake just might be the location you want to visit. If you live in or around the Raleigh area, it is just about a 25 - 30 minute drive up to the lake, so it is definitely worth checking out.

