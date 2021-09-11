Where to get festive fall beverages in Raleigh

Celebrate the beginning of fall with a warm and festive coffee.

Photo by Jen P. on Unsplash Jen P./Unsplash

As we move slowly into the fall season, the leaves begin to change, the weather begins to cool down, and our food and beverage preferences tend to shift.

I think most people would agree that with the cooler weather comes a desire to shift to eating more warm comfort foods and beverages, like soups, pasta dishes, hot coffee drinks, and teas.

Fall is the one season that really emphasizes spices like cinnamon, ginger, and pumpkin pie spice. People crave fresh picked apples and maple cinnamon flavors.

Fortunately, if you enjoy the fall flavors, specifically in your coffee drinks, there are a number of local coffee shops you can head to in order to enjoy a festive seasonal beverage. Let's dive into some of the local coffee shops in Raleigh that offer fall seasonal menu items. That way, you can get your pumpkin spice fix whenever the craving hits.

Local Coffee Shops With Seasonal Offerings

First up is Jubala Coffee. This coffee shop is conveniently located near NC State University. They offer a number of fall coffee beverages that become available at the very end of September. A few of their offerings include pumpkin spice lattes, campfire mocha drinks, and sparkling apple cider (for those who are not huge fans of coffee heavy drinks).

Next up is Benelux Coffee Shop. This coffee shop is one of my personal favorites. They also offer some fun fall beverages including pumpkin spice lattes and hot apple cider drinks.

Third up, we have Sola. Sola is a coffee shop that I have yet to check out, but it is quite popular in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area. They offer not only seasonal foods, but they also feature a number of seasonal drinks. Some of their top offerings include pumpkin drinks, hot apple cider, and perhaps their most unique offering - cinnamon plum cider.

These are just a few local coffee shops which feature popular fall seasonal items, but there are many more incredible options to choose from.

Whether you are looking to grab a pumpkin spice latte before work or a chai tea before class, these local coffee shops have you covered. Pop into the shops periodically throughout the end of September and the month of October to grab one of these seasonal fall beverages while you can.

